The Good Fight: Diane Lockhart's Allies and Enemies Assemble in New Photos

Fact: Wherever Diane Lockhart goes, drama (and glamour!) is sure to follow.
CBS All Access has released a new batch of photos from its upcoming Good Wife spinoff The Good Fight, giving us a closer look at Diane’s various friends and frenemies — though we suspect those lines will find a way of blurring themselves as the season progresses.
Currently on #TeamDiane, we have Good Wife fan favorites Luca Quinn (played by Cush Jumbo) and Marissa Gold (Sarah Steele), as well as Diane’s niece Maia Rindell (Game of Thrones‘ Rose Leslie). There’s also Colin Morello (The New Normal‘s Justin Bartha), a lawyer in the State Attorney’s office; Barbara Kolstad (Justified‘s Erica Tazel); and Robert Boseman (Blood & Oil‘s Delroy Lindo), a powerful attorney with his eye on Diane’s clients — and her clientele.
These new photos also offer a first look at Paul Guilfoyle and Bernadette Peters as Maia’s parents. Together, the trio is known — unofficially, of course — as the “First Family of Chicago.”
The Good Fight makes its broadcast debut on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8/7c on CBS. Additional Season 1 episodes can be found on subsequent Sundays on the network’s new streaming service CBS All Access.
Browse our gallery of Good Fight photos, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the series below.
I’m so excited for this you have no idea.
So so soooo excited for this.
The lesbian part of the show feel forced into the plot. CBS trying to be ABC?
You didn’t watch The Good Wife, did you?
In The Good Wife was natural.
Rose Leslie was great on GoT.
I have doubt that after the first episode there will be many people wondering what happened to the show, not realizing that there is something called CBS All Access and that they will have to pay to see the rest of the series. No matter how much it is promoted there will be people who will not understand that except for the 1st episode, this is a streaming only series. Sounds like it will be a good show, its a shame it won’t be available to people unable or unwilling to subscribe to another service.
Sorry that should say “no doubt”, not “doubt”
Just read that Hulu will stream current CBS shows in the near future. Hope this is one of them.
No – specifically excludes all shows that are stacked on CBS Access, until at least well after season end.
Very excited for this show. The cast is excellent and the setup sounds great for a spinoff. But i admit I’m a tad worried about it being strictly limited to CBS AA as well.