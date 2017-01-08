NCIS: LA Stars Tease the Mole Hunt's 3-Part Climax, 'Red Herrings' to Come

The culmination of the NCIS: Los Angeles team’s “never-ending mole hunt” is on the horizon, says Eric Christian Olsen. And it promises to be a whopper.
Letting fly with provocative teasers for the weeks ahead, Deeks’ portrayer tells TVLine, “I’m arrested by Internal Affairs. They find a body on Callen’s front lawn. They find a body in Sam’s trunk. They go after Kensi. Hetty is getting fired. And it all leads to a three-part culmination [starting later this month] that is the best version of everything. Characters come back out of the woodwork, there’s peril, there’s blood….”
“It is coming to a head,” affirms Chris O’Donnell, who then warns: “Nothing is as it seems.” Case in point, “We just filmed an episode with somebody that Callen is very close with that is not at all who we thought the person was,” the actor shares. “It was a pretty good reveal.”
Be advised, more than one dupe may be discovered, both O’Donnell and LL Cool J strongly hinted. “It’s a game changer,” the latter avows.
Might some NCIS: LA “superfans” out there be able to deduce, at this stage (or soon), who the mole(s) will turn out to be? “Some of the best fans may, but I didn’t,” says Olsen. “I don’t know if anyone will see this coming.”
LL Cool J was more bullish. “Definitely not. Definitely not. As a matter of fact,” he said, “there are so many red herrings, you’re going to miss it.”
All told, LL effuses that R. Scott Gemmill, who took over as showrunner in Season 8, “is doing a great job,” evidenced in part by the veteran procedural’s successful time slot change. (NCIS: LA is up 15 percent in the demo versus its previous season, while also improving on Madam Secretary‘s year-ago performance in Sunday’s “8 o’clock” time slot.) Says Sam’s portrayer, “Scott’s being creative, he’s being energetic about it, and he’s pushing the envelope a bit.”
I just hope its not a member of the team.
As long as it’s not Callen, Sam, Deeks, Kensi or Hetty, I’m good with it!!
You forgot Nell and Eric.
She probably didn’t.
I’m suspecting Miguel Ferrer may have some health problems that will necessitate his leaving the cast. What could be a bigger surprise and more dramatic exit than for Granger to be the mole?
Has Twin Peaks finished filming? Isn’t he returning to his role on that show as well? Although I haven’t watched NCIS:LA since season 6 so I have no clue what is going on.
I also think it granger
I agree. It should be Grainger. I never liked him on the show to begin with. He can and sometimes really can be a butthole.
I’m so ready for this mole story to be over with. If they want to shock us it could be someone from the Team like Nell or Eric or even Nate. I just hope it’s not one of the core team.
Me too. The mole hunt has gone on a little too long.
Three parts, really? That’s two parts too many in my opinion. I’d really like it to have been over by now.
Really enjoying the plot of NCIS LA this season !
I don’t know who could be the mole, but I’ve got a feeling it might be Nell… Or Anna ?
Anna
Anna is too new to the series to be the mole. It has to be someone who has been with the series from the beginning. But who?
I don’t think it will be one of the regulars, except grainger, but if he leaves they might leave it opened for him to come back. I wonder if it might be Anna since her father is so shady, you never know if you can trust her or not, who knows maybe arkady is behind it.
I think Nell would be the best choice, especially how close she and Hetty are. Hoping the person who is close to Callen is not Anna because I like her on the show, wish it was a permanent thing. Also hope it’s not Sam because he is one of the pillars of the show. That leaves Callens dad, which I think nobody would have a problem with so that probably is the least of the options.
The mole will have to be somebody who has been in the organization for a long time, perhaps from the beginning. Moles operate from the inside where they are privy to what is going on, ideally as trusted employees. That would rule out Anna and Callen’s dad. I ask myself which of the longtime characters could leave without being a significant loss to the show. Granger is the name that keeps surfacing. Admittedly, I’m not taking into account a different cast member who could want to get out for some reason.
I may be reaching here, but what if the mole was Arkadelphia? He’s been somewhat close to Callen all along. That might be interesting.
Hope it’s Anna. I don’t like her with Callen.
I don’t like Anna either. She is too…artificial and trying too hard to be noticed. Overacting perhaps. Anyway, she is not the girl for Callen!
It’s Nell
It is Nell.