Who Is Nashville Stalker? Should Mariah Have Just Walked Off? Bleeped Match Game Answer? And More Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about shows including Sherlock, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, NCIS and Nashville!
1 | Regarding the first four episodes of The OA: Couldn’t imprisoned Prairie have used a balled shirt, her knee… anything… to block the current/keep the envelope from floating off? Was no one wondering why they came back from their experiments wet? And who was regularly trimming Homer’s hair over the years?
2 | Would Mariah Carey have been better to simply, calmly walk off stage amid the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve tech snafus? And does cohost Fergie come across as “a Maya Rudolph impression of Fergie,” with the calculated voguing and swagger?
3 | Would Sherlock really be able to do any damage by punching someone underwater? And does John really think he’ll get away with cheating on Mary when his partner is Sherlock Freakin’ Holmes?
4 | Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans, considering how well Jake and Amy’s relationship is going, don’t you wish the producers would show us a little more of it?
5 | Wouldn’t The Mick‘s kids be waaaay better off with the maid Alba taking care of them, instead of Mickey? Is Mickey’s sister just that bad of a mom that she doesn’t realize that (or care)?
6 | Can a person host The Celebrity Apprentice and have natural-looking hair? Discuss.
7 | Does The Wall fill the Plinko-loving hole in your primetime-viewing heart? Or does it nag you that, when all is said and done, the couple’s haul is almost happenstance?
8 | Was The Bachelor‘s Alexis endearing or obnoxious when she kept insisting her shark costume was actually a dolphin?
9 | Any NCIS fans surprised by how strongly affected you were by this week’s unexpected death?
10 | Did this week’s Bull alter your perception of driverless cars, in either direction? Also, wasn’t that a bit dangerous of a game Bull and Cable played with the near-crash? What if her wifi crapped out?
11 | Are you already rooting for Chicago Fire‘s Severide and Anna to become a couple?
12 | On Sweet/Vicious, how did no one in that little record store overhear Jules’ confrontation with her rapist, Nate?
13 | When did Modern Family‘s Jay and Gloria get a stand-up attic? (Remember Phil famously crawling around to fix the router/printer in Season 2?)
14 | Ellie Kemper might not be the best Match Game player, but wasn’t Caroline Rhea a little too mean to her about it? And what do you think Ice-T’s pixelated answer was for “It’s Raining ___”? (Actually, don’t guess; our commenting system’s language filter might break.)
15 | On SVU, there’s basically no way that work-obsessed Olivia’s relationship can handle Tucker’s retirement, right?
16 | On Lethal Weapon, wasn’t it a bit disturbing that Riggs’ decision-making capabilities while high on that designer drug weren’t much different than usual?
17 | Given his devilish superpowers, shouldn’t Salem‘s Little John have put up more of a — or at least some — fight when he was strung up by Mary?
18 | Was Lifetime’s Witches of East End more of a Charmed reboot than the description for The CW’s potential Charmed series?
19 | Did Nashville‘s Will and new admirer Jakob (Looking‘s Murray Bartlett) generate more heat with their 10-second near-kiss than Will and Kevin have in two seasons of on-again, off-again couplehood? When Zach giggled at Rayna asking how he got her cell number, was it tech-boy exuberance or I’m-your-stalker creepiness? And was Highway 65’s new hire so obviously an inappropriate fanboy that he must be a red herring?
20 | Did Big Bang Theory‘s flashback-themed outing — which shed further light on Sheldon’s Texas childhood — quietly plant some additional seeds for the in-the-works Sheldon-centric prequel series? Like, the spinoff kind of has to show us his train-set collection, right?
Hit the comments with your answers – and any other Qs you care to share!
#4: Yesssss. Their relationship has been woefully underused this season.
I agree…it’s so frustrating.
Still not over the cancellation of Lifetimes cancellation of Witches of East End….ugh don’t get me started.
came to comment this. every time it’s brought up a new wave of sadness/angriness washes over me. :(
2- If Mariah wasn’t professional enough to deal with a technical problem, maybe she shouldn’t have been there at all.
A question – am I the only one who thinks that so far the new batch of designers on Project Runway Junior are sending far more interesting and better designed pieces than the previous episodes of the adult series?
They certainly were way better with their avant-garde looks last night. The winning coat was amazing.
The avant-garde pieces were definitely better than almost all of the adult seasons in the similar challenge.
Nope, not the only one. I thought all the avant-garde looks last night had some merit to them, even the losing look. And that winning coat…O.M.G.!
I totally agree with you. And the kids are just so much more positive in general. I think the adults are catering more and more to what they think the judges want, vs the kids who are just being as original as they can.
I agree. I think that’s why Laurence went so far off her original design aesthetic in the last episodes and lost her badassery in favour of, well what ever the heck that was at Fashion Week. I still cannot understand how the craft projects girl won.
13. Maybe a different part of the attic…houses can have different access spaces depending the how roof tilts. That’s all I’ve got.
The tech billionaire and the new employee are BOTH very obvious red herrings especially former with his obvious af “I’m you fanboy” schtick and latter with that handshake that apparently deserved a close-up of the hands. The stalker will be much closer to home, I think, my money is on Bucky.
4. Yes, yes, please! We need more Amy and Jake!
6. Pass.
7. Yes! I love The Wall, can’t wait for the next episode.
God yes. Can we bring back Witches of East end?
