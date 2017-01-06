This Is Us' Return: How Will Obama's Tuesday Speech Affect It?

This Is Us fans who live in the Eastern and Central time zones will have to wait a little longer to find out if Toby survived his heart attack.

With NBC set to broadcast President Obama’s farewell speech to the nation live next Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 9/8c, the network is pushing back This Is Us‘ winter premiere to 10 pm on the East Coast and 9 pm in the Central time zone. Folks on the West Coast, meanwhile, will get a double dose of the freshman drama — Episode 11 will air twice, first at 9 pm and again at 10 pm.

Scroll down for a snapshot of NBC’s wonky Jan. 10 primetime schedule:

Eastern time zone

8 p.m. — The Wall

9 p.m. — President Obama address

9:40 p.m. — The Wall (repeat, joined in progress)

10 p.m. — This Is Us

Central time zone

7 p.m. — The Wall (original)

8 p.m. — President Obama address

8:40 p.m. — The Wall (repeat, joined in progress)

9 p.m. — This Is Us

Mountain time zone

7 p.m. — President Obama address

7:40 p.m. — The Wall (Dec. 19 episode, joined in progress)

8 p.m. — This Is Us

9 p.m. — The Wall

Pacific time zone

8 p.m. — The Wall

9 p.m. — This Is Us

10 p.m. — This Is Us (repeat of 9 p.m. episode)