Greta Van Susteren Joins MSNBC, Will Host New Weeknight Show

Another Fox News alumna has joined the NBC family.

Greta Van Susteren has officially moved to MSNBC, the network announced Thursday. The veteran newswoman will host a new weeknight program, For the Record With Greta, airing in the cable news network’s 6 pm timeslot. For the Record will make its debut next Monday, Jan. 9.

Van Susteren’s move comes two days after her fellow Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly left for NBC, where she will host a daily news program as well as a Sunday night news magazine for the network. Fox News has since moved Tucker Carlson into Kelly’s old timeslot.

With 25 years of experience in the cable-news business, Van Susteren spent a decade at CNN before joining Fox News in 2002, hosting the nightly news program On the Record there for 14 years. She resigned from Fox News in September, saying on social media that “Fox has not felt like home to me for a few years.”

“Greta is a true pro with a proven record of tough journalism,” MSNBC president Phil Griffin said in a statement. “Her broad range of experience and sharp news judgment will be of great value to MSNBC as we build on our momentum going into a new year and a new administration.”

  1. Kevin says:
    January 5, 2017 at 11:54 AM

    Losing Megyn and now Greta could be BAD NEWS (no pun intended) for Fox News. See what I just did there if you don’t believe me.

    Reply
  2. Luis Roman says:
    January 5, 2017 at 12:00 PM

    So, Greta completes the Triple Crown of 24 hour news networks

    Reply
  3. July Lark says:
    January 5, 2017 at 12:02 PM

    Is taking Rachel Maddow’s time slot? wtf?

    Reply
    • msstargate says:
      January 5, 2017 at 12:13 PM

      I think she is taking the time slot that was With all due respect. Day by day MSNBC is shifting further to the right. Keep hoping they will bring back Obermann but they seem to have decide to go the opposite direction.

      Reply
      • Mary says:
        January 5, 2017 at 12:28 PM

        Yep they seem to be hiring all the right wing from fox. Oh well I guess I won’t be watching this, not that it was a regular of mine.

        Reply
      • Temperance says:
        January 5, 2017 at 12:28 PM

        So, it’s looking like an NBC boycott is on it’s way. The last thing the universe needs is more conservative brainwash.

        Reply
        • DL says:
          January 5, 2017 at 1:05 PM

          Come on, guys, not all conservatives are bad. Megyn Kelly definitely has my respect for speaking truth to power. I don’t know much about about Ms. Van Susteren, but I’m willing to give her show a shot. I’m an MSNBC junkie, and I want to welcome differing opinions, not reinforce my bubble. Also, she’s not replacing anyone, just taking the live coverage slot before Hardball w/ Chris Matthews.

          Reply
        • AJ says:
          January 5, 2017 at 2:23 PM

          Such intolerance. I am 1) left wing; 2) scared of Trump as President; 3) Hate Fox News, etc… But to call for a boycott before the woman even airs one show is ridiculous. If Rachel Maddow went to Fox News (yes, I know that won’t happen), and right wingers were calling for a boycott, you’d thing that was ridiculous, right?

          Reply
          • DL says:
            January 6, 2017 at 5:37 AM

            Speaking of Rachel, I watched her show last night in which she highlighted a longstanding friendship between herself and Van Susteren. Rachel clearly has enormous respect for her, and I have enormous respect for Rachel Maddow. So I’ll definitely be checking out Greta’s new show on her recommendation.

          • Mary says:
            January 6, 2017 at 6:13 AM

            I wouldn’t say intolerance. Do you honestly think they are going to spew different BS than they did on fox? No I find my time more valuable than listening to the same propaganda. Yes I do hate fox news with good reason, just like I am sure many don’t watch other news station for the same reason. Any sane person would be scared of Trump as President, not because a Republican won, but because of the lack of character and knowledge this man has. Did any of you ever stop to think that if a mature sane rational human being on the Republican side won that things would not have escalated to this degree? No I don’t find it ridiculous when one stands on principles and voice their objections.

        • Eric says:
          January 5, 2017 at 5:03 PM

          Looks like someone can’t deal with differing opinions? Not every news channel should be an echo chamber for whatever your political beliefs may be. That’s exactly why Trump was able to surprise so many.

          Reply
        • Swear says:
          January 5, 2017 at 8:53 PM

          Unlike the liberal brainwashing that is on all major channels…….

          Reply
    • Joey says:
      January 5, 2017 at 12:30 PM

      Maddow is on at 9pm EST. As the person above me said, they’re removing With All Due Respect from the lineup, which is good since I can’t stand Mark Halperin’s insufferable smugness. Granted, it’s not like I enjoy watching Greta either…

      Reply
  4. pAloma says:
    January 5, 2017 at 12:55 PM

    Eeeew!

    Reply
  5. Cordell Garrett says:
    January 6, 2017 at 3:36 AM

    Still won’t watch it. If I want to watch Fox, I’d turn to fox

    Reply
    • DL says:
      January 6, 2017 at 5:38 AM

      She worked for CNN before FOX… She’s good friends with Rachel Maddow and Chris Matthews… She’s gone very hard after conservatives… Greta Van Susteren =/= FOX News.

      Reply
See More Comments
 