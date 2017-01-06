Trump on Celebrity Apprentice Ratings: Schwarzenegger Got 'Destroyed'

Donald Trump says he doesn’t care about the ratings for the new Celebrity Apprentice, but that didn’t stop him from taking a crack at new host Arnold Schwarzenegger on Twitter.

The president-elect took to social media on Friday — a full three days after ratings came out for the Jan. 2 season premiere (perhaps he was waiting for Live+3s?) — to assert that Schwarzenegger got “destroyed” in the ratings in “comparison to the ratings machine, DJT.”

Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got "swamped" (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

And if you thought Schwarzenegger wasn’t going to respond to Trump’s tweets, you’d be wrong. The new host took to Twitter shortly after Trump’s rant to offer a few suggestions for the president-elect:

I wish you the best of luck and I hope you'll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 6, 2017

Please study this quote from Lincoln's inaugural, @realDonaldTrump. It inspired me every day I was Governor, and I hope it inspires you. pic.twitter.com/QRoOFTZfQ9 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 6, 2017

For those of you keeping track at home, Schwarzenegger’s debut drew 4.9 million total viewers and a 1.3 demo rating on Monday, down 22 and 46 percent from the series’ most recent, Trump-hosted premiere in 2015. Its highly anticipated return faced stiff competition, though, going up against both the Rose Bowl and the Sugar Bowl.

Trump, meanwhile, retains his executive producer credit on the NBC reality program. He is said to receive at least a five-figure per-episode payment for the series.

Should President-elect Trump be tweeting about Nielsen ratings? Do you expect he’ll keep this up throughout the season should ratings continue on a downward trajectory? Sound off in the comments!