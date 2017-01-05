Charmed Reboot From Jane the Virgin EP Moves Forward at The CW

Charmed, I’m… not so sure.
After years of rumors and false starts, a Charmed reboot is once again in the TV cauldron, with The CW ordering a one-hour pilot script that is being billed as a prequel-ish reimagining of the beloved WB original. One very promising sign: The project is being shepherded by Jane the Virgin EP Jennie Snyder Urman.
Featuring an all-new cast, I’m hearing the potential series revolves around three witches who are brought together to fight evil in a small New England town circa 1976.
Although there don’t appear to be any clear connections to the characters portrayed by Alyssa Milano, Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan, one of the new witches (at least per unofficial intel) bears the same name as McGowan’s Paige.
Scroll down to check out the unofficial descriptions for the new diverse trio, and then hit the comments with your thoughts!
Tina: African American. Whip-smart, Tina is one dissertation (and one dissertation advisor) away from a PhD. She can be reserved, even standoffish, in uncomfortable situations, but she picks up on
everything and she’s definitely making quick, accurate judgments about you.
Paige: Caucasian Cheerful, curvy, wholesome and as all-American as the apple pie she can’t wait to serve to the husband she has yet to marry. Paige’s main goal in life is to marry a rich doctor and be a wife and mother.
Annie: Caucasian. Intense, smart, and quick to anger. She dresses neutrally, though she could give two s–ts if you like her outfit, so stop wondering what “neutral” means. But under that tough façade, well… there is a fragility. A person desperate to be loved, and love.
Charmed’s biggest strength was the sister bond, so I’m a little confused where this reboot is coming from. I’ll probably watch regardless since I loved Charmed
I think I’d rather have a revival than a reboot.
Yikes
I’d rather have it in the future but I’ll watch it
Same, I was hoping that if they did move forward with a revival/reboot/***something***, it would be set in the future, focusing on their children and how they work together as both siblings and cousins. Besides, I’d love to see Drew Fuller back on screen. :-)
He couldn’t act and still can’t now.
no! give me a revival but do not give me this reboot. it barely has anthing in common with the original show so why call it a reboot and attach the name to it?
Charmed is a brand that is known all over the world already. A revival would not work since the actresses don’t look like they used to and hot single girls was one of the reasons the show worked.
Wait what? It’s not as if they are 90 years old. All 4 women still look amazing. Shannen is going through cancer treatment right now and that’s the only reason a true revival is not currently possible. Aside from that there’s no reason a revival could not be possible. Charmed is still a popular show on Netflix. The demand is there.
This is gonna air on CW. Those actress won’t attract CW’s target demo and they would be too expensive to hire by the network not to mention they are too old for CW lead actor.
I think I’m more excited for The Craft 2 than for this description of Charmed is rubbish.
Yeah! And I can’t believe that they made the Human Torch and Mary Jane African American and Thor isn’t a woman and I can’t believe that they killed off Superman’s dad…wait, what comic book movie were we complaining about again?
your comment makes literally zero sense. they are announcing this show as a reboot of charmed, only for it to be a prequel, only for it to have ZERO in common with the original serie, except for the fact that it’s about witches. so what’s the point of tying it to charmed, other than a cheap way to try and get fans to watch it?
we’re allowed to complain about this, so grow up.
My comment makes perfect sense. These complaints that you and others are making are the exact same ones that people make about comic books and comic book movies every time that anything falls outside of what has already been presented to them. Don’t give me something new, just show me what I’ve already seen in the exact same way without any changes at all! How do you know that it has zero in common with the original? It’s being set in New England so for all you know these witches are descendants of the coven of witches from Salem that the Charmed ones went back in time and worked with when they were fighting Cole back in season 3 I believe. They could be distant relatives of the Halliwell sisters and with a few sentences of new backstory everything relating them to the original would make sense. These complaints are childish. You grow up.
I love witches so anything that has them I’ll for sure watch. But maybe they should drop the Charmed aspect? Maybe instead just follow a trio of witches in a small New England town in 1976
Agreed. Why connect it to Charmed when there’s no connection at all? If they wanted a connection, why couldn’t they go with some relatives and spin a story there?
