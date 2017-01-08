Arrow The Flash Supergirl Legends of Tomorrow Crossover
Courtesy of The CW

Supergirl and The Flash to Battle The Music Meister in Musical Crossover

By /

As speculated the instant the two-part Supergirl/The Flash musical crossover was announced last summer, the superfriends will indeed battle The Music Meister, executive producer Greg Berlanti confirmed on Sunday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

And though music_meisterNeil Patrick Harris voiced the DC Comics villain in the Batman: The Brave and the Bold animated series — and thus has been speculated/hoped to assume the live-action role — The Music Meister has not yet been cast, Berlanti said.

CW president Mark Pedowitz told TVLine on Sunday morning that he was just about to see the script for the musical two-parter, adding: “We’re very excited about it. There’s great musical talent on both shows,” including but not at all limited to series leads/Glee alumni Melissa Benoist and Grant Gustin.

24 Comments
  1. DJ Doena says:
    January 8, 2017 at 10:38 AM

    As I am not familiar with this comic book character: Will this be a plot along the lines of Once More With Feeling and Sweet as the “villain”?

    Reply
    • Ari says:
      January 8, 2017 at 10:46 AM

      The music meister uses music as a form of mind control—including those of other supers. Mildly like Sweet in the whole lack of inhibition way, but more so a traditional take over the world villain.

      Reply
      • Olivia says:
        January 8, 2017 at 1:17 PM

        Not familiar with it either, so: no chance to see a charismatic tap-dancing dandy? Oh well, as long as the plot requires them to sing I’m happy!

        Reply
  2. Luis Roman says:
    January 8, 2017 at 10:45 AM

    Not casting Chris Colfer in this role would be a crime against nature.

    Reply
    • yeah says:
      January 8, 2017 at 10:58 AM

      OMG that’d be awesome. But he’s probably too busy being a best selling author and all that goodness. We can hope though.

      Reply
      • anon says:
        January 8, 2017 at 11:15 AM

        Best-selling? Busy? Right.

        Reply
        • Zerb says:
          January 8, 2017 at 11:36 AM

          Are you under the impression that if an actor isn’t involved with things that get as much attention as the work they were most known for, it automatically means that they’re not busy being involved with many other things? For example, he IS a best selling author of 5 or 6 children’s books.

          Reply
        • Tai says:
          January 8, 2017 at 11:41 AM

          I was actually just talking about this with my roommate the other day. I can’t actually recall the last time I saw or heard anything about Chris Colfer. That being said, I hope it’s not this.

          Reply
    • YestoKylie says:
      January 8, 2017 at 1:57 PM

      No thank you…he has a terrible singing voice…one of glee’s weakest!

      Reply
  3. Davidj says:
    January 8, 2017 at 10:48 AM

    Ok now I really want to see NPH play this character. Just the idea of him interacting with these superheroes at all sounds fun as hell.

    Reply
  4. abz says:
    January 8, 2017 at 10:49 AM

    So excited. Can’t wait to hear Grant and Melissa sing. I still remember that Karaoke night with Barry and Caitlin. So much fun.

    Reply
  5. Cool says:
    January 8, 2017 at 10:56 AM

    Really hope Chyler gets to sing, I love her!

    Reply
  6. Thea says:
    January 8, 2017 at 11:20 AM

    I might tune in for this, and I haven’t watched anything from the Arrow-verse since the very beginning of season two. Say what you will about the later seasons of Glee, but Melissa’s voice is a dream and I missed her during that final season.

    Reply
  7. Dominique says:
    January 8, 2017 at 11:21 AM

    this is a storyline, much like with Buffy back in the days, that actually makes sense in order for the characters to sing. this might actually work, i’m intrigued!

    Reply
  8. keenen says:
    January 8, 2017 at 11:42 AM

    Go Jesse L. Martin!

    Reply
  9. robandco says:
    January 8, 2017 at 12:16 PM

    I am so hyped.
    I love the idea, and I love both shows so I hope they can bring as much people in the crossover because they all have so much talent!

    Reply
  10. ToyCannon says:
    January 8, 2017 at 12:32 PM

    I hope Firestorm shows up in this crossover as Victor Garber has a beautiful voice. Also, please ensure Jessie L. Martin gets at least one song.

    Reply
  11. Leo Berry says:
    January 8, 2017 at 1:43 PM

    I need a Barry/Cara duet of Don’t Stop Believing

    Reply
  12. Margaret says:
    January 8, 2017 at 1:49 PM

    Melissa, grant, Jesse (his I’ll Cover You still gives me chills), Jeremy, Chyler, Carlos, ridiculously musically talented cast. This will be FUN.

    Reply
  13. Chris says:
    January 8, 2017 at 2:06 PM

    I think Joshua Sasse should play The Music Meister (after of course he wraps up production on “No Tomorrow”) He has a great singing voice when he was on “Galavant”!

    Reply
  14. ninergrl6 says:
    January 8, 2017 at 2:13 PM

    *fingers crossed that Jeremy Jordan gets significant singing time*

    Reply
    • abz says:
      January 8, 2017 at 2:16 PM

      I hope so too. Have you seen his video on YouTube singing Celine Dion’s “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now”? It’s amazing!!

      Reply
See More Comments
 