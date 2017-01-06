This Is Us' Return: How Will Obama's Tuesday Speech Affect It?

This Is Us fans who live in the Eastern and Central time zones will have to wait a little longer to find out if Toby survived his heart attack.
With NBC set to broadcast President Obama’s farewell speech to the nation live next Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 9/8c, the network is pushing back This Is Us‘ winter premiere to 10 pm on the East Coast and 9 pm in the Central time zone. Folks on the West Coast, meanwhile, will get a double dose of the freshman drama — Episode 11 will air twice, first at 9 pm and again at 10 pm.
Scroll down for a snapshot of NBC’s wonky Jan. 10 primetime schedule:
Eastern time zone
8 p.m. — The Wall
9 p.m. — President Obama address
9:40 p.m. — The Wall (repeat, joined in progress)
10 p.m. — This Is Us
Central time zone
7 p.m. — The Wall (original)
8 p.m. — President Obama address
8:40 p.m. — The Wall (repeat, joined in progress)
9 p.m. — This Is Us
Mountain time zone
7 p.m. — President Obama address
7:40 p.m. — The Wall (Dec. 19 episode, joined in progress)
8 p.m. — This Is Us
9 p.m. — The Wall
Pacific time zone
8 p.m. — The Wall
9 p.m. — This Is Us
10 p.m. — This Is Us (repeat of 9 p.m. episode)
Thanks for all the time zone showings. I think its good that NBC pushed them back in the Eastern and Central areas. Now I just wish the other networks would tell us what they are doing
THANK YOU. It’s always confusing and this show matters to me (as does the address).
Obama: screwing over the country until the very end.
Can’t believe I’m saying this but I’m going to miss seeing him now that we know who’s coming next…even though I hate Obama’s endless primetime press conferences.
None of President Obama’s news conferences (Q&As) were in prime time.
Yep, the country is so very screwed with This Is Us being pushed back an hour. Whatever will we do???
Lol
Any word on Fox?
Chicago Fire????
Good question. I gather Chicago Fire fans get screwed? Thanks for nothing, Obama.
What about Agents of Shield?