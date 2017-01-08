Golden Globes 2017: The Crown Team Previews Season 2… and Recasting?

Netflix’s acclaimed drama The Crown just won a pair of Golden Globes for its first season, and there’s much more to come. Maybe too much more, if you ask creator Peter Morgan.
The period drama about the reign of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is riding high after scoring the Globe for Best Drama Series, with star Claire Foy also winning for Best Actress in a Drama Series. But when asked backstage in the Globes press room about the rumors that Netflix wants to do “six or seven” seasons, Morgan visibly grimaced. “It’s not funny,” he said as reporters laughed. “It’s just painful.” He added with a wry smile: “The danger of writing a story about someone with a long life is that the story goes on and on and on.”
Of course, Queen Elizabeth II is still alive and well (90 years young!), and Season 1 only covers her lengthy reign up to 1955. So there’s plenty left to cover in Season 2, Morgan said. “We’re filming the second season right now, and that will take us through to 1964,” he revealed, adding that the new season will tackle the Suez Crisis and the massive cultural changes brought on by the 1960s. “As Britain goes into the ’60s, the world changes,” he hinted.
But if The Crown does reach a third season, we might not continue seeing Foy in the lead role. Morgan admitted that “at the end of Season 2, we will have to start thinking about a new cast. Our stars will have reached the limits of how long they can play this.” (The first two seasons will cover about two decades in Elizabeth’s life.) Thankfully, though, those decisions are a long way off, he said: “We haven’t had those conversations with Netflix yet.”
Keep Claire Foy. She plays her excellently
Did you read the fact that she will be way too young to play the role?
Claire Foy is excellen t – she got
The voice perfectly – she’s an
Actress – so surely old is in her
Range..
I am beyond thrilled that the show and Claire won!!
It’s so fantastic! Really bummed that John Lithgow didn’t win.
It’s too soon to talk about recasting. There’s excellent make-up artists out there that can age her appropriately.
Keep Claire Foy!
Keep Claire Foy. Prosthetics, makeup, whatever has to be done. After all the actress playing the Queen Mother doesn’t even come close to to looking like the Queen Mum at that age.
–
Totally bummed as well that John Lithgow didn’t win. He WAS Winston Churchill in The Crown but am so happy that the show and Claire won.
Haven’t they heard of aging make-up???
Man, I hope they don’t listen to all those people who are going to be telling them to keep monetizing on a successful casting and do recast Claire for later seasons. I absolutely love her as Elizabeth, but a gimmick like layers of prosthetics and aging make-up would destroy this show. They should be able to age her up to 40-45, but past that it would be ridiculous.
Thank you! Suspending disbelief is all well and good but this would be suspending it out of a spaceship by its toes.
And if they could get Helen Mirren for the older years… Fantastic! I suppose James Cromwell is too old now for anything but really old Prince Philip, but he’d be a really good fit, too.
That’s silly…movie magic with makeup can age her perfectly..they do it all the time. She has everything down..u cannot replace Claire!