Golden Globes: The Night Manager, O.J., The Crown, Atlanta Are Big Winners

By /

The 74th Golden Globe Awards ceremony were held Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, and AMC’s The Night Manager led the TV pack with three total wins.

Netflix’s The Crown, along with FX’s Atlanta and The People v. O.J. Simpson followed with two wins apiece.

Among the networks, FX amassed four total wins, followed by three for AMC.

TVLine has denoted TV’s big winners below, in bold (and with photo!).

• DRAMA SERIESthe-crown-netflix
The Crown, Netflix
Game of Thrones, HBO
Stranger Things, Netflix
This Is Us, NBC
Westworld, HBO

• DRAMA – ACTORGoliath Amazon
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

• DRAMA – ACTRESSthe-crown-claire-foy
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Keri Russell, The Americans
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES Atlanta Review FX Glover
Atlanta, FX
black-ish, ABC
Mozart in the Jungle, Amazon
Transparent, Amazon
Veep, HBO

• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES – ACTRESSTRACEE ELLIS ROSS
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Issa Ree, Insecure
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES – ACTORgolden-globe-winners-2017
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Nick Nolte, Graves
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

• TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIESEmmy Winners 2016
American Crime, ABC
The Dresser, BBC
The Night Manager, AMC
The Night Of, HBO
People v. O.J. Simpson, FX

• TV-MOVIE Tom Hiddleston, The Night ManagerOR MINISERIES – ACTOR
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
John Turturro, The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance, People v. O.J. Simpson

• TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – ACTRESSpeople-vs-oj-simpson-sarah-paulson
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
Sarah Paulson, People v. O.J. Simpson
Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
Kerry Washington, Confirmation

• SERIES, TV-MOVIEnight-manager-olivia-colman OR MINISERIES – SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld

• SERIES,the-night-manager-hugh-laurie-miniseries-premiere TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – SUPPORTING ACTOR
Sterling K. Brown, People v O.J. Simpson
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
John Lithgow, The Crown
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
John Travolta, People v. O.J. Simpson

And from the land of motion pictures:
Supporting Actor: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Original Score: La La Land
Original Song: “City Of Stars,” La La Land
Supporting Actress: Viola Davis, Fences
Actor/Musical or Comedy: Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Screenplay: La La Land
Animated Film: Zootopia
Foreign-Language Film: Elle (France)
Director: Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Motion Picture/Musical or Comedy: La La Land
Actress/Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone, La La Land
Actor/Drama: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Actress/Drama: Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Motion Picture/Drama: Moonlight

29 Comments
  1. YestoKylie says:
    January 8, 2017 at 5:29 PM

    Yaaas for Tracee Ellis Ross….so well deserved. She’s criminally underrated. Thank you GG for this.

    Reply
  2. Amber says:
    January 8, 2017 at 5:35 PM

    Atlanta and Tracee Ellis Ross winning plus Donald Glover mentioning Migos just made the Golden Globes the blackest show on tv right now.

    Reply
  3. Nicolas Mailloux says:
    January 8, 2017 at 6:00 PM

    why are the categories in such a nonsensical and random order?

    Reply
    • Rafael says:
      January 9, 2017 at 5:21 AM

      They want this show to be not attracting too much attention in one blow carefully along the way. Those are the rules.

      Reply
  4. Dave says:
    January 8, 2017 at 6:26 PM

    Olivia coleman is fantastic. So happy for her

    Reply
  5. YestoKylie says:
    January 8, 2017 at 6:47 PM

    The Night Manager absolutely deserves these awards….incredible miniseries.

    Reply
  6. Renee Wilcox says:
    January 8, 2017 at 6:58 PM

    The actor who played Johnnie Cochran in the OJ Simpsons series should have won tonight. He won the Critics Award and I have a the slightest clue of the person who won let alone the movie and I attend the movies very often. Maybe this movie came out at the beginning of the year.

    Reply
    • Jenna says:
      January 8, 2017 at 7:17 PM

      The Night Manager was a critical darling/very successful, even though OJ won a lot of the other awards, the Globes tend to go their own way. And it starred Hugh Laurie! Even if you didn’t recognize Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie is a tv star of the highest caliber.

      Reply
    • Brian says:
      January 8, 2017 at 7:24 PM

      Come on. Tom Hiddleston plays Loki and he dated Taylor Swift. From either an entertainment or tabloid perspective you should know who he is.

      Reply
      • peegee says:
        January 9, 2017 at 5:56 AM

        Olivia Coleman, really lackluster – compared with the women of This is us
        Tracy Ellis Ross hugely over rated…and Taylor, who ?

        Reply
    • Fabrizia says:
      January 9, 2017 at 7:23 AM

      You are mixing up television and movies.

      Reply
  7. Nyree D says:
    January 8, 2017 at 7:16 PM

    Kubo and the two strings was ripped off :(

    Reply
  8. Luli says:
    January 8, 2017 at 7:35 PM

    Did JLD just lose??? So Hapy for Tracee Ellis Ross!

    Reply
  9. Joey says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:06 PM

    I know Moonlight wasn’t completely shut out on awards, but geez, it got shafted.

    Reply
  10. Kenny says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:15 PM

    I understand that there were a lot of critically acclaimed shows honored tonight, but “This Is Us”, could’ve gotten some more love. Still glad they were nominated!!!

    Reply
  11. Kevin OBrien says:
    January 8, 2017 at 9:11 PM

    Hello. LA LA LAND. !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! OUTSTANDING!!!!!!!

    Reply
  12. Julie says:
    January 8, 2017 at 9:32 PM

    HLaurie steal the show…seriously, the best sarcastic acceptance speech ever…and a well derverved Globes for his performance in Night Manager…his 1min.50 sec approx.speech was better than JFallon’s entrance & hosting duties…
    #Hlaurie GoldenGlobes host 2018 :)

    Reply
  13. Teresa says:
    January 8, 2017 at 10:28 PM

    The only show I watched was This is Us and they did not win. Glad I didn’t waste my time.

    Reply
  14. Sammy says:
    January 8, 2017 at 11:53 PM

    Congratulations Sarah Paulson! I’m a fan! :-)

    Reply
  15. MLD says:
    January 9, 2017 at 4:56 AM

    Olivia Coleman was great in Broadchurch but her win here for Night Manager was a head-scratcher vs. Thandie Newton’s amazing performance in Westworld. I am also surprised John Lithgow lost to Hugh Laurie even though Laurie was more integral to Night Manager vs. Coleman. The Hollywood Foreign Press does their own thing apparently as the surprised extended to the movie awards with Aaron Taylor-Johnson winning Supporting Actor.

    Reply
  16. Rafael says:
    January 9, 2017 at 5:14 AM

    La La Land rules the Golden Globes Night! Other movie winners are Nocturnal Animals, Fences, Elle, Manchester By Sea and Zootopia.

    Reply
