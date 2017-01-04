The Walking Dead First Look: Rick and Maggie Appeal to Gregory to 'Rise Up'

When AMC’s The Walking Dead returns for the second half of Season 7 (Sunday, Feb. 12, 9/8c), Rick, Maggie and a whole lot of other folks will be ready to “rise up” against Negan. But what our heroes are likely to find even more difficult than defeating the formidable Saviors will be convincing the most lily-livered of their potential allies — in other words, Gregory — to march into battle alongside them.
In the above image released exclusively to TVLine, Maggie’s Hilltop visitors — among them, Daryl, Michonne, Carl and Tara — appear to be appealing to that community’s weaselly leader to pledge his join the rebellion. And, as you’d expect, he’s giving them a look that suggests his main concern is — same as it’s always been — protecting his own sorry ass.
What do you think? Shouldn’t Maggie just unseat the coward from his position of power and take over the Hilltop already? Hit the comments with your hopes for Season 7’s second half.
Hahahaha, Gregory is such a punk!!
Maggie can’t just unseat Gregory. She’ll need to convince the people of Hilltop to do it themselves. And that’s not going to happen overnight. It may well be the end of the season before that happens.
If Rick, Michonne, Daryl and the gang are the main characters again and ready to fight, my enthusiasm for the show will find its second wind.