Charmed Stars React to News of The CW's Reboot: 'We Wish Them Well'

The announcement of a Charmed reboot pilot being ordered by The CW conjured mixed responses from diehard fans of the classic WB series on Thursday. But what do the original cast members have to say about it?
Holly Marie Combs, who played Piper Halliwell for all eight seasons, was the first to weigh in, offering kind words for the next generation of Charmed Ones:
Alyssa Milano, who played sassy psychic Phoebe Halliwell, followed suit shortly thereafter. She chose to send her love to the show’s fans, many of whom spent the morning tweeting at her about the reboot:
Milano also posted a throwback photo with Charmed guest star Billy Zane on Instagram:
In case you missed the news earlier today, The CW has ordered a one-hour pilot script for a new Charmed series from Jane the Virgin executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman. Set in a small New England town in 1976, the series features a new trio of witches — Annie, Tina and (curiously) Paige — none of whom are related by blood.
(This is, of course, a stark contrast to the leading ladies of the original series, all of whom were blood-related sisters. In San Francisco. In the late ’90s and early ’00s.)
Why. Why. Why. This is not needed. The original airs on TNT every morning, which is already too much. It was a good show, who had a good run. Enough reboots already. This story has been told enough.
Kill it with fire.
Hehe! That’s how I feel about all reboots. Leave well enough alone. It’s like the Hollywood people have run dry on ideas and the only thing that they can come up with is rehashed scripts and stories.
It seems more a new show using the power of 3 themes then a strict reboot. Charmed was all about sisters and the bond of their family.
Exactly. The sisterly bond was one of the things that made the show for me. I’m all for a reboot because I loved the show and nothing else has filled the Charmed-sized hole since. But I’m not sold on the women not being related. And not sure why it needs to be a period-piece set in the seventies. That sounds a bit too gimmicky.
This really does only make sense as either a sequel or a reboot, if not a full revival. They should already know from the reaction it’s doomed to fail as it is now.
1976? Prequel.
For now its only a script. A lot of pilot scripts are never filmed, and a lot of filmed pilots never make it to series. So the chances are good it won’t go any further.
I would’ve fathered the 2013 reboot that was more in line with the original. If this new one is set in the same world then perhaps there’s a chance of seeing the actual Charmed Ones?
If they are set on a reboot why not make it continue with the next generation wyatt and chris
1976 is early absent time travel. Now Grams for sure….
Yeah… wishing someone “well” in Hollywood is code for “eat shizzles and die.”
You got that right Eran. You can’t cut everyone out and make a cheap subpar show and pin a much loved name on it. Anyone remember Mean Girls 2?
You gotta love it when they throw away everything you would want: Present Day, Continuation, The Kids.
Like a sad attempt to throw something to the wall and see if it sticks… It’s so far removed from anything like the original that it comes across an nothing more than a pathetic hope they get eyes solely based on the name. Lots of luck with that….
I would prefer them to do a charmed the next generation. Not sure I’d watch it if it was centered in 1976. Wyatt and Chris would be better.
Personally i would like a reboot I’ve always enjoyed Charmed but from what I’m reading it isn’t really a reboot just a show about 3 random woman being witches without being related with the show being called Charmed. In case The CW hasn’t learned its lesson they already did something like this with the Secret Circle and it didn’t last long.
I’m sure fans of Charmed would welcome a reboot but only a real reboot not just a random show about magic being called Charmed
Why not just do another witch show and call it something else it sounds like it’s going to be different enough to not use the Charmed moniker.
So basically it’s entirely new show hoping to piggyback off of the success of the original series by using its name. I hate that. This premise has nothing to do with Charmed except the title. The whole point of the name of the show was that the three (four) sisters were supposed to become the Charmed Ones, the most powerful witches ever. I don’t get it. Anyway, sorry for the rant. This just drives me crazy. Change the name or change the premise, because this isn’t Charmed.
Mixed responses? The only responses I have seen were negative as they should be!
We want the Halliwell sisters, we want Wyatt, Chris , Leo , Coop…nothing more nothing less.
I loved watching Charmed. I knew within five seconds who the demons were that they would battle. I can’t even imagine how many times I saw the series in entirety. I hope the new ones are ready. It’s going to be hard to get close to the original.
If they want to do a show about witches, they should have bought the rights to Witches of East End which Lifetime cancelled after only 2 seasons and leaving so many cliffhangers at the end of season 2 that I still haven’t forgiven Lifetime for that and it’s been 2 years. WOEE was the only show about witches or magic that ever came close to to having a fan base like Charmed…and it was about a family of witches. Even Holly/Piper was known to be a fan of it.
