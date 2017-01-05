Powerless Trailer: Meet the 'Heroes' of NBC's New DC Comics Comedy

Some heroes reside in top-secret lairs. Others prefer cubicles.
NBC on Thursday released the first teaser trailer for Powerless, its DC Comics comedy about a group of Wayne Security employees who spend their days thinking of new ways to keep their city safe — from superheroes. (As the trailer notes, it “super-sucks” to have your car demolished as the result of a hero-villain squabble.)
As expected, Vanessa Hudgens’ character appears to serve as the team’s heart, keeping everyone motivated to get their jobs done. And with goofballs like Danny Pudi and Ron Funches on the job, she’s going to be working some long hours.
Hit PLAY on the teaser trailer below, then drop a comment with your thoughts: Will you tune in on Thursday, Feb. 2 (8:30/7:30c)?
this isn’t even the same show they previewed before.
If they are going to set the show at Wayne industries they better work for Lucius Fox.
Well, they’re actually working for Bruce Wayne. I think in the comics, Lucius has his own start up.
So did they change the show from insurance to gadget making?
This sounds a lot like Better Off Ted, but with superheroes
It kinda does hopefully it’s as good as it but different.
Meh I say. MEEEEHHHHHHHH. This looks and sounds like the trailer for Superstore except with different people. Please somebody tell me how that show made it past one episode.
The supporting cast being at least somewhat appealing overall? That’s my guess. I didn’t particularly care for the leads but some of the staff was funny.
yeah I don’t know how to explain that one. I’m a big fan of america ferrera so I wanted to love the show but I really did not like the supporting cast
Not a fan of Hudgens or Pudi so…meh.
I get the theory of changing the setting from insurance to prevention. It makes them more proactive, rather than reactive. But I think that for me, the appeal of the original pitch as I heard it was that this was the mundane side of the superhero world. Being outside of that action is what made that concept work. This seems like Better Off Ted, but with a strange superhero twist that may end up getting old fast.
I agree, the original pitch is felt like an innovative take on the ‘superhero’ concept, with the changes now i’m feeling pretty ‘meh’ about the show. I’ll probably wait to see the tvline review before deciding if I should give this a watch
I wonder if they have changed what the company does (as they seem to have done), or if this element was always a part alongside the insurance side and they’re just pushing that more?
I hope the latter is the case, ’cause I really liked the insurance aspect of the original trailer. This new trailer doesn’t make the show sound as interesting. I’ll still watch it though – mostly for Pudi and Tudyk.