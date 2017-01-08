No Tomorrow, Frequency to Deliver Closure on Digital Side If Not Renewed

As two of The CW’s three lowest-rated dramas, and given that neither received a “back 9” order, the future doesn’t look bright for freshmen No Tomorrow and Frequency. And in the event either/both in fact wind up cancelled, there is a plan to deliver closure to fans.

RELATEDThe CW Renews The Flash, Supernatural, Crazy Ex and 4 Others

Both shows “are on the verge of wrapping [production], and we have plans in place [to wrap things up] that would be served on the digital side,” CW president Mark Pedowitz shared after his appearance at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

RELATEDFrequency, No Tomorrow Not Receiving Back Orders at The CW

Pedowitz made clear, though, that such closure would not come in the form of a full, digital-only episode, but a “tag” that would wrap things up and be posted on The CW’s website.

RELATED2017 Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Getting Cancelled? What’s on the Bubble?

Any such tag would be touted at close of either series’ 13th episode, if a decision on its fate has been made by then, or later — perhaps not until May or June, after the network reveals its 2017-18 schedule at the mid-May Upfronts, Pedowitz told TVLine.

No Tomorrow and Frequency thus far are both averaging a 0.3 demo rating, while drawing 1 million and 880,000 total viewers, respectively.