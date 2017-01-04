Girl Meets World Cancelled: Read Rowan Blanchard's Letter to Fans

Riley Matthews’ journey into adulthood is being cut tragically short — Girl Meets World will not return for a fourth season on Disney Channel, the show tweeted Wednesday.

The news was confirmed in a series of tweets from the Girl Meets Writers Twitter account:

It is with incredible pride in our work and complete sadness that things end, that I report to this wonderful audience that our show is over — Girl Meets Writers (@GMWWriters) January 5, 2017

I just officially got the call, and would like to thank this audience for its incredible love and loyalty. Please watch our January episodes — Girl Meets Writers (@GMWWriters) January 5, 2017

We leave you with three incredible souvenirs of a show we couldn't be more proud of. As I look back I can tell you with absolute certainty – — Girl Meets Writers (@GMWWriters) January 5, 2017

We gave you our best. — Girl Meets Writers (@GMWWriters) January 5, 2017

The news, while upsetting to the series’ loyal fanbase, isn’t entirely unexpected. Several cast and crew members posted cryptic farewells on social media after filming the Season 3 finale, which will now serve as a series finale.

Additionally, Rider Strong — who played Cory’s best friend Shawn Hunter (aka Maya’s new stepdad) — recently suggested that the show “ended” on an episode of his podcast.

Shortly after news of the cancellation hit Twitter, Rowan Blanchard and other cast members took to social media to express their disappointment in Disney Channel’s decision, as well as their gratitude for the show’s loyal fans:

I tip my glass to the cast and crew of GMW. You did us proud. I love you all. https://t.co/VSh4iniLy6 — Will Friedle (@willfriedle) January 5, 2017

I will forever carry with me love and gratitude to every member of the GMW family, and especially Michael Jacobs who taught me so much. pic.twitter.com/Etk2qt314Y — peyton meyer (@peytonmeyer9) January 5, 2017

Fortunately, Girl Meets World is leaving us with a heck of a parting gift: Nearly the entire cast of Boy Meets World — William Daniels (Mr. Feeny), Anthony Quinn (Mr. Turner), Strong, Will Friedle (Eric), William Russ (Alan), Betsy Randle (Amy), Lee Norris (Minkus), Danny McNulty (Harley), Lily Nicksay (Morgan No. 1) and Lindsay Ridgeway (Morgan No. 2) — will appear in the finale to help Riley make an important decision.