I’ll probably check it out anyway since I love that kind of show but it seems that they use the name “Charmed” simply to attract that viewership.
Of course they did, but why not? Stars of the original show could guest star or even recurr if they see fit.
Most definitely
Yep I agree
I wish you could see the disgust on my face.
same. I’d 100% prefer a revival.
This sounds like an insult to Constance Burge and the sisterhood of Charmed. To have the show set in the 1970s means that Prue, Piper and Phoebe are kids and Paige is a newborn. There is no mention of the Warren line. This sounds like someone trying to bag off the popularity and nostalgia of Charmed to push their own crap. Charmed was very dear to me and I’m not here for all new characters. PASS.
They will make TV show by making it into a comedy. And taking away feminine personalities. By basing it more toward a Harry Potter fans takes away from us. The original fans of charmed. If we have to give up our orginal cast because of it being in the 1970s fine. But making the power of 3 NOT sisters is contradiction in the ORIGINAL story of who they were. Have you lost your mind!!
Also the 1970s penny and patty the mother and grandmother. Were the most powerful witches of the time. That’s REPEATED several times. Have some common sense.
so diverse doesn’t just mean black and white. that’s not diverse. if one was Asian or Latina or Native American. then yeah that would be diverse.
This! I’m always excited to see more opportunities for black actors on screen, but I’d also love to see more opportunities for other communities of color as well. Asian, Latino and Native American actors are still significantly underrepresented.
You know these are just 3 characters right?? Pretty sure there’ll be more.
Thank you, times a thousand.
Wonder if they should bring back Alyssa Milano and/or Holly Marie Combs for the Charmed reboot.
If they’re not sisters, then I don’t see the point. Give it an original name to go with an original idea. Charmed wasn’t the first or last show to be about witches, but in my opinion, if you’re going to call it Charmed, it should be about 3 witch sisters.
exactly. additionally if you’re gonna call it a charmed prequel, they should have some attachment to the Halliwells or Warrens otherwise it’s just random witches and baiting people for attention.
The whole reason why the sisters were the “Charmed” ones is that the powers were growing through the Halliwell line so that they culminated in the sisters as prophesied. This prequel doesn’t make any sense at all.
Yeah… sisters, but “diverse” and set in the year of 1976? I mean, I can somewhat suspend my disbelief when watching TV but this is a bit much. Also, why remake the show that’s only been off the air for like a decade?
Same with 24 and prison break… not even a decade
The only acceptable show with the charmed name attached to it would be to make the show about Wyatt and Chris as adults continuing the charmed legacy. And it would only work with the original actors who played adult Wyatt and Chris in the show. Then they could have guest appearances from the rest of the original cast. This could be an ok show but it turns me off of it just because they are trying to call it a charmed reboot when it has no connection to charmed at all other then that there are 3 witches in it.
This exactly! And since the epilogue montage shows that Wyatt and Chris have a little sister, I’ve always wanted to see them as the new generation Power of Three, exploring the brothers-sister sibling relationship, with the added complexities of being a witch/half whitelighter, a half witch/half Elder with memories of an alternate version of himself, and a little sister who is also just half witch/half human (is she less powerful than her brothers because of this? Does she have an inferiority complex because she’s also the little sister?). Plus, they have six cousins to throw into the mix, PLUS the original sisters. This is the only Charmed spinoff I’m interested in seeing.
That sounds pretty awesome too I’d love to see this!!
That wasn’t so hard why aren’t the producers pushing for this??
Now, this, would be watchable and earn the name “Charmed!” What they are proposing may be a good show if it had no name connection to Charmed as there are no other connections.
So agree
It has nothing to do with the original at all why not make it a spin off with a different name. It won’t work and only tarnish the name of the original series.
As long as they don’t do anything to mess with the original characters/original ending
can’t wait to see where this reboot goes. loved the original.
I’m for a revival their kids carrying on but, I will give it a try as I loved the original.
There is no point of Charmed without Shannen, Holly, Alyssa and Rose, whether it is in the past, present or future.
