Supergirl and The Flash to Battle The Music Meister in Musical Crossover

As speculated the instant the two-part Supergirl/The Flash musical crossover was announced last summer, the superfriends will indeed battle The Music Meister, executive producer Greg Berlanti confirmed on Sunday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.
And though Neil Patrick Harris voiced the DC Comics villain in the Batman: The Brave and the Bold animated series — and thus has been speculated/hoped to assume the live-action role — The Music Meister has not yet been cast, Berlanti said.
CW president Mark Pedowitz told TVLine on Sunday morning that he was just about to see the script for the musical two-parter, adding: “We’re very excited about it. There’s great musical talent on both shows,” including but not at all limited to series leads/Glee alumni Melissa Benoist and Grant Gustin.
As I am not familiar with this comic book character: Will this be a plot along the lines of Once More With Feeling and Sweet as the “villain”?
The music meister uses music as a form of mind control—including those of other supers. Mildly like Sweet in the whole lack of inhibition way, but more so a traditional take over the world villain.
Not familiar with it either, so: no chance to see a charismatic tap-dancing dandy? Oh well, as long as the plot requires them to sing I’m happy!
Not casting Chris Colfer in this role would be a crime against nature.
OMG that’d be awesome. But he’s probably too busy being a best selling author and all that goodness. We can hope though.
Best-selling? Busy? Right.
Are you under the impression that if an actor isn’t involved with things that get as much attention as the work they were most known for, it automatically means that they’re not busy being involved with many other things? For example, he IS a best selling author of 5 or 6 children’s books.
I was actually just talking about this with my roommate the other day. I can’t actually recall the last time I saw or heard anything about Chris Colfer. That being said, I hope it’s not this.
No thank you…he has a terrible singing voice…one of glee’s weakest!
Ok now I really want to see NPH play this character. Just the idea of him interacting with these superheroes at all sounds fun as hell.
So excited. Can’t wait to hear Grant and Melissa sing. I still remember that Karaoke night with Barry and Caitlin. So much fun.
Really hope Chyler gets to sing, I love her!
I might tune in for this, and I haven’t watched anything from the Arrow-verse since the very beginning of season two. Say what you will about the later seasons of Glee, but Melissa’s voice is a dream and I missed her during that final season.
this is a storyline, much like with Buffy back in the days, that actually makes sense in order for the characters to sing. this might actually work, i’m intrigued!
Go Jesse L. Martin!
I am so hyped.
I love the idea, and I love both shows so I hope they can bring as much people in the crossover because they all have so much talent!
I hope Firestorm shows up in this crossover as Victor Garber has a beautiful voice. Also, please ensure Jessie L. Martin gets at least one song.
Jeremy can sing(season 2 of Smash anyone) as well. Jessie in Rent. This has great potential.
Yes he can. He was also in Joyful Noise and the lead in Broadway’s Newsies.
I need a Barry/Cara duet of Don’t Stop Believing
Melissa, grant, Jesse (his I’ll Cover You still gives me chills), Jeremy, Chyler, Carlos, ridiculously musically talented cast. This will be FUN.
I think Joshua Sasse should play The Music Meister (after of course he wraps up production on “No Tomorrow”) He has a great singing voice when he was on “Galavant”!
*fingers crossed that Jeremy Jordan gets significant singing time*
I hope so too. Have you seen his video on YouTube singing Celine Dion’s “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now”? It’s amazing!!