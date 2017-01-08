Golden Globes: The Night Manager, O.J., The Crown, Atlanta Are Big Winners

Courtesy of AMC, FX and Netflix

The 74th Golden Globe Awards ceremony were held Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, and AMC’s The Night Manager led the TV pack with three total wins.

Netflix’s The Crown, along with FX’s Atlanta and The People v. O.J. Simpson followed with two wins apiece.

VIDEOSMeryl Streep Blasts Donald Trump’s ‘Instinct to Humiliate’ in Passionate Golden Globes Speech

Among the networks, FX amassed four total wins, followed by three for AMC.

TVLine has denoted TV’s big winners below, in bold (and with photo!).

• DRAMA SERIES

The Crown, Netflix

Game of Thrones, HBO

Stranger Things, Netflix

This Is Us, NBC

Westworld, HBO

• DRAMA – ACTOR

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

• DRAMA – ACTRESS

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Keri Russell, The Americans

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

VIDEOSThe Crown Team Previews Season 2… and Recasting?

• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES

Atlanta, FX

black-ish, ABC

Mozart in the Jungle, Amazon

Transparent, Amazon

Veep, HBO

• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES – ACTRESS

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Ree, Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES – ACTOR

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Nick Nolte, Graves

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

VIDEOSGolden Globes: Grade Jimmy Fallon’s Opening Monologue

• TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES

American Crime, ABC

The Dresser, BBC

The Night Manager, AMC

The Night Of, HBO

People v. O.J. Simpson, FX

• TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – ACTOR

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance, People v. O.J. Simpson

• TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – ACTRESS

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Sarah Paulson, People v. O.J. Simpson

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

• SERIES, TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

• SERIES, TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sterling K. Brown, People v O.J. Simpson

Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

John Lithgow, The Crown

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

John Travolta, People v. O.J. Simpson

And from the land of motion pictures:

Supporting Actor: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Original Score: La La Land

Original Song: “City Of Stars,” La La Land

Supporting Actress: Viola Davis, Fences

Actor/Musical or Comedy: Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Screenplay: La La Land

Animated Film: Zootopia

Foreign-Language Film: Elle (France)

Director: Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Motion Picture/Musical or Comedy: La La Land

Actress/Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone, La La Land

Actor/Drama: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Actress/Drama: Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Motion Picture/Drama: Moonlight