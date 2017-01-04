There’s no rest for the wicked — and even less for those who try to stop them — in Sleepy Hollow‘s upcoming season, according to series star Tom Mison.

In the exclusive sneak peek above, Mison gives a quick refresher on the revamped drama’s new direction (Ichabod’s now the head of a secret, Washington, D.C.-based organization “set up to fight the supernatural”) as we watch the Revolutionary War captain and new partner Diana (played by True Blood‘s Janina Gavankar) come face-to-face with the aforementioned undercover collective… which just looks like a couple of nerds hanging out in a giant library.

RELATEDSleepy Hollow Newbie Janina Gavankar: I’m Mourning Abbie, Too

Fellow cast members Lyndie Greenwood and Jeremy Davies also weigh in, with the former getting excited about the heralded return of the Headless Horseman and the latter calling his new gig a “deliciously preposterous” supernatural saga.

Mison also discusses how the death of his fellow Witness at the end of Season 3 gives him a whole new mission. “His only comfort zone in the modern world was Abbie, and now she’s gone,” he says. “He has to find himself again, and not only that, but find himself in a new city and with new people around him.”

RELATEDSleepy Hollow Season 4 Premiere: 10 Things You Need to Know

It’s not all gloom and literal doom, though. In one glimpse of a future episode, we see Crane tackle that most evil and foul of adversaries: putting together a piece of Ikea furniture.

Sleepy Hollow returns Friday (Fox, 9/8c). Press PLAY on the video above to see what else is ahead.