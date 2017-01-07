The Handmaid's Tale Trailer: 'So Many Things Are Forbidden Now'

Hulu is getting lots of buzz for its upcoming adaptation of The Handmaid’s Tale, and the first trailer shows why, promising a dark, dystopian drama with plenty of star power.

In the 30-second trailer — which you can watch above — a raspy-voiced Offred (Mad Men‘s Elisabeth Moss) says ominously, “I had another name… but it’s forbidden now. So many things are forbidden now.” Based on the Margaret Atwood novel, The Handmaid’s Tale imagines a world ruled by a militant theocracy, where women’s rights have been severely reduced and certain women (“handmaids”) serve as reproductive vessels for the ruling class.

We see Ann Dowd (The Leftovers) as Aunt Lydia, giving new handmaids an orientation — “I know this must seem very strange… but ‘ordinary’ is just what you’re used to” — along with a shot of Orange Is the New Black‘s Samira Wiley dressed in the same handmaid garb as Offred.

Other images that flash by in the trailer:

* Gilmore Girls‘ Alexis Bledel being gagged and led away by two strong men.

* Offred getting brutally slapped by another woman. (Possibly Aunt Lydia?)

* Moss’ Offred leaving us with some defiant final words: “My name is Offred… and I intend to survive.”

Can’t wait to see more? You’ll get your chance when The Handmaid’s Tale premieres Wednesday, April 26 on Hulu.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the trailer, then hit the comments to give us your first impressions.