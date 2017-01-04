There’s no rest for the wicked — and even less for those who try to stop them — in Sleepy Hollow‘s upcoming season, according to series star Tom Mison.
In the exclusive sneak peek above, Mison gives a quick refresher on the revamped drama’s new direction (Ichabod’s now the head of a secret, Washington, D.C.-based organization “set up to fight the supernatural”) as we watch the Revolutionary War captain and new partner Diana (played by True Blood‘s Janina Gavankar) come face-to-face with the aforementioned undercover collective… which just looks like a couple of nerds hanging out in a giant library.
Fellow cast members Lyndie Greenwood and Jeremy Davies also weigh in, with the former getting excited about the heralded return of the Headless Horseman and the latter calling his new gig a “deliciously preposterous” supernatural saga.
Mison also discusses how the death of his fellow Witness at the end of Season 3 gives him a whole new mission. “His only comfort zone in the modern world was Abbie, and now she’s gone,” he says. “He has to find himself again, and not only that, but find himself in a new city and with new people around him.”
It’s not all gloom and literal doom, though. In one glimpse of a future episode, we see Crane tackle that most evil and foul of adversaries: putting together a piece of Ikea furniture.
Sleepy Hollow returns Friday (Fox, 9/8c). Press PLAY on the video above to see what else is ahead.
Man, they are trying SO hard to make ‘fetch’ happen here. I appreciate the efforts, Tom, truly, buuuut…. still not sold.
The show is no longer grounded in Sleepy Hollow. The original concept was outlandish but brilliantly grounded by the amazing two leads and their fantastic chemistry. Now we are just going to pretend that creepy monsters are running rampant in D.C? This show is so different than the S1 magic. It doesn’t bode well for the ratings knowing that they’ve essentially killed or written off everyone but two of the original cast members.
At the risk of infuriating everyone, I am actually looking forward to the reboot,I grew to disliking Abbie. The actors had great chemistry, not denying that, but don’t know if it was writing, acting, directing the character became less enjoyable over the years. I also have a hard time buying that there was a racial issue behind the scenes, they expanded Greenworld’s role and hopefully continue to do so, looking forward to butt kicking Jenny scenes.
Of course I realize I am in the minority and that these will likely the last episodes of the show, just sad to lose both Sleepy Hollow and Grimm in the same year.
Bobbie you must not be a POC….I say that because giving a lighter skin toned
POC more time and removing the darker one……smacks of racism!!
This is going to be such a delicious train wreck. Let the bloodbath begin. The premiere has gotten lukewarm reviews from almost everyone that bothered to write about it and rightfully so. It’s a hot mess. Jenny and Crane are no Ichabod and Abbie. Lyndie Greenwood can’t fill Nicole Beharie’s shoes and neither can Janina Garfunkel.