Powerless Trailer: Meet the 'Heroes' of NBC's New DC Comics Comedy

Some heroes reside in top-secret lairs. Others prefer cubicles.

NBC on Thursday released the first teaser trailer for Powerless, its DC Comics comedy about a group of Wayne Security employees who spend their days thinking of new ways to keep their city safe — from superheroes. (As the trailer notes, it “super-sucks” to have your car demolished as the result of a hero-villain squabble.)

As expected, Vanessa Hudgens’ character appears to serve as the team’s heart, keeping everyone motivated to get their jobs done. And with goofballs like Danny Pudi and Ron Funches on the job, she’s going to be working some long hours.

