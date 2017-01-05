Gilmore Girls' Alexis Bledel Joins Hulu's Handmaid's Tale in Major Role

Rory Gilmore, is that you?!

In what represents something of a career-180, Gilmore Girls vet Alexis Bledel has joined Hulu’s star-studded adaptation of The Handmaid’s Tale, TVLine has learned.

The 10-episode series, based on Margaret Atwood best-selling dystopian future-themed novel, stars Mad Men‘s Elisabeth Moss as a handmaid named Offred who fights to survive in a male-dominated totalitarian society that was formerly part of the United States. In this frightening new world that’s light years from Stars Hollow, women are forced into sexual servitude as a last desperate attempt to repopulate a devastated world.

Bledel, who is coming off of Netflix’s four-part Gilmore Girls revival, will play the recurring role of Ofglen, Offred’s fellow Handmaid and companion (get a first look at her above). At first, Ofglen seems like a pious rule-follower, loyal to the oppressive Gilead system, but she turns out to be daring and subversive. Fun additional fact free of charge: Bledel’s character is also a lesbian.

The ensemble also includes Joseph Fiennes (American Horror Story), Yvonne Strahovski (Chuck) Max Minghella (The Mindy Project), Ann Dowd (The Leftovers), Samira Wiley (Orange is the New Black) and Madeline Brewer (Hemlock Grove).

The Handmaid’s Tale will make its Hulu premiere on April 26.