Supergirl Casts Once Upon a Time in Wonderland Alum as Mr. Mxyzptlk

Once Upon a Time in Wonderland alum Peter Gadiot has landed the role of the nefarious Mr. Mxyzptlk on Supergirl, a rep for The CW confirms for TVLine.

In DC Comics lore, Mr. Mxyzptlk is an impish, reality-bending trickster from the 5th Dimension who is best known for tormenting Superman and who can be “sent home” only by tricking him into saying/spelling his own name backwards. There is no word yet on how the character will figure into Kara’s world, or if he’ll be sporting that fetch hat.

In addition to his run in the one-and-done Wonderland, Gadiot’s TV credits include Matador, Tut and Queen of the South. Reports of his Supergirl casting first came via Canadagraphs‘ Twitter feed (which we learned of via Kryptonsite).

Supergirl resumes its sophomore run on Monday, Jan. 23, with Episode 9. Gadiot reportedly debuts in Episode 13.

