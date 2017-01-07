Supergirl Mxyzptlk
Shutetrstock (inset: DC Comics)

Supergirl Casts Once Upon a Time in Wonderland Alum as Mr. Mxyzptlk

By /

Once Upon a Time in Wonderland alum Peter Gadiot has landed the role of the nefarious Mr. Mxyzptlk on Supergirl, a rep for The CW confirms for TVLine.

RELATEDSupergirl Scoop: Livewire, Metallo and More Villains Returning

In DC Comics lore, Mr. Mxyzptlk is an impish, reality-bending trickster from the 5th Dimension who is best known for tormenting Superman and who can be “sent home” only by tricking him into saying/spelling his own name backwards. There is no word yet on how the character will figure into Kara’s world, or if he’ll be sporting that fetch hat.

VIDEOSSupergirl Reveals [Spoiler]’s Return, Kara’s Other Weakness

In addition to his run in the one-and-done Wonderland, Gadiot’s TV credits include Matador, Tut and Queen of the South. Reports of his Supergirl casting first came via Canadagraphs‘ Twitter feed (which we learned of via Kryptonsite).

Supergirl resumes its sophomore run on Monday, Jan. 23, with Episode 9. Gadiot reportedly debuts in Episode 13.

Want more scoop on Arrow, or for any other show? Email insideline@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

7 Comments
  1. Mark says:
    January 7, 2017 at 7:51 PM

    Gilbert Gottfried played a great version of him in the 90s animated Superman.

    Reply
  2. Katherine215 says:
    January 7, 2017 at 8:48 PM

    I don’t care what anyone says about it, I really loved Once Upon a Time in Wonderland.

    Reply
  3. Platy D (@sy5starplaty) says:
    January 7, 2017 at 9:42 PM

    Matt, stop trying to make fetch happen.

    Reply
  4. lrdslvrhnd says:
    January 7, 2017 at 11:41 PM

    He kinda looks like Howie Mandel, who played Mr. Mxyzptlk on “Lois & Clark”.

    Reply
See More Comments
 