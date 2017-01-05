Gilmore Girls' Alexis Bledel Joins Hulu's Handmaid's Tale in Major Role

Rory Gilmore, is that you?!
In what represents something of a career-180, Gilmore Girls vet Alexis Bledel has joined Hulu’s star-studded adaptation of The Handmaid’s Tale, TVLine has learned.
The 10-episode series, based on Margaret Atwood best-selling dystopian future-themed novel, stars Mad Men‘s Elisabeth Moss as a handmaid named Offred who fights to survive in a male-dominated totalitarian society that was formerly part of the United States. In this frightening new world that’s light years from Stars Hollow, women are forced into sexual servitude as a last desperate attempt to repopulate a devastated world.
Bledel, who is coming off of Netflix’s four-part Gilmore Girls revival, will play the recurring role of Ofglen, Offred’s fellow Handmaid and companion (get a first look at her above). At first, Ofglen seems like a pious rule-follower, loyal to the oppressive Gilead system, but she turns out to be daring and subversive. Fun additional fact free of charge: Bledel’s character is also a lesbian.
The ensemble also includes Joseph Fiennes (American Horror Story), Yvonne Strahovski (Chuck) Max Minghella (The Mindy Project), Ann Dowd (The Leftovers), Samira Wiley (Orange is the New Black) and Madeline Brewer (Hemlock Grove).
The Handmaid’s Tale will make its Hulu premiere on April 26.
There are some really fine actors in that group. Joseph Fiennes, Ann Dowd, Samira Wiley… Fantastic!
Very excited to see what they’re going to do with this. The book is good, but I think it can use a bit more pepping up–which I imagine it will get as a web series. (I was going to say “television show”, but can you still call it that when it’s on Hulu?)
Hulu has a lot of full hour long shows now, just like Netflix does! So it’s not like a web series like on You Tube,lol! It is a real series! And if it’s because it’s online, some people do watch Netflix and Hulu on their tv’s, if they have a Windows XBox! My family does!
I am really excited for this. I’m just also afraid that about 25% of the country will view this less as awesome adaptation of chilling, excellent literary fiction and more as “how-to” manual.
We’re almost there, anyways. :/ But yeah, still excited for this.
YEYESYESYESYESYES!!!
Umm looks interesting, to bad I don’t have Hulu. Oh well.
Killer casting! She looks perfect for the role actually. Can’t wait to see this. Might need to sign up for hulu now. Damnit
So this suck I don’t have Hulu and I guess No more additional gilmore girls
Why would you think that? These little mini-series film in a matter of weeks not months. Therefore there is plenty of time for people to film multiple in a year. Now I don’t know that they plan more Gilmore Girls but the fact they sent out that hint about the baby daddy makes me think there might be more in store for us.
This seems like a bit of a non sequitur. What does her being cast in a mini-series have to do with Gilmore Girls?
Not much, really, given both shows do short seasons.
I think Elizabeth McGovern played her part in the movie.
I really enjoyed the movie of The Handmaid’s Tale with the late Natasha Richardson and Elizabeth McGovern was excellent in it. Hope Bledel is up to it as McGovern’s sass was a highlight of that film.
yes, fine actors all, but there was already an excellent mini-series made in 1990! why does Hollywood insist on remaking stories that have no need?
Seriously, Faye Dunaway, Miranda Richardson and Aiden Quinn not good enough?
Sounds brilliant, looking forward to seeing Alexis & the rest of the Stella cast
Oh wow, now this is a Hulu show I will want to watch! They don’t have a lot of really good original shows, but this really sounds good! And the cast is great, especially all the actresses in it, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, and Madeline Brewer, who by the way was also on Orange Is The New Black, in the first season! And now Alexis Bledel, and as a lesbian, nice! Too bad they all weren’t,lol!