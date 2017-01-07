Ratings: Grimm Steady With Its Final Premiere, Sleepy Hollow Hits Lows

NBC’s Grimm opened its final season on Friday night with 4.5 million total viewers — its largest audience since May 15, 2015 — and a 0.9 demo rating, which was off from its previous premiere (4 mil/1.1, airing in the fall) but on par with both its Season 5 average (4 mil/0.9) and finale (3.9 mil/0.9).

TVLine readers gave Grimm‘s return an average grade of “A-.”

Leading out of that, Emerald City‘s two-hour premiere (4.5 mil/1.0) built in the demo; TVLine readers gave the Oz riff an average grade of “B-.”

Over on Fox, Sleepy Hollow‘s “reboot” started with series lows of 2.2 mil and 0.6 (and a “C+” grade), down from its previous premiere (3.5 mil/1.0), finale (3 mil/0.7) and season average (3.1 mil/0.8). Opening Fox’s night, Rosewood (3.1 mil/0.6) dipped a tenth in its Friday debut.

ABC’s lineup hit season highs across the board. Last Man Standing (7.7 mil/1.5) led Friday in the demo, surging 25 percent from its last fresh episode to mark a two-year high. Dr. Ken (5.5 mil/1.1) in turn was up 22 percent, while Shark Tank (5.9 mil/1.4) grew 40 percent.

CBS’ MacGyver (8.5 mil/1.2) rose two tenths, while Hawaii Five-0 (10 mil/1.2) and Blue Bloods (10.7 mil/1.3) each ticked up one tenth. Five-0 delivered a best-since-premiere audience, while Blue Bloods hit and tied season highs.

The CW’s double pump of Crazy Ex did 700K/0.2 and then 550K/0.2.

