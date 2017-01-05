Charmed Stars React to News of The CW's Reboot: 'We Wish Them Well'

The announcement of a Charmed reboot pilot being ordered by The CW conjured mixed responses from diehard fans of the classic WB series on Thursday. But what do the original cast members have to say about it?

Holly Marie Combs, who played Piper Halliwell for all eight seasons, was the first to weigh in, offering kind words for the next generation of Charmed Ones:

We wish them well. — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) January 5, 2017

Alyssa Milano, who played sassy psychic Phoebe Halliwell, followed suit shortly thereafter. She chose to send her love to the show’s fans, many of whom spent the morning tweeting at her about the reboot:

#Charmed fans! There are no fans like you. You're the best of the best. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 5, 2017

Milano also posted a throwback photo with Charmed guest star Billy Zane on Instagram:

#tbt 2005 with @billyzane #charmed A photo posted by Alyssa Milano (@milano_alyssa) on Jan 5, 2017 at 12:27pm PST

In case you missed the news earlier today, The CW has ordered a one-hour pilot script for a new Charmed series from Jane the Virgin executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman. Set in a small New England town in 1976, the series features a new trio of witches — Annie, Tina and (curiously) Paige — none of whom are related by blood.

(This is, of course, a stark contrast to the leading ladies of the original series, all of whom were blood-related sisters. In San Francisco. In the late ’90s and early ’00s.)

TVLine will keep an eye out for more responses from the former Halliwell sisters. In the meantime, how do you feel about Charmed‘s legacy (sort of) continuing on The CW? Drop a comment with your honest reactions below.