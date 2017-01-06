Trump on Celebrity Apprentice Ratings: Schwarzenegger Got 'Destroyed'

Donald Trump says he doesn’t care about the ratings for the new Celebrity Apprentice, but that didn’t stop him from taking a crack at new host Arnold Schwarzenegger on Twitter.
The president-elect took to social media on Friday — a full three days after ratings came out for the Jan. 2 season premiere (perhaps he was waiting for Live+3s?) — to assert that Schwarzenegger got “destroyed” in the ratings in “comparison to the ratings machine, DJT.”
And if you thought Schwarzenegger wasn’t going to respond to Trump’s tweets, you’d be wrong. The new host took to Twitter shortly after Trump’s rant to offer a few suggestions for the president-elect:
For those of you keeping track at home, Schwarzenegger’s debut drew 4.9 million total viewers and a 1.3 demo rating on Monday, down 22 and 46 percent from the series’ most recent, Trump-hosted premiere in 2015. Its highly anticipated return faced stiff competition, though, going up against both the Rose Bowl and the Sugar Bowl.
Trump, meanwhile, retains his executive producer credit on the NBC reality program. He is said to receive at least a five-figure per-episode payment for the series.
Should President-elect Trump be tweeting about Nielsen ratings? Do you expect he’ll keep this up throughout the season should ratings continue on a downward trajectory? Sound off in the comments!
Trump has no allies, no friends. He never passes up a chance to try to make himself look better by insulting someone, even if he has a financial stake in that person’s success. Sad!
Exactly!! How low have we gone by electing this guy (not that I voted for him).
You’d think, as an Exec Producer of the show, Trump would care if the show does well and not publicly badmouth it. But, no, it’s all about his own ego.
I knew it wouldn’t be long before the imbecile remarked on the ratings. Like I said in the other thread nobody really cares except Trump. Sad really when the rural frustrated voters went with a 5 year old thin skin clueless man over an intelligent human being. I guess they related more having the same mentality and all. Oh well you would think that the President elect would have more pressing matters to attend too. I guess it is true a leopard doesn’t change their spots. Enjoy the next four years people because this will be a constant tick for tack to try to cover up his incompetence.
I must admit. I was intrigued by this reimagining. I was interested to see how Arnold would do as host/chairman.
.
.
However, when I found out that DJT was still going to be on the payroll, that changed everything. NO WAY IN HELL was I going participate in any way to encourage his endevour to be our first part-time president. We are now 2 weeks away from the inauguration and he has yet to step away from his self-named organization. He will continue to run his company and think about the oval office only a few days a week. His priority is and always will be lining his own pockets & the pockets of his kids above anything and anyone else.
^^THIS
It seems sort of counter-productive for Trump to bash a show he has a financial interest in succeeding.
Four years of this national embarrassment. Incredibly sad.
After a horrible start for The New Celebrity Apprentice with Arnold Schwarzenegger, it’s time for this garbage to be “one and done” like it did with Martha Stewart (remember that?).
But part of the reason some people are saying they won’t watch is because of Trump. So I don’t understand the point of his tweet.
Trump will NEVER acknowledge or admit that. He thinks everyone loves him because he’s such a great stand up guy that can do no wrong. When his presidency fails miserably he’ll blame everyone else.
Petty and immature. Whatever happened to “Do unto others…”?
To everyone who didn’t vote Trump, I am so, so sorry. To everyone who did: enjoy the next four years of your country being led by “the ratings machine, DJT”. I can’t believe the USA is now headed by a man who will talk badly about a show on which he is EP simply to stroke his own ego. Petty and ridiculous, and in charge of one of the world’s greatest superpowers. Best of luck to all of you, and I simply hope that I’ll be safe up here in Canada.
He’s an American citizen and can comment on whatever the heck he wants to no matter if we think he should or not. This is a stupid question.
Please explain why our President elect continues to be obsessed with things that have NOTHING to do with running this country, because nothing screams national importance like The Apprentice’s ratings being stinky. Wow I still cannot believe this man is about to run our country for the next four years. We are in a lot of trouble lots and lots of trouble