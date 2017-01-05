Sherlock Co-Creator Defends Premiere With a Cheeky Poem Aimed at Critics

Did you have issues with Sunday’s Sherlock Season 4 premiere? Well, be careful, because co-creator Mark Gatiss might put you in your place with a well-crafted rhyme.

After “The Six Thatchers” featured Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sherlock Holmes in a bone-crunching fistfight, The Guardian‘s Ralph Jones complained that the character was becoming more James Bond than brainy sleuth. Gatiss, who also plays Sherlock’s brother Mycroft on the show, responded on Wednesday in proper British fashion: with a lyric poem (entitled “To an Undiscerning Critic”) pointing out that Arthur Conan Doyle’s original Sherlock stories had plenty of action, too.

The first lines:

Here is a critic who says with low blow

Sherlock’s no brain-box but become double-O.

Says the Baker St boy is no man of action –

whilst ignoring the stories that could have put him in traction.

After citing numerous examples of the classic Sherlock Holmes kicking butt, Gatiss ended his poem with a reference to the great actors who’ve portrayed the iconic detective through the years:

There’s no need to invoke in yarns that still thrill,

Her Majesty’s Secret Servant with licence to kill

From Rathbone through Brett to Cumberbatch dandy

With his fists Mr Holmes has always been handy.

But the complaints of too much action might not cease anytime soon: In TVLine’s Winter TV Preview, Gatiss himself hinted to us that the Season 4 finale, airing Jan. 15, “is probably more action-packed than we’ve done for a long time, if ever. Definitely more fighting.” Sounds like this butt-kicking Sherlock is here to stay… so get used to it.

