The Good Fight
Courtesy of CBS All Access

The Good Fight: Diane Lockhart's Allies and Enemies Assemble in New Photos

By /

Fact: Wherever Diane Lockhart goes, drama (and glamour!) is sure to follow.

CBS All Access has released a new batch of photos from its upcoming Good Wife spinoff The Good Fight, giving us a closer look at Diane’s various friends and frenemies — though we suspect those lines will find a way of blurring themselves as the season progresses.

Currently on #TeamDiane, we have Good Wife fan favorites Luca Quinn (played by Cush Jumbo) and Marissa Gold (Sarah Steele), as well as Diane’s niece Maia Rindell (Game of Thrones‘ Rose Leslie). There’s also Colin Morello (The New Normal‘s Justin Bartha), a lawyer in the State Attorney’s office; Barbara Kolstad (Justified‘s Erica Tazel); and Robert Boseman (Blood & Oil‘s Delroy Lindo), a powerful attorney with his eye on Diane’s clients — and her clientele.

These new photos also offer a first look at Paul Guilfoyle and Bernadette Peters as Maia’s parents. Together, the trio is known — unofficially, of course — as the “First Family of Chicago.”

The Good Fight makes its broadcast debut on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8/7c on CBS. Additional Season 1 episodes can be found on subsequent Sundays on the network’s new streaming service CBS All Access.

Browse our gallery of Good Fight photos, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the series below.

