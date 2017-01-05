Update: TBS Exec Denies That Conan Is Shifting to Weekly Format

Is TBS scaling Conan back?

TNT/TBS prez Kevin Reilly is denying a report that Conan O’Brien’s daily late-night talk show will shift to a weekly format in the near future. “At this time, we have no plans to change the format or frequency of” Conan, Reilly said in a statement to TVLine, adding, “In addition to Conan’s daily responsibilities to his talk show, we continue to have very ambitious plans that will further broaden and evolve our relationship with Conan.”

Turner CEO John Martin apparently told The Wrap that the late-night field has become too congested, adding that a weekly show will prove a better fit for Conan (which averages roughly 600K viewers a night). It also mirrors a strategy TBS has has employed with Samantha Bee’s super buzzy Full Frontal.