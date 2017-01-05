TVLine Items: This Is Us Doc Joins 24, Kingdom Premiere Date and More

This Is Us favorite Gerald McRaney is hanging up his doctor’s coat for a while.

The veteran actor has joined Fox’s 24: Legacy as a series regular, playing the father of presidential candidate Senator John Donovan (Jimmy Smits), our sister site Deadline reports.

McRaney’s Henry Donovan is a powerful oil man who is dedicated to putting his son in the White House.

24: Legacy launches Sunday, Feb. 5, after the Super Bowl.

* Kingdom Season 3 will premiere Wednesday, May 31 at 8/7c on AT&T/DirecTV’s Audience Network, it was announced Thursday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

* Steve Kazee (Nashville, Shameless), David Alpay (The Vampire Diaries) and DeVaughn Nixon (The Secret Life of the American Teenager) have boarded Syfy’s drama pilot The Haunted, per The Hollywood Reporter. The project, also starring Lyndsy Fonseca (Nikita), follows four siblings who reunite following their parents’ deaths, and in turn must face literal ghosts from their past.

* truTV has renewed Those Who Can’t for Season 3, the network announced Thursday. The comedy stars Adam Cayton-Holland, Andrew Orvedahl and Ben Roy as outrageous teachers at a Denver high school.

* Smithsonian Channel will offer ten hours of 4K programming on demand by April, the network said in a statement on Thursday. The Ultra HD stories and documentaries will be available to subscribers through their existing TV providers at no additional charge.