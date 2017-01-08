Meryl Streep used her time on the Golden Globes stage Sunday to implore her fellow actors to fight back against Donald Trump’s imminent presidency.

While accepting the Hollywood Foreign Press’ Cecile B. DeMille Award for her career’s work, Streep said there was one recent performance “that stunned me. It sank its hooks in my heart — not because it was good. There was nothing good about it. But it was effective, and it did its job. It made its intended audience laugh, and show their teeth. It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter. Someone he outranked in privilege, power and the capacity to fight back.”

Streep referred to Trump’s 2015 mocking of reporter Serge Kovaleski, who suffers from a chronic condition that affects his joints, particular one of his hands and arms. Trump later claimed he never mocked Kovaleski.

“It kind of broke my heart when I saw it, and I still can’t get it out of my head, because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life,” Streep continued, never mentioning Trump by name. “And this instinct, to humiliate when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life. Because it kinda gives permission for other people to do the same thing.”

She went on to ask her fellow artists to join her in supporting the Committee to Protect Journalists — “because they’re going to need them going forward, and they’ll need us to safeguard the truth” — and wrapped by tearfully quoting “my friend, the dear, departed Princess Leia,” aka the recently deceased Carrie Fisher.

“‘Take your broken heart, make it into art,'” Streep said tearfully.

