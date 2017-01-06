Man With a Plan Recruits TV Vets to Play Matt LeBlanc's Mom and Dad

Man With a Plan? More like man with two highly recognizable parents.

The freshman CBS sitcom has tapped TV veterans Valerie Harper (The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Rhoda) and Stacy Keach (Mike Hammer, Titus) to recur as the mother and father of Matt LeBlanc’s titular character, Adam Burns. The duo are set to appear in at least two episodes, the air dates of which are TBD.

Back in November, CBS ordered an additional six episodes of Man With a Plan, bringing its Season 1 total to 19. The series’ first post-holiday episode on Monday notched 6.5 million viewers and a 1.2 demo rating, a slight uptick from its last outing.