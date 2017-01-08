No Tomorrow, Frequency to Deliver Closure on Digital Side If Not Renewed

As two of The CW’s three lowest-rated dramas, and given that neither received a “back 9” order, the future doesn’t look bright for freshmen No Tomorrow and Frequency. And in the event either/both in fact wind up cancelled, there is a plan to deliver closure to fans.
Both shows “are on the verge of wrapping [production], and we have plans in place [to wrap things up] that would be served on the digital side,” CW president Mark Pedowitz shared after his appearance at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.
Pedowitz made clear, though, that such closure would not come in the form of a full, digital-only episode, but a “tag” that would wrap things up and be posted on The CW’s website.
Any such tag would be touted at close of either series’ 13th episode, if a decision on its fate has been made by then, or later — perhaps not until May or June, after the network reveals its 2017-18 schedule at the mid-May Upfronts, Pedowitz told TVLine.
No Tomorrow and Frequency thus far are both averaging a 0.3 demo rating, while drawing 1 million and 880,000 total viewers, respectively.
I haven’t watched these shows and I know it’s all about money but I have much more respect for networks like this where they actually try and give closure in some form or another should the shows be cancelled. It’s better than networks like Lifetime for example that just cancel a show like Devious Maids, which ended on a big cliffhanger, without giving the writers advanced notice of the current season being the final season or renewing it for a shortened season to wrap things up (for example, like the way they did with White Collar).
I don’t always blame the nets. Sometimes, writers on borderline shows write in cliffhangers to force the hands of their network masters. Writers and showrunners need to do a better job of realizing the reality of their situation be it because of ratings or creative issues or business/financial concerns. A genre show, Stargate SG-1 had a run of 3-5 seasons where they weren’t sure if they would be back. They did a marvelous job of closing off current threads while laying the ground for possible future plot lines. Shows today need to do a better job of this. If you are a modestly rated first year show, don’t do a huge cliffhanger. Close up story main lines, but leave the door open for future moves. Limitless last year did a great job of this. We were left with a happy ending, so to speak, but there were questions and possible threads for the future.
Yeah, I can see your point. It’s a bit of both. But don’t networks have to sign off on all the episodes of the shows before they go to air so wouldn’t they know shows will end on a cliffhanger all the while knowing they intend to cancel it? I just wish networks would give shows the heads up that the current season will be the final season so that the writers can wrap things up. I mean look at the whole Nashville thing. They hire new showrunners, only to then cancel the show and it was left on a cliffhanger. The show lucked out because a different network took over, but there’s an example of cocky, overconfident writers who decide to end a show on a cliffhanger without a guarantee of a renewal, and a network giving a show false hope with new showrunners and no advanced notice of cancellation.
But your right that some shows need to face their reality or have a plan in motion. I love Bates Motel and am sad its ending, but I like that they had a five year plan and have had time to write a proper ending.
Yeah I was pissed about Maids as well. In both terms of quality and ratings Unreal did far worse. I also believe that unless the behind the scenes drama on Unreal is not solved season 3 might be it’s last. I think Lifetime did Maids dirty and probably could have told the writers to wrap everything up because it might not come back. I will say this past season had way to much Rosie. The accent the Dania Ramirez used pushed my nerves to their limit! If it would have been her natural accent I wouldn’t have minded but I’ve seen other projects of hers which showed it wasn’t.
Agreed. I see no reason why with this show, Lifetime couldn’t have warned them of the cancellation in advance. They already reduced the episode order to ten from the typical 13 episodes per season. Why couldn’t they have promoted it as the final season from the start or at least announced it half way through the season? They would have been able to end the show the way they did without the Marisol is missing mystery. But I guess though that blame could also be put on the writers too, as they would have been fools if they didn’t realize the show was on the bubble. They shouldn’t have made the decision to go through with the cliffhanger, without a guarantee of renewal.
Rosie has always been my least favourite of the maids for precisely the reason you mentioned. I CAN’T STAND HER VOICE most of the time!!! Damn it got on my nerves, but I still enjoyed the show overall. I think I’ll miss Evelyn and Genevieve the most </3
What the hell is a “tag”? Like, a hashtag? The closure for No Tomorrow will be #TheWorldDidntEnd ?
Really…? OK, a “tag” is a short piece of video.
I wouldn’t have guessed it was a hashtag like the other poster, but I don’t think a “tag” is something everyone knows.
Same here. I had no idea what a tag was either. Only reason I didn’t ask was because I haven’t watched the shows.
No Tomorrow is great fun and I would like to see it continue. I like Frequency a lot too though Frequency should be able to tell their whole story in one season anyway due to the actual story. It should be a good showcase for several of the actors getting new jobs next season somewhere else
The “No Tomorrow” tag: Dude says, well this is it. Today is the day the world ends and I just wanted to say I lov– then the world ends.
Frequency is FANTASTIC. it’s a shame more people aren’t watching it.