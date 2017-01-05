Update: TBS Exec Denies That Conan Is Shifting to Weekly Format

Is TBS scaling Conan back?
TNT/TBS prez Kevin Reilly is denying a report that Conan O’Brien’s daily late-night talk show will shift to a weekly format in the near future. “At this time, we have no plans to change the format or frequency of” Conan, Reilly said in a statement to TVLine, adding, “In addition to Conan’s daily responsibilities to his talk show, we continue to have very ambitious plans that will further broaden and evolve our relationship with Conan.”
Turner CEO John Martin apparently told The Wrap that the late-night field has become too congested, adding that a weekly show will prove a better fit for Conan (which averages roughly 600K viewers a night). It also mirrors a strategy TBS has has employed with Samantha Bee’s super buzzy Full Frontal.
The biggest sort of positive I see for this is that maybe they move Full Frontal to 11? Honestly, I am usually still in the middle of my primetime viewing at 10:30 and I end up watching most of it on You Tube the next morning, which can be annoying because there is no rhyme or reason to the order of the clips. But TBS should just go screw it, and move it to 11, it probably has a more loyal fan base than the Daily Show does anymore.
Hopefully, that will make each episode more of an event, and maybe they can get more A-list guests that way.
I wonder if difficulty booking guests is part of the problem. It feels like every promo I see for the show involves booking people from TBS shows (including shows they syndicate, like Big Bang Theory.) To me, when they constantly book TBS people, it suggests they couldn’t get anyone better to appear.
Big Bang is also the biggest comedy in broadcast so I don’t think it’s surprising he would have then on often.
This might actually make Conan priority watching for me.
It would be better if TBS show Samantha the door out. That woman is atrocious.
Samantha goes after low hanging fruit.
geez it, is Conan losing his audience or something? I don’t think it has gotten stale, but I will admit the show has kind of suffered lately since a couple of writers have left and has effected some sketches
This better not turn into another incident like the one that brought Conan to TBS in the first place
I was wondering the same thing. All the commotion about him being bumped back an hour on NBC due to Leno’s return, surely he wouldn’t have been game with a weekly show. Looks like they’re denying it, hope it stays that way.
Conan hasn’t been relevant for a long time. He can’t get big guests and his dynamic with Richter feels awkward. Not sure who would care to watch a weekly show. He would have to go out and film bits which are where he shines.
Conan does remotes better than anyone else. If going to a weekly format gave them more time to produce that kind of material , I think it could be a good move. It would separate him from the sea of late night programs. His trips to other countries like Germany and South Korea were incredible.