This Is Us
This Is Us' Return: How Will Obama's Tuesday Speech Affect It?

By /

This Is Us fans who live in the Eastern and Central time zones will have to wait a little longer to find out if Toby survived his heart attack.

With NBC set to broadcast President Obama’s farewell speech to the nation live next Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 9/8c, the network is pushing back This Is Us‘ winter premiere to 10 pm on the East Coast and 9 pm in the Central time zone. Folks on the West Coast, meanwhile, will get a double dose of the freshman drama — Episode 11 will air twice, first at 9 pm and again at 10 pm.

Scroll down for a snapshot of NBC’s wonky Jan. 10 primetime schedule:

Eastern time zone
8 p.m. — The Wall
9 p.m. — President Obama address
9:40 p.m. — The Wall (repeat, joined in progress)
10 p.m. — This Is Us

Central time zone
7 p.m. — The Wall (original)
8 p.m. — President Obama address
8:40 p.m. — The Wall (repeat, joined in progress)
9 p.m. — This Is Us

Mountain time zone
7 p.m. — President Obama address
7:40 p.m. — The Wall (Dec. 19 episode, joined in progress)
8 p.m. — This Is Us
9 p.m. — The Wall

Pacific time zone
8 p.m. — The Wall
9 p.m. — This Is Us
10 p.m. — This Is Us (repeat of 9 p.m. episode)

11 Comments
  1. kmw says:
    January 6, 2017 at 11:33 AM

    Thanks for all the time zone showings. I think its good that NBC pushed them back in the Eastern and Central areas. Now I just wish the other networks would tell us what they are doing

  2. SnazzyO (@SnazzyO) says:
    January 6, 2017 at 11:52 AM

    THANK YOU. It’s always confusing and this show matters to me (as does the address).

  3. lastfrontier84 says:
    January 6, 2017 at 11:54 AM

    Obama: screwing over the country until the very end.

  4. Sarah says:
    January 6, 2017 at 12:35 PM

    Any word on Fox?

  5. Dave says:
    January 6, 2017 at 2:18 PM

    Chicago Fire????

  6. Nicolas Mailloux says:
    January 6, 2017 at 4:59 PM

    What about Agents of Shield?

