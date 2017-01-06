Grey's Anatomy's Jerrika Hinton Joins Alan Ball's New HBO Drama Series — Is Stephanie on Borrowed Time?

Is Stephanie about to hang up her white coat at Grey’s Anatomy?

Jerrika Hinton has been cast in Alan Ball’s upcoming HBO series, our sister site Deadline reports.

Ball’s tragicomic new drama follows the Bishops, a multi-racial family made up of a philosophy professor father, his lawyer wife (played by Holly Hunter), their three adopted children from Somalia, Vietnam and Colombia, and their sole biological child.

Hinton will play Ashley, one of the adopted children who is now the powerhouse behind an online fashion shopping site. Ashley was was born in America to Somalian refugees, and was adopted by the Bishops when her mother died and her father was deported. Ashley is beginning to struggle with her cultural identity.

Hinton currently is a series regular on Grey‘s; it’s not yet known how her involvement in Ball’s new project will affect her role on the ABC medical drama. In March, she nabbed the female lead of a Shondaland comedy pilot called Toast; at the time, Hinton was in discussion to possibly take part in both shows via a reduction in her Grey’s role, but ABC eventually passed on the project.

Daniel Zovatto (Fear the Walking Dead), Sosie Bacon (Scream) and Raymond Lee also were cast as other members of the Bishop family.