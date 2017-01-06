Ratings: Nashville's a Hit for CMT

Nashville‘s Season 5 premiere on Thursday night amassed a 0.8 demo rating across three airings on CMT, Encore and Nick @ Nite, down just a tenth from its ABC finale and off 20 percent from its Season 4 average.
On CMT alone, the premiere scored a 0.5, nearly tripling the cabler’s primetime average.
In total audience, Nasvhille‘s premiere night accumulated nearly 2 million viewers across three airings, or about half of its ABC swan song. On CMT, the two-hour opener delivered 1.2 million viewers, the network’s most watched original (or, “original” as the case may be) premiere since Redneck Island circa 2012.
Though, the real question is how it will carry those viewers as weeks go by… Those are some impressive numbers for Nashville considering all it’s been through, still.
I’m surprised, but that’s great for the show. BTW – I believe a decimal is missing on the CMT number – it’s 1.2MM not 12.2 MM!
Fixed.
Does HULU release any type of viewer numbers. It was cheaper for me to get HULU than change my cable to add CMT.
Me, too. Comcast Xfinity had CMT stuck in some odd sports package that costs extra when Hulu is lot cheaper with more stuff I’m interested in. I wondered the same thing about the Hulu ratings because of that.
Yeah I am watching the episodes on Apple TV because I didn’t want to pay for a new tier on Xfinity. Is Nashville on Hulu?
Yep morning after CMT airs it
Glad to see that it did well. I think CMT (or W Network here) are much better fits for it to thrive rather than on one of the major networks. I know that it will be much more appreciated, especially with the new show runners.
This show has been through so much but at its core it’s very beloved by its fans since at its core there are too many good things even ABC and the low points of season 4 couldn’t destroy. Confident the new direction will help them keep the numbers steady and even rise in time. Especially now that it’s on cable will be interesting to see how it will perform L+3 L+7
Don’t numbers won’t last, especially after next weeks episode.
The true fans should enjoy it and it will get good word of mouth.. Due to the more limited access now for CMT ( on Comcast, it was indeed moved into a higher package that includes more channels like TCM (Turner Classic) as well as some extra sports), having it on HULU is good and for folks who pay extra for commercial free HULU, no commercials there either!!
I’m so glad to read this. I added the extra package with Comcast because I didn’t want to wait a day for Hulu. I love the show and don’t want to wait. As far as Nashville season 5, I loved the first 2 hours and the tone/direction the show is headed. Nashville also did extremely well on social media, and I believe #NashChat had a large audience as well. #Nashies rule !! Thanks to LionsgTe and CMT for believing in the show.
Very promising! I added the extra package with Comcast because I did not want to wait until the next day to watch it. I am very happy with the first two hours and the direction in which the show is headed. I can’t wait for more.
I am so excited to see you have hired Rhiannon Giddens to Nashville, Give her ample show time with her singing and the ratings will go off the chart. Way to go Nashville. Love having all the stars back too.
Matt, do you know if Nick@Nite will continue with the re-airings each week? As others have pointed out, Comcast has CMT on a weird tier but Nick@Nite is on the regular tier
Is this now the Rayna James show? I really didn’t like it. Very unbalanced. She is the least interesting character and almost the whole show was about her boring character. I am out if this does not change.