Grey's Anatomy's Jerrika Hinton Joins Alan Ball's New HBO Drama Series — Is Stephanie on Borrowed Time?

Is Stephanie about to hang up her white coat at Grey’s Anatomy?
Jerrika Hinton has been cast in Alan Ball’s upcoming HBO series, our sister site Deadline reports.
Ball’s tragicomic new drama follows the Bishops, a multi-racial family made up of a philosophy professor father, his lawyer wife (played by Holly Hunter), their three adopted children from Somalia, Vietnam and Colombia, and their sole biological child.
Hinton will play Ashley, one of the adopted children who is now the powerhouse behind an online fashion shopping site. Ashley was was born in America to Somalian refugees, and was adopted by the Bishops when her mother died and her father was deported. Ashley is beginning to struggle with her cultural identity.
Hinton currently is a series regular on Grey‘s; it’s not yet known how her involvement in Ball’s new project will affect her role on the ABC medical drama. In March, she nabbed the female lead of a Shondaland comedy pilot called Toast; at the time, Hinton was in discussion to possibly take part in both shows via a reduction in her Grey’s role, but ABC eventually passed on the project.
Daniel Zovatto (Fear the Walking Dead), Sosie Bacon (Scream) and Raymond Lee also were cast as other members of the Bishop family.
Good for her! Grey’s Anatomy doesn’t give Stephanie much to do anyway, so the actress might as well go spread her wings elsewhere. Besides, Grey’s Anatomy isn’t that exciting anymore, no matter how good the ratings continue to be.
As much as I love Jerrika on Grey’s as Stephanie, her character is under utilized despite the potential. I hope nothing for the best for Jerrika. She’s an incredible actress.
I think she’s a good actress and shes underused in Grey’s, so good for her. Also, I think Grey’s Anatomy needs a revamp just like they did with Nashville on the current season!
Worst character on Grey’s and the most useless. Hard to believe she lasted this long.
Agreed. Useless and so conceited she was insufferable. But glad for J.Hinton.
Ugh, does this mean more screentime for Jo? Steph is a drastically better character.
Well, the actress is underused already. Good for her!
Hinton has been auditioning for other projects for a while now. She was in a pilot that didn’t go last season. She’s a good actor but her character doesn’t really add much to the show and hasn’t had a good storyline in years.
I didn’t like her with Jackson but she has really come in to her own and I have grown to really like her character. I do agree she is under used though.
Just when Stephanie is being written much better it looks like Hinton is leaving. I’ll miss the character but wish Hinton the very best in her career.
Please go…can’t stand her character.
Clearly she’s leaving.
Her character ends her residency this season. No need to kill her off.
No. Steph, Jo and Ben are still fourth-year residents and Andrew is still an intern. Same as Season 12. Not unprecedented…
Season 1-3: the Original 5 were interns (Bailey and Callie were 4th year residents)
Season 4-5: the O5 were second year residents (Bailey/Callie were fifth year residents)
Season 6: O5 were third year residents (Bailey/Callie were attendings)
Season 7: O3 were fourth year residents
Season 8: O3 were fifth year residents
Season 9: Meredith (and April) were attendings; Jackson, Alex, Cristina were fellows; Jo and Stephanie (and Leah) were interns. Ben was in intern at UCLA.
Season 10: April was a board-certified attending; J-A-C were in the 2nd year as fellows and Jo, Steph, Leah, Shane and transfer Ben were second year residents.
Season: 11: Jackson/Alex were attendings; and the others were 3rd year residents and began their fourth year, while Andrew began his internship after the Derek-death time jump.
Season 12: The fourth year/intern year continued.
Season 13: Still the same as DeLuca is still referred to as an intern, which means the others are still in fourth year.
You really are a fan! Great research.
I am not OKAY WITH THIS! (Sorry for the all caps; obnoxious I know. But it’s how I feel) She’s one of the only characters, so far of the thousands that are drowning that show into oblivion, that I care about. But you guys are right she doesn’t get enough screen time. And I miss ready to see her in other things. I don’t know how I’ll watch Grey’s without her though.
I love her and her character. Stephanie is wonderful character that is underused and it’s so UNFORTUNATE that she says probably leaving. Why can’t they get rid of Camilla? Useless talent and a useless character Jo is. She’s insufferable. Giving screentime to an actress who can’t even act, this is why the ratings are falling for greys.
Agreed! Jo is the absolute worse and the actress being mediocre doesn’t help
I really enjoy Jerrika on Grey’s. She works the heck out what the very little she is given to do. It is shame that in almost , what five? years, her character has had very little real development no real storyline of her own. A real waste. I am glad for her and hope this is a role where she is actually able to stretch!
That group of interns…I loved season 10 when it was all of them. There was a good balance and worked as a nice mirror to the early days having Alex, Yang and Merdeith becoming the teachers. Once ABC axed Shane and Leah the other two became surplass. Jos personality went from fiesty and fun to whiney and selfish. Steph became about as relevant as Boki.
Even when she got a 3 episode boyfriend that died she hasn’t mentioned him ONCE in the 9 episodes that have aired since. Jerrika is a great actress she must be bored out of her mind.
Ah that’s a shame! Stephanie is a good character and she’s a good actress albeit severely underused. The one big issue with her going is that Jo will be given more screentime and will be more and more insufferable.