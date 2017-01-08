Constantine to Return as CW Seed Series, Voiced by Matt Ryan

John Constantine lives.
The CW announced at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Sunday that the DC Comics character, previously brought to life via a one-and-done NBC drama, will return in an animated CW Seed series.
Matt Ryan, who fronted the aforementioned live-action series (and reprised the character in an episode of The CW’s Arrow), will voice the character’s cartoon form. At this very early stage, there is no word on whether any supporting cast from the NBC incarnation will be involved.
As with the typical CW Seed offering, Constantine will run for six to seven episodes of about 10 minutes each.
That’s good news in a sense, that Matt Ryan can show up like the actress for vixen has. Wanted a full live action series but for now this will do.
Such good news! So glad and happy Constantine will live on and that Matt Ryan will continue to play the character. Thank you so much The CW and CW Seed!
Neat though I’m still secretly hoping he’ll put in a surprise appearance on Lucifer.
That would be so cool, even if they only follow the comic: Constantine comes in for a drink, basically says hi, checks out the place, and leaves
I would of preferred they bring back the live action show, but I’ll take what I can get especially if it is Matt Ryan continuing the role.
I hope this is a sign that they’re going to bring him back to the Arrowverse, and not just WB trying to promote their new Justice League Dark animated film that comes out soon. I remember them saying after Constantine appeared on Arrow that he wouldn’t be back because The Powers That Be had other plans for him, like they did with suicide squad and deathstroke. Maybe this is a sign of change.
We asked Mark that; this however is not a sign that Matt is due for a live-action encore.