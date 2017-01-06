Ratings: Nashville's a Hit for CMT

Nashville‘s Season 5 premiere on Thursday night amassed a 0.8 demo rating across three airings on CMT, Encore and Nick @ Nite, down just a tenth from its ABC finale and off 20 percent from its Season 4 average.

On CMT alone, the premiere scored a 0.5, nearly tripling the cabler’s primetime average.

In total audience, Nasvhille‘s premiere night accumulated nearly 2 million viewers across three airings, or about half of its ABC swan song. On CMT, the two-hour opener delivered 1.2 million viewers, the network’s most watched original (or, “original” as the case may be) premiere since Redneck Island circa 2012.