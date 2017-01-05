Charmed Reboot From Jane the Virgin EP Moves Forward at The CW

Charmed, I’m… not so sure.

After years of rumors and false starts, a Charmed reboot is once again in the TV cauldron, with The CW ordering a one-hour pilot script that is being billed as a prequel-ish reimagining of the beloved WB original. One very promising sign: The project is being shepherded by Jane the Virgin EP Jennie Snyder Urman.

Featuring an all-new cast, I’m hearing the potential series revolves around three witches who are brought together to fight evil in a small New England town circa 1976.

Although there don’t appear to be any clear connections to the characters portrayed by Alyssa Milano, Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan, one of the new witches (at least per unofficial intel) bears the same name as McGowan’s Paige.

Scroll down to check out the unofficial descriptions for the new diverse trio, and then hit the comments with your thoughts!

Tina: African American. Whip-smart, Tina is one dissertation (and one dissertation advisor) away from a PhD. She can be reserved, even standoffish, in uncomfortable situations, but she picks up on

everything and she’s definitely making quick, accurate judgments about you.

Paige: Caucasian Cheerful, curvy, wholesome and as all-American as the apple pie she can’t wait to serve to the husband she has yet to marry. Paige’s main goal in life is to marry a rich doctor and be a wife and mother.

Annie: Caucasian. Intense, smart, and quick to anger. She dresses neutrally, though she could give two s–ts if you like her outfit, so stop wondering what “neutral” means. But under that tough façade, well… there is a fragility. A person desperate to be loved, and love.