TVLine Items: This Is Us Doc Joins 24, Kingdom Premiere Date and More

This Is Us favorite Gerald McRaney is hanging up his doctor’s coat for a while.
The veteran actor has joined Fox’s 24: Legacy as a series regular, playing the father of presidential candidate Senator John Donovan (Jimmy Smits), our sister site Deadline reports.
McRaney’s Henry Donovan is a powerful oil man who is dedicated to putting his son in the White House.
24: Legacy launches Sunday, Feb. 5, after the Super Bowl.
Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…
* Kingdom Season 3 will premiere Wednesday, May 31 at 8/7c on AT&T/DirecTV’s Audience Network, it was announced Thursday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.
* Steve Kazee (Nashville, Shameless), David Alpay (The Vampire Diaries) and DeVaughn Nixon (The Secret Life of the American Teenager) have boarded Syfy’s drama pilot The Haunted, per The Hollywood Reporter. The project, also starring Lyndsy Fonseca (Nikita), follows four siblings who reunite following their parents’ deaths, and in turn must face literal ghosts from their past.
* truTV has renewed Those Who Can’t for Season 3, the network announced Thursday. The comedy stars Adam Cayton-Holland, Andrew Orvedahl and Ben Roy as outrageous teachers at a Denver high school.
* Smithsonian Channel will offer ten hours of 4K programming on demand by April, the network said in a statement on Thursday. The Ultra HD stories and documentaries will be available to subscribers through their existing TV providers at no additional charge.
OK, now I’ll have to give 24:Legacy a try. Gerald McRaney was my tipping point.
So excited about Gerald McRaney’s new role as the father of Senator John Donovan (Jimmy Smits) in 24: Legacy.
Jimmy Smits has to feel great about his youthful looks that they are casting someone only 8 year older than him as his father. Or Gerald McRaney should feel bad that casting agents thinks he looks ancient. One of those.
Well I’m guessing if Gerald was allowed to dye his hair like Jimmy does I bet he’d look a lot younger too.
Nobody else is surprised that they are only now casting a series regular role, when the show debuts in a month?
A few possibilities are that they cast him months ago but are only now revealing it. Or they haven’t actually done every episode, but only the first few. While the show will probably do well enough to finish as planned, they don’t want to spend a ton of money and time shooting 12 episodes only for the show to be canned a couple episodes in. He could also be a “series regular” as a bit of a decoy, so if he gets killed in a terrorist attack, it shocks the viewer and adds a bit more emotional weight to the scene.