I agree. Witches Of East End should be picked back up, like Nashville was. Charmed cannot be replaced. They could make the show about Wyatt and Chriss instead of strangers from the past.
Why call it a Charmed reboot? There are so many great witch-centric novels and series that could have been adapted instead.
With 1976. Sounds like a prequel. The foreshadowing references could make it fun.
Ehhhhh. I don’t know how I feel about this. Even if it is a prequel, the show was called Charmed because the sisters were the prophecied Charmed Ones. You can’t just have three women meeting up and becoming the Charmed Ones, not in the same continuity. If it’s happening, it can’t really take place in the original Charmed universe.
Too many reboots! Where are the original series?
Why not just a new Tv show about 3 witches in Salem in 1976? Why call it a Charmed reboot? Make it its own show from the beginning!
For some reason this does feel like a reboot to me. Just another show about witches. So far they seemed to be just using the charmed name to get attention. The finale finished things off perfectly. No real need for another series
I loved the origanal charmed. My son has been a huge huge fan since he was 3. We expected the new charmed to be with wyatt and chris carrying on the tradition. But not 3 totally differant witches and in a completly different place and time. Dont really think we will be watching this on. We will stick to the dvd collection with piper, phoebe, and paige, and prue. But we wish you all the best of luck with the show and best of luck to the cast. Hope it’s a hit.
we already have salem why not have the sisters kids fighting demons with them popping in.
Sounds like instead it’ll be the sisters grandparents. And I always got the vibe Gran was a hellraiser in her day. Perhaps now we’ll see.
tag line for the new series sounds more like the movie “Practical Magic” (Nicolle Kidman & Sandra Bullock)
“Mixed” responses.
This word, I do not think it means what you think it means.
Fans are NOT happy about this at all.
This is just some douche trying to cash in on the Charmed title.
Pretty sure a Gilmore Girls style return to the Halliwell siblings would do way better.
This is what happens when people who have nothing to do with the original show get involved. What is this? The Charmed line is *hereditary.* From Melinda Warren all the way to Wyatt, Chris, and the other children in the Forever Charmed episode. Therefore, the creation of new characters that are unrelated is ridiculous. It is also unwise to have this set in the 70s since the protagonists of Charmed were already born (and were Charmed at birth). If you’re going back in time, either go further, or use the same characters and relationships found in the original, which would include Patty and Grams since this is the 70s. This is a joke. I agree with those arguing to either change the name of this series or change the premise so that it is more in line with the original.
lol the show doesn’t need old fans from the old show to make it a success
Yeah if that was true, they wouldn’t need to try and link it to a previously successful franchise…
Already done with the Eastwick (3 non related witches in new england) which didnt last past season 1 — then there was the secret circle another one season wonder, enough already unless they are going to carry the story on with the children of the charmed ones whats the point. The premis ofas shown above has been done and failed repeatedly
if anything, maybe they can do it set in the 20s or something, kind of like a fantastical beasts for harry potter….if they travel to the future they can see the original charmed scenes…
My opinion is still the same as with the other article… I was and still am a huge Charmed fan and I didn’t want a reboot. I like the idea of a PreQuel, but I’d rather they kept/keep it in the family. As in use the last names that we have come to know and love. Not just specifically Halliwell, but Baxter and Warren, perhaps even more that have slipped my mind.
It isn’t even a revival. It is completely different. That is like saying every medical drama is a reboot of ER. Just because they use on theme (power of 3) the same.
The girls are SO classy!
They could be totally against it, in fact they’d have every right to be, they created something really special, but they always wish these rumors well :D
I think the charmed world had a lot of possibilities, if they use the powertypes and lore (whitches working with whitelighters to fight evil) I think it could be pretty good. It does make sense that before the Charmed ones, they had a group of whitches fighting evil.
Hope it’s good, we shall see!
Who cares? But what a great photo of the three of them!
The only way I think unrelated witches working in the ’70s could tie into the Charmed lore would be for these witches to somehow have their own secret family histories protecting the Warren bloodline. But, given that these witches are on the other side of the country while the little Charmed Ones are busy growing, that seems unlikely. I’m willing to wait until there are more details released to see if they actually suggest a link to the Charmed world beyond the fact that we’re dealing with witches. Right now, this seems like a cash grab more than a well-thought out prequel series though.