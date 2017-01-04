Girl Meets World Cancelled
Courtesy of Disney Channel

Girl Meets World Cancelled: Read Rowan Blanchard's Letter to Fans

By /

Riley Matthews’ journey into adulthood is being cut tragically short — Girl Meets World will not return for a fourth season on Disney Channel, the show tweeted Wednesday.

The news was confirmed in a series of tweets from the Girl Meets Writers Twitter account:

The news, while upsetting to the series’ loyal fanbase, isn’t entirely unexpected. Several cast and crew members posted cryptic farewells on social media after filming the Season 3 finale, which will now serve as a series finale.

Additionally, Rider Strong — who played Cory’s best friend Shawn Hunter (aka Maya’s new stepdad) — recently suggested that the show “ended” on an episode of his podcast.

Shortly after news of the cancellation hit Twitter, Rowan Blanchard and other cast members took to social media to express their disappointment in Disney Channel’s decision, as well as their gratitude for the show’s loyal fans:

The last time I had in n out burger and didn't eat it, I had just been cast in a show called girl meets world! Tonight I sit here and I can't eat my in n out burger because life comes full circle. We speak in the language of love, heartbreak, friendship, family, sadness, and laughter. Wherever we are in the world, whatever we believe in, whoever we love, we all speak that language. We had the privilege of growing up in front of your eyes. The privilege of teaching the lessons we were learning ourselves and beyond that. To the family that was created on our set, between the cast and crew, thank you for giving us the ability to make mistakes and to grow. I felt so safe in that bay window. People thought it was weird that I was excited to go to work. People thought it was weird that we really did and still do love each other. That's a rare entity, we hold that tight. Thank you Disney for giving this show and these characters the chance to see the light of day. I know I feel very lucky to have given life to Maya hart. MJ- without you I wouldn't know most of what I do. I also probably would have never had 2 paint fights in my lifetime. We live in an intricate world. We can be adversaries whilst being allies. To everyone that watched our show and felt something, thank you. To everyone that grew up watching Boy Meets World and decided to give our story for a new generation a chance, thank you. And to the little girls reading this, You can do whatever you put your mind to. You're gonna meet the world now, and I think you'll love it. "There is no end. There is no beginning. There is only the infinite passion of life." – Fellini

A photo posted by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter) on

Fortunately, Girl Meets World is leaving us with a heck of a parting gift: Nearly the entire cast of Boy Meets World — William Daniels (Mr. Feeny), Anthony Quinn (Mr. Turner), Strong, Will Friedle (Eric), William Russ (Alan), Betsy Randle (Amy), Lee Norris (Minkus), Danny McNulty (Harley), Lily Nicksay (Morgan No. 1) and Lindsay Ridgeway (Morgan No. 2) — will appear in the finale to help Riley make an important decision.

Are you devastated, Girl Meets World fans? Drop a comment with your response to the series’ cancellation below.

166 Comments
  1. stephon js says:
    January 4, 2017 at 7:18 PM

    I’m highly upset

    Reply
    • Josh says:
      January 4, 2017 at 7:21 PM

      I am sad it is ending, too.

      Reply
    • Bill Clay says:
      January 4, 2017 at 11:39 PM

      I am certain that Disney cancelled the series because of Rowan’s tweet last year that she identified as LGBTQ.

      Reply
      • accident55@hotmail.com says:
        January 5, 2017 at 1:13 AM

        Or..the very low ratings. But sure…you go with the whiningtheory

        Reply
        • lessthan says:
          January 5, 2017 at 4:37 AM

          Actually, according to the producers, GMW was Disney’s highest rated show. My guess is it’s Disney’s issue with renewing anything past season 3 when the costs go up that killed the show. That’s why you get something like “Liv and Maddie: Cali Style”. So Disney doesn’t have to up everyone’s paychecks after season 3 since it’s a “new series”. I’m guessing they weren’t able to pull that with GMW for whatever reason so the show was canceled. So yeah, the problem likely wasn’t ratings or the personal lives of their talent. Just the cost of making it likely is what killed it :).

          Reply
        • Chris says:
          January 5, 2017 at 6:39 AM

          I thought the ratings were decent right about the average for Disney channel ? I know it started amazing but I thought it settled to average levels ? I’m sure it had nothing to do with her identitfying as lgbtq

          Reply
        • Patti Singer says:
          January 5, 2017 at 2:33 PM

          Low ratings? It’s the number one show on Disney.

          Reply
      • George says:
        January 5, 2017 at 2:44 AM

        How would you explain the That’s So Raven sequel with Raven as the star and producer then?

        Reply
      • Ann says:
        January 5, 2017 at 8:37 AM

        Uhh. No. As someone mentioned below, Raven Simone is a lesbian and very public about it.. Yet, Disney is doing a revival of her show with her as the star. I think the cancellation has more to do with the actors maybe outgrowing their roles and getting too big in their heads to continue. I can definitely see Sabrina Carpenter and especially Rowan Blanchard wