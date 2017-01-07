Ratings: Grimm Steady With Its Final Premiere, Sleepy Hollow Hits Lows

NBC’s Grimm opened its final season on Friday night with 4.5 million total viewers — its largest audience since May 15, 2015 — and a 0.9 demo rating, which was off from its previous premiere (4 mil/1.1, airing in the fall) but on par with both its Season 5 average (4 mil/0.9) and finale (3.9 mil/0.9).
TVLine readers gave Grimm‘s return an average grade of “A-.”
Leading out of that, Emerald City‘s two-hour premiere (4.5 mil/1.0) built in the demo; TVLine readers gave the Oz riff an average grade of “B-.”
Over on Fox, Sleepy Hollow‘s “reboot” started with series lows of 2.2 mil and 0.6 (and a “C+” grade), down from its previous premiere (3.5 mil/1.0), finale (3 mil/0.7) and season average (3.1 mil/0.8). Opening Fox’s night, Rosewood (3.1 mil/0.6) dipped a tenth in its Friday debut.
ABC’s lineup hit season highs across the board. Last Man Standing (7.7 mil/1.5) led Friday in the demo, surging 25 percent from its last fresh episode to mark a two-year high. Dr. Ken (5.5 mil/1.1) in turn was up 22 percent, while Shark Tank (5.9 mil/1.4) grew 40 percent.
CBS’ MacGyver (8.5 mil/1.2) rose two tenths, while Hawaii Five-0 (10 mil/1.2) and Blue Bloods (10.7 mil/1.3) each ticked up one tenth. Five-0 delivered a best-since-premiere audience, while Blue Bloods hit and tied season highs.
The CW’s double pump of Crazy Ex did 700K/0.2 and then 550K/0.2.
Sleepy Hollow was horrible last night, and not just because Abby was gone. Seems like the writers are just phoning it in at this point.
Totally disagree. It was much better than I was expecting and the writing was far superior to most of what they put out last season.
I agree as well Michelle. I thought it was a good start and am willing to continue with it to see where it goes.
I thought Sleepy Hollow was horrible and will NOT be watching this season.
a lot of people just aren’t going to give it a chance now that Abby is gone. They won’t say that’s why, but I’m confident they will automatically dislike it. The show last night was better than anything written in 2016 for Sleepy Hollow. Can we forget that those episodes Abby was in the cave even exist?? That would be more of the writers phoning it in.
I fully agree that SH was pretty good last night.. Too bad it’s on opposite of H50 which I really enjoy but I watched SH on DVR last night.. Of course it will be lower on Friday nights compared to where it was on Mondays… Loved the reset and the new characters… All they need now is Fox Mulder to show up!!
Are those ratings good for Emerald City? I really liked both the episodes. And I hope Hulu or Netflix picks up Crazy Ex-Girlfriend for season 3.
Retaining Grimm’s audience/increasing in the demo is a really good sign for Emerald City. They are likely happy with a 1.0 demo on a Friday considering that’s what The Blacklist got on Thursday.
Not so sure how happy NBC is getting a 1.0 for a show that seems to cost a lot of money to make.
Gotta say, I thought Sleepy Hollow was very good – had a definite reboot feel, and gave a sense of X Files meets Scooby Doo, but still, I am looking forward to seeing where they go with it.
BTW, question: Are ratings affected by blackout areas? In my area, we have been w/out NBC since the beginning of the year (due to some battle between them and DTV, apparently) so no Good Place, no Blacklist, no Emerald City (which I had very much been looking forward to seeing so I can decide for myself whether TVLine’s general skewering is merited… ;-) and worst of all – unless something changes soon, no This Is Us!
So, the question again: Is there any effect due to this?
When they went into “The Vault” it had almost a “Hellboy” feel to it (minus of course Abe and Hellboy) but I thought there was a lot to build on. I hope word of mouth about it gets out and that slowly viewership builds.
Cleary ABC and CBS get their viewers to come back, both networks had a good night. FOX on the other hand tries a ” re boot” and puts a an already flailing show in front of said re boot. Add in no promos and you see why FOX only has Empire and Lethal Weapon right now. What did FOX expect really from these moves and from Sleepy coming back with big changes. They better start praying 24 can do well after it goes to its normal night. Emerald City I don’t what NBC expected but it did ok for a Friday show
Sleepy Hollow should be called “Sleepy, Hollow.” Bottom of the barrel. Grasping at straws. Renewed for syndication. Stuck in a contract.
Kill it with fire.
I’m so done with Sleepy Hollow after what they did to Abbie Mills and show quality increasingly declined every season. I hope it gets cancelled so Tom Mison can move on to something else before it kills his career completely.
Sleepy doesn’t work anymore. The premise of the show is gone. Most of the characters that originated are gone the town of sleepy hollow is not featured in the show anymore and the head writers and creators are gone. I never thought I’d say I would leave this show I was such a fan and stayed through the end of season 3. Good luck sleepy heads that are staying with the series.