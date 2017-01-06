CBS Adds Episodes of Kevin Can Wait, Man With a Plan and Great Indoors

CBS must be happy with their freshman comedy slate, because they’re ordering more of it.
First-year sitcoms Kevin Can Wait, Man With a Plan and The Great Indoors are all getting additional episodes this season, the network announced Friday. Kevin will get two more episodes, for a total of 24 this season, while Man With a Plan and The Great Indoors get three more each, for a total of 22 each.
CBS is touting Kevin Can Wait, starring The King of Queens alum Kevin James as a retired cop, as the season’s top-rated new comedy, averaging more than 10 million total viewers each week. Joel McHale’s The Great Indoors comes in right behind Kevin, according to CBS, with 8.8 million viewers. (It also gets a boost from airing after The Big Bang Theory on Thursday nights.)
Man With a Plan, featuring the primetime return of Friends star Matt LeBlanc, takes the bronze with 7.4 million total viewers… and sheds a full quarter of Kevin‘s ratings lead-in among the key 18-49 demo. But it’s still middle-of-the-pack among CBS shows, so that’s enough to earn it a few extra airings.
No word yet on a second season for these freshmen series — that news should come closer to May upfronts — but this is a good sign that all three will stick around next fall.
Because they have nothing else, I guess. I couldn’t get through a single episode of any of these.
Same, I don’t know why anyone would want to watch any of these shows
Certainly why there’s multiple channels. And dvrs. And Netflix. And…,
Great Indoors is a fun one. Love his HR visits.
Has it improved since its pilot?
I think it has, it’s the only one of these three I find watchable–probably because of McHale and Stephen Fry. I couldn’t last one episode of Kevin Can Wait–awful.
The millennials continue to be developed.
Pilots just about alwsys leave something to be desired as they waffle between too much and too little.
I do not understand how Matt Leblanc can go from Episodes to this, and McHale deserves way better than Indoors. I tried watching both of their shows and could not get through them. I will say my mom watches Man With a Plan and enjoys it, but she is almost 70. However she tried to watch Kevin James’ show and quickly quit watching it, because after two episodes she asked me to remove it from her DVR. They are just very generic, the only thing I can assume why people watch Man and Indoors is their leads charisma, but James is not very charismatic to me.
Wonder if any of the three new CBS sitcoms isn’t going to get renewed for a second season. Also I’m not sure how many episodes Big Bang Theory, Mom and Life in Pieces will get in their respective seasons.
TGI is getting better…I stuck with it because of Mchale
awful shows
wow
stop hating
Stop telling people to stop sharing their opinion
Didn’t even give a chance to the first two, but I was determined to love The Great Indoors, since it at least seemed to have a lick of original thought put into it. Couldn’t. Sorry, Joel McHale. I still love you, but the show is quite mediocre… a relatively fun watch, when there’s nothing else on, I guess.
It is idiotic shows like these that give network television a bad reputation. There is thoughtful, funny, original comedy on network TV but the only place you will find on CBS is on The Big Bang Theory and Mom.
It’s beyond me how any of them even made it to air. Thank goodness there are streaming services.
Adding a few more episodes to an existing mediocre/awful, low-budget comedy is probably not a big deal. Renewing it for another season is head-scratching and may be predictive of CBS’s slate for next year.
This is too bad. Another TV exec without a clue. Must be in the Exec DNA to be stupid at all networks
They see 8.8 million viewers and open the wallet. Not rocket science.
I watch all 3. I enjoy Kevin Can Wait the most followed by Man With a Plan a close second. Joel’s show is ok. It’s been getting better. I will continue to watch all
Absolutely adore Man With A Plan. It seems so realistic yet has wit and charm to spare. So glad others have found this gem.