The Flash's Zoom to Resurface as Black Flash, on Multiple CW Shows

Barry Allen’s got yet another speedster problem: The Flash executive producer Andrew Kreisberg reveals that Season 2 villain Zoom will resurface as the Black Flash — and in a big way, on multiple CW hero shows.

In DC Comics lore, Black Flash is the “Grim Reaper” of sorts for speedsters, taking them back to the source of their powers, the Speed Force. At the time that TV’s The Flash vanquished Zoom in last May’s finale, the sinister speedster was seen transforming into Black Flash.

“He’s a classic character, and we have storylines on multiple shows that fit having him return,” Kreisberg told reporters at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Sunday. “There’s something so scary about him, even scarier than when he was just a man, because now he is the Grim Reaper, he is like the Devil. How do you stop the Devil? It presents an interesting challenge for the heroes of the respective shows in which he appears.”

As for whether Sears — who is a series regular on Fox’s 24: Legcacy — will return to reprise the masked role, “I’m not sure. Teddy’s pretty busy with 24,” Kreisberg notes.