Cher to Star in, Produce Lifetime TV Movie About Flint Water Crisis

The Flint water crisis is getting the Lifetime movie treatment… with an Oscar winner leading the cast.

Cher has signed on to star in Flint, the network’s fact-based original movie, our sister site Deadline is reporting. The chart-topping singer and Moonstruck actress will play a Flint resident whose family is affected by the Michigan town’s water-contamination scandal. Cher is also an executive producer on the film, along with Craig Zadan and Neil Meron (Smash, Hairspray Live!) and Katie Couric.

This would mark Cher’s first dramatic TV role in two decades, since HBO’s 1996 abortion-rights movie If These Walls Could Talk, which earned Cher a Golden Globe nomination. (She’s since played herself on Will & Grace and served as a mentor on The Voice.) But the Flint water crisis is a cause dear to Cher’s heart; she reportedly reached out to producers and asked if she could be a part of the film.

Bruce Beresford (Driving Miss Daisy) is slated to direct Flint, which doesn’t have a formal greenlight yet, but is expected to go into production in the spring.

