Greta Van Susteren Joins MSNBC, Will Host New Weeknight Show

Another Fox News alumna has joined the NBC family.

Greta Van Susteren has officially moved to MSNBC, the network announced Thursday. The veteran newswoman will host a new weeknight program, For the Record With Greta, airing in the cable news network’s 6 pm timeslot. For the Record will make its debut next Monday, Jan. 9.

Van Susteren’s move comes two days after her fellow Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly left for NBC, where she will host a daily news program as well as a Sunday night news magazine for the network. Fox News has since moved Tucker Carlson into Kelly’s old timeslot.

With 25 years of experience in the cable-news business, Van Susteren spent a decade at CNN before joining Fox News in 2002, hosting the nightly news program On the Record there for 14 years. She resigned from Fox News in September, saying on social media that “Fox has not felt like home to me for a few years.”

“Greta is a true pro with a proven record of tough journalism,” MSNBC president Phil Griffin said in a statement. “Her broad range of experience and sharp news judgment will be of great value to MSNBC as we build on our momentum going into a new year and a new administration.”