9) When he showed up last episode I was like “Who?” When he died this episode I was like “Who cares?” They literally made him the role he was specifically for the gut-wrench when they killed him, and to show you how “dangerous” this current Big Bad is; if they were going to do this, they should’ve had him around longer and used him more. It would’ve been far more of a wrench to have killed off Reeves, and I actively hope he leaves the show in some form or another.
I knew exactly who he was and felt for Bishop when he died. It seems she and Reeves are being set up for a future union, which is a good thing since I like his character.
I knew who he was (from this season, not from his initial appearance), but I agree, I didn’t care too much when he died. I don’t care for Reeves either. His whole character seems contrived and stiff.
Funny, I knew who he was and also felt for Bishop. She was enjoying their differences and similarities, plus she seemed happy. I thought they were good for each other. I don’t understand why people keep pushing Reeves–he and Bishop seem to be friends, nothing more or less.
#6 – Bad hair AND orange skin tone required.
There was another episode of Modern Family where Luke was standing up in the attic & he accidentally put a hole in the floor. Forgot which specific episode it was but he was also confusing Gloria’s accent when she was saying “look” and “Luke”.
The short answer is yes, but what fun would that be – this is tv people!
In this case no – again what fun would that be – gotta love tv….so fun to discuss and laugh about these things! You just can’t take tv too seriously!
7. It’s completely fabricated drama, but I am enjoying it as a winter stand in until the other shows come back, but I agree that the amounts are all by chance. I don’t like that they HAVEv to use the red balls.
#13 I think they were in a closet. They said they were going to the attic, but that part may have been cut. Earlier in the episode, didn’t Haley and Alex ask if they could borrow clothes from their closet for the 90s party, and that is where they got the purse (that Gloria was looking for) from. So I assumed they checked the attic, didn’t find it, then checked the closet next.
20 – I love The Big Bang Theory. I watch every new episode (usually live). I even watch the occasional rerun in syndication. That being said, I have NO desire for a Sheldon centric prequel spinoff. The joy of the show is the ensemble.
Totally agree! :)
Absolutely agree. It seems TBBT has Sheldon the central focus of every episode now. A spinoff of his character only will enhance that image. Do not think I will be interested
10. Bull – hasn’t Bull seen the NCIS episode when a driverless vehicle killed a woman and almost took our Abby? ;)
I got into a debate with a buddy about whether it was just one big game of plinko or not. I disagreed at first, but I do see how it essentially is now.
We aren’t supposed to think of such things.
That show’s still on?
One can hope
4) I am in two minds. One one hand, yes!!!! I love Jake and Amy and they are the most lovable romances on tv right now. On the other hand, by showing more of them, I worry the writers will feel like putting more angst in their relationship which I definitely don’t ant. I want them to stay quirky and happy the way they are. The writers are doing a terrific job with a romance which is believable but also doesn’t change them as characters.
19. I actually disagree: I thought Jakob felt more creepy than anything, and although it’s been a while, I remember when Kevin first showed up, he and Will definitely had palpable chemistry. And I do have to wonder if Rayna’s stalker will play into Connie’s reduced episode count – maybe she has to go into hiding or something?
20. With all due respect, am I the only person who has literally NO interest in any more Sheldon? I no longer find his quirks charming; frankly, I find him unpleasant and unlikeable even in an ensemble; I imagine a Sheldon prequel would ramp those traits up even further.
19. Agree with Jakob being more creepy than hot on Nashville (although I’m glad that Will has a storyline!)
20. I also think that Sheldon tipped the balance toward extremely annoying in the last couple of years. But Amy’s little smiles have gotten more diabolical and adorable.
9. The death was unexpected. Normally lovers die after a larger number of episodes so that was a shock. Sad.
On the other hand, the thing I’m loving about NCIS this year is that we’re FINALLY getting to see Jethro smiling every once in a while. He’s got a great smile and it’s showing us more insight into his sense of humor. It’s particularly funny when the audience gets to see the smile but none of the other characters do. Keep it up.
Also am liking NCIS a lot this year for same reasons. Killing off Bishop’s boyfriend so soon was a shock, will be interesting to see where they go with it.
I have a question, I was waiting on a Blindspot recap for the answer but saw none. Can anyone tell me who was the girl in the cell, while Shepherd was talking? I couldn’t see her face clearly.
first off the women just ran off with her husband and didn’t take there kids. yes mickie might be a horrible guardian and yes the maid would be better but we did find out mickie is better then the grandparents and at least mickie is there trying. that’s all a parent can do , granted not trying very hard but she is there.
I think there mom lost any semblance of anyone believing she cares when she just took off, period. leaving her with mickie I guess was better then just leaving them with no one.
2. Wild idea, but maybe Mariah should have just tried singing live for more than a line or two, instead of standing there, wandering around the stage, asking fans to do her job & pouting.
9. I couldn’t understand what Bishop saw in him & wasn’t looking forward to a long-term relationship between them. I thought he was rather a bore.
11. No
Question: why can’t the most fun show on TV, aka The Librarians, get any love?
#3 – Not convinced John ever went past the “idea” of an affair. Sure, flirted a bit and communicated – perhaps what could be called an “emotional” affair. True, if it had become a thing Sherlock would call him on it. Maybe still will. Maybe this woman from the bus is dangerous and part of what Mary means by save John. She was after all a super secret agent. Not sure much escaped her notice, either.
#18 – No, not a bit.
I’ve been thinking about the stalker of Rayna on Nashville! To me in thinking it could be either the young man she sang for before she drove home..or maybe the kid she tried to help with his singing career a few episodes ago!