This sounds absolutely horrible
Anyone else tired of seeing “reboots” that are simply just utilizing the power of the brand name? You want to make a series about witches, make a series about witches. You want to make a series using “Charmed” as the title, then you owe allegiance to the original series in some form.
So it’s a prequel in the sense that it takes place in the same universe, but with no real connection storywise to the original. Thus, they can either include cameos from characters we know if it works or they have the wiggle room to go completely on their own track if it doesn;t
but as it is set in the 70’s the halliwell sisters are just kids, paige even a new born… so no cameos from their characters unless they go to the future, or show them as kids.
Charmed loved tone travel episodes, so if this is the sane universe as the original, they can have the sisters travel back in time like they did in several original series episodes.
NO NO NO. I’m 100% against this reboot. Why do they must always do this?!?! If you are going to do something Charmed related give us a revival with the originals, otherwise I don’t see the point.
And they are not even sisters?!
Just come up with originally content… o different name. There can be other shows about witches, without it being about Charmed.
You don’t have to be biologically related to be sisters, you know!. I love “This is Us” and I completely accept the fact that Kevin, Kate, and Randall are siblings/family.
That being said, I’m reserving judgment on a reboot of Charmed. I managed to like the new MacGyver and the new Hawaii 5-0, and I’ve seen the originals back in the day. I’m willing to give this version of Charmed a chance.
I know you don’t have to be biologically related to be sisters, but still I do not like the idea of a charmed reboot with a new cast. A show about witches sure, a supposed charmed prequel not that much.
If it isn’t the same girls it isn’t the same show.TOO BAD.
Why can’t they just make it as if it were a completely new show set in the universe of Charmed? Charmed was supposed to be because of the “Charmed Ones”, and part of that was that they had to be 3 sisters that completed a circle. They could call it something else and mention the Charmed Ones or something? Can’t we just leave the series alone and expand on the universe of witches? I liked the idea of the next generation series with all the cousins/the charmed kids.
Agreed. I don’t necessarily need a sequel series like everyone else is yelling about. I’m cool with completely new characters set in the world of Charmed, the lore was really cool. I’d love to see what other witches and whitelighters were up to, but don’t try and pass it off as the new Charmed Ones or crap like that. That messes with the lore of the show, because the Charmed Ones were a part of a prophecy, not random witches.
I think this is exactly what they are going to do: a new show set in the fictional world of the charmed ones. I don’t care how they will call it, preferably not “Charmed” but it’s not a deal breaker for me as long as the show is good. It’s a prequel set in the 70s and Penny or Grams can make an appearance but mostly I think they will focus on the new characters and expand the universe (maybe the Elders, source, avatars, white-lighters etc will be featured but I’m hoping they will expand the mythology)
NOOOOOOOOOOOOO
Why didnt they just do they’re kids or something. This is clearly not any cousins this is like what happened with the Murder she wrote. Dont call it something it’s not.
Ummm, no thank you!!! Just say no! The whole “Charmed” thing was based around their family bloodline, heritage, and sisterhood! I shall pass on this I believe! Thanks but no thanks!
Just do a revival. The cast wants to do one even Shannon Dorherty has said she’d be up to do one. Now if this was a true prequel that followed grams and mama halliwell that I’d watch
KILL. ME. NOW.
I ‘member!!!
I dont like prequels and the whole thing feels like a different show.
I’ll pass. It’s not Charmed related and the characters sound dumb.
Someone throw a vanquishing potion to this reboot.
Not at all what I was hoping for, it be a good idea to have a more diverse multiracial cast but…
I was hoping to see a Next Generation show with The Halliwell/Matthews cousins: Wyatt (Wes Ramsey), Chris (Drew Fuller), Melinda, Paige’s twins & Phoebe’s girls as the next generation of witches/whitelighters/cupids fighting evil which would include recurring guest appearances by Piper, Phoebe, Paige and occasionally Aunt Prue in her corporeal (ghostly) form.
That sounds so much better than what they are doing
Could not agree more. This is no reboot or revival. Reboot would make sense with grown up wyatt and chris and sister Melinda!!
Sounds god awful…..
This is a bad idea because they aren’t connected to the original sisters.
But mostly, I’m worried what this means for Jane the Virgin! I don’t want them losing Jennie!
This is not charmed it is some money making show using the fan base of charmed in hope to make some money why not carry on from their children why start from the start when there is a whole story still to tell
I’m not screaming “sacrilege” just yet because Jane’s EP knows her sh*t and she knows good, solid storytelling. That being said, if please God, Shannen Doherty makes it out of this fight alive, fans are going to be screaming at the top of their lungs for a revival with the original cast so a reboot seems a bit perplexing as of now, particularly considering SD’s health.
This is gonna suuuuuuuuuuuck
So it’s a completely different show with the name of a classic show tacked on. Plus it’s set in the past. Yep sounds like a skip to me. No thanks.
This is BAD! I am open minded but this… It wont work if they are not sisters or connected to the Warren line!!
Not to mention that all 3 of them sound so…weak… Like they need a man next to them to be happy!
Plz no!! Drop the name and make this something else (which I wont see tbh cause the characters dont seem to be my cup of tea).
Either make an actual reboot or a sequel with Wyat and Chris or a legit prequel of 3 sisters from the Warren family line!
I thought a new show would be great based around the children. If it was a prequel, it should have been based around Grams’ Mother, The Mother’s sister(Penny’s Aunt) & maybe a close cousin. The reason for this is because the power of three (Charmed ones) is the destiny of Piper etc. Therefore, it can’t be 3 sisters in the line as it has been established.
I thought a new show would be great based around Chris, Melinda etc. If it was a prequel, it should have been based around Grams’ Mother, The Mother’s sister(Penny’s Aunt) & maybe a close cousin. The reason for this is because the power of three (Charmed ones) is the destiny of Piper etc. Therefore, it can’t be 3 sisters in the line as it has been established.
I want a revival with the original cast! Doesn’t networks such as CBS & CW listen to the fans!? IF a reunion with the original cast is just TOO MUCH EFFORT why don’t they create a spin-off/sequel-series with the children of the charmed ones? That way it wouldn’t have to center on the power of three AND they can also make guest appearances or become reccurring characters. I think this could be a huge mistake. I can vent about it angrily as a huge fan of the show but Ill watch the pilot and the second episode just to be sure. If it is as bad as I expect I will happily drop the show.
Nope…. No thank you.
UGH! I’d rather they showed the original cast aging naturally. Why bother calling it a reboot of Charmed when what’s described is an entirely new show. I know I won’t be watching this!
I’d rather see a version with three college age brothers – on a network that allows adults to act like adults.
Nope! This isn’t going to work! For all of the reasons that have been mentioned already. It should be
I’m a die hard charmed fan and this sounds do amazing I really hope ithapoebs!!h
My theory is that one or all three witches will know Patty Halliwell somehow so her name will be dropped in the pilot and from time to time so that’s how they can say it’s a ‘prequel-ish reimagining’. Maybe this Paige is why Patty named her daughter, Paige.
–
I would have preferred a ‘sequel’ reboot with the Halliwell line continuing (Chris, Wyatt, and Paige/Phoebe’s kids) or even a prequel with Melinda Warren and how she started it all.
Patty did not name Paige. She brought her to a church and told the nun to give her a name that started with a “P” – as stated in “Charmed Again”.
Are you kidding me?
This entirely misses the whole point of Charmed. That show worked because it wasn’t actually about witches. It was about family. Eff this ****. Yeah, I’m so angry right now that I need to self-censor…
This sounds like the last Fantastic 4 movie.
Crazy idea: A show about witches, based on a new/original concept, with a diverse cast.
Please do not ruin my family’s favorite TV show by making it into a comedy. And taking away feminine personalities. By basing it more toward a Harry Potter fans takes away from us. The original fans of charmed. If we have to give up our orginal cast because of it being in the 1970s fine. But making the power of 3 NOT sisters is contradiction in the ORIGINAL story of who they were. Have you lost your mind!!
Also the 1970s penny and patty the mother and grandmother. Were the most powerful witches of the time. That’s REPEATED several times. Have some common sense.