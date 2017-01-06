Kevin Can Wait CBS More Episodes
Courtesy of CBS

CBS Adds Episodes of Kevin Can Wait, Man With a Plan and Great Indoors

By /

CBS must be happy with their freshman comedy slate, because they’re ordering more of it.

First-year sitcoms Kevin Can Wait, Man With a Plan and The Great Indoors are all getting additional episodes this season, the network announced Friday. Kevin will get two more episodes, for a total of 24 this season, while Man With a Plan and The Great Indoors get three more each, for a total of 22 each.

RELATED2017 Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Getting Cancelled? What’s on the Bubble?

CBS is touting Kevin Can Wait, starring The King of Queens alum Kevin James as a retired cop, as the season’s top-rated new comedy, averaging more than 10 million total viewers each week. Joel McHale’s The Great Indoors comes in right behind Kevin, according to CBS, with 8.8 million viewers. (It also gets a boost from airing after The Big Bang Theory on Thursday nights.)

Man With a Plan, featuring the primetime return of Friends star Matt LeBlanc, takes the bronze with 7.4 million total viewers… and sheds a full quarter of Kevin‘s ratings lead-in among the key 18-49 demo. But it’s still middle-of-the-pack among CBS shows, so that’s enough to earn it a few extra airings.

RELATEDMan With a Plan Recruits TV Vets to Play Matt LeBlanc’s Mom and Dad

No word yet on a second season for these freshmen series — that news should come closer to May upfronts — but this is a good sign that all three will stick around next fall.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

21 Comments
  1. KLS says:
    January 6, 2017 at 4:16 PM

    Because they have nothing else, I guess. I couldn’t get through a single episode of any of these.

    Reply
  2. John NYC says:
    January 6, 2017 at 4:35 PM

    Great Indoors is a fun one. Love his HR visits.

    Reply
    • Haz says:
      January 6, 2017 at 4:43 PM

      Has it improved since its pilot?

      Reply
      • suzi says:
        January 6, 2017 at 8:28 PM

        I think it has, it’s the only one of these three I find watchable–probably because of McHale and Stephen Fry. I couldn’t last one episode of Kevin Can Wait–awful.

        Reply
      • John NYC says:
        January 7, 2017 at 1:54 PM

        The millennials continue to be developed.

        Pilots just about alwsys leave something to be desired as they waffle between too much and too little.

        Reply
  3. Haz says:
    January 6, 2017 at 4:42 PM

    I do not understand how Matt Leblanc can go from Episodes to this, and McHale deserves way better than Indoors. I tried watching both of their shows and could not get through them. I will say my mom watches Man With a Plan and enjoys it, but she is almost 70. However she tried to watch Kevin James’ show and quickly quit watching it, because after two episodes she asked me to remove it from her DVR. They are just very generic, the only thing I can assume why people watch Man and Indoors is their leads charisma, but James is not very charismatic to me.

    Reply
  4. Kevin says:
    January 6, 2017 at 5:09 PM

    Wonder if any of the three new CBS sitcoms isn’t going to get renewed for a second season. Also I’m not sure how many episodes Big Bang Theory, Mom and Life in Pieces will get in their respective seasons.

    Reply
  5. YestoKylie says:
    January 6, 2017 at 5:37 PM

    TGI is getting better…I stuck with it because of Mchale

    Reply
  6. GuessWhat says:
    January 6, 2017 at 5:50 PM

    awful shows
    wow

    Reply
  7. Eva says:
    January 6, 2017 at 10:54 PM

    Didn’t even give a chance to the first two, but I was determined to love The Great Indoors, since it at least seemed to have a lick of original thought put into it. Couldn’t. Sorry, Joel McHale. I still love you, but the show is quite mediocre… a relatively fun watch, when there’s nothing else on, I guess.

    Reply
  8. Lisa Echerd says:
    January 7, 2017 at 5:05 AM

    It is idiotic shows like these that give network television a bad reputation. There is thoughtful, funny, original comedy on network TV but the only place you will find on CBS is on The Big Bang Theory and Mom.

    Reply
  9. MMD says:
    January 7, 2017 at 5:25 AM

    It’s beyond me how any of them even made it to air. Thank goodness there are streaming services.

    Reply
  10. KLS says:
    January 7, 2017 at 7:56 AM

    Adding a few more episodes to an existing mediocre/awful, low-budget comedy is probably not a big deal. Renewing it for another season is head-scratching and may be predictive of CBS’s slate for next year.

    Reply
  11. Boiler says:
    January 7, 2017 at 8:12 AM

    This is too bad. Another TV exec without a clue. Must be in the Exec DNA to be stupid at all networks

    Reply
  12. chadcronin says:
    January 7, 2017 at 8:20 AM

    I watch all 3. I enjoy Kevin Can Wait the most followed by Man With a Plan a close second. Joel’s show is ok. It’s been getting better. I will continue to watch all

    Reply
  13. sunshine says:
    January 7, 2017 at 8:30 AM

    Absolutely adore Man With A Plan. It seems so realistic yet has wit and charm to spare. So glad others have found this gem.

    Reply
See More Comments
 