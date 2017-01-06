Man With a Plan Recruits TV Vets to Play Matt LeBlanc's Mom and Dad

Man With a Plan? More like man with two highly recognizable parents.
The freshman CBS sitcom has tapped TV veterans Valerie Harper (The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Rhoda) and Stacy Keach (Mike Hammer, Titus) to recur as the mother and father of Matt LeBlanc’s titular character, Adam Burns. The duo are set to appear in at least two episodes, the air dates of which are TBD.
Back in November, CBS ordered an additional six episodes of Man With a Plan, bringing its Season 1 total to 19. The series’ first post-holiday episode on Monday notched 6.5 million viewers and a 1.2 demo rating, a slight uptick from its last outing.
I thought Man with a plan had 19 episodes, not 16
#Mathfail — fixed!
remember when she was dying like 5 years ago and had months to live?!
I love her — but I still think that was played up to sell books
yup, her book came out at same time
and she and agent pushed selling signed copies via social media
again, i still love her and glad she lived
Your love is icky.
Sure is!
Fun casting! MAN WITH A PLAN is finding its way. Not a big fan of CBS comedies, but this vehicle is more roadworthy than KEVIN CAN WAIT (ugh) and the weary Eye vets that are still trying to mine laughs beyond their prime and premise.