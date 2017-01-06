CBS Adds Episodes of Kevin Can Wait, Man With a Plan and Great Indoors

CBS must be happy with their freshman comedy slate, because they’re ordering more of it.

First-year sitcoms Kevin Can Wait, Man With a Plan and The Great Indoors are all getting additional episodes this season, the network announced Friday. Kevin will get two more episodes, for a total of 24 this season, while Man With a Plan and The Great Indoors get three more each, for a total of 22 each.

CBS is touting Kevin Can Wait, starring The King of Queens alum Kevin James as a retired cop, as the season’s top-rated new comedy, averaging more than 10 million total viewers each week. Joel McHale’s The Great Indoors comes in right behind Kevin, according to CBS, with 8.8 million viewers. (It also gets a boost from airing after The Big Bang Theory on Thursday nights.)

Man With a Plan, featuring the primetime return of Friends star Matt LeBlanc, takes the bronze with 7.4 million total viewers… and sheds a full quarter of Kevin‘s ratings lead-in among the key 18-49 demo. But it’s still middle-of-the-pack among CBS shows, so that’s enough to earn it a few extra airings.

No word yet on a second season for these freshmen series — that news should come closer to May upfronts — but this is a good sign that all three will stick around next fall.