NCIS: LA Stars Tease the Mole Hunt's 3-Part Climax, 'Red Herrings' to Come

The culmination of the NCIS: Los Angeles team’s “never-ending mole hunt” is on the horizon, says Eric Christian Olsen. And it promises to be a whopper.

Letting fly with provocative teasers for the weeks ahead, Deeks’ portrayer tells TVLine, “I’m arrested by Internal Affairs. They find a body on Callen’s front lawn. They find a body in Sam’s trunk. They go after Kensi. Hetty is getting fired. And it all leads to a three-part culmination [starting later this month] that is the best version of everything. Characters come back out of the woodwork, there’s peril, there’s blood….”

“It is coming to a head,” affirms Chris O’Donnell, who then warns: “Nothing is as it seems.” Case in point, “We just filmed an episode with somebody that Callen is very close with that is not at all who we thought the person was,” the actor shares. “It was a pretty good reveal.”

Be advised, more than one dupe may be discovered, both O’Donnell and LL Cool J strongly hinted. “It’s a game changer,” the latter avows.

Might some NCIS: LA “superfans” out there be able to deduce, at this stage (or soon), who the mole(s) will turn out to be? “Some of the best fans may, but I didn’t,” says Olsen. “I don’t know if anyone will see this coming.”

LL Cool J was more bullish. “Definitely not. Definitely not. As a matter of fact,” he said, “there are so many red herrings, you’re going to miss it.”

All told, LL effuses that R. Scott Gemmill, who took over as showrunner in Season 8, “is doing a great job,” evidenced in part by the veteran procedural’s successful time slot change. (NCIS: LA is up 15 percent in the demo versus its previous season, while also improving on Madam Secretary‘s year-ago performance in Sunday’s “8 o’clock” time slot.) Says Sam’s portrayer, “Scott’s being creative, he’s being energetic about it, and he’s pushing the envelope a bit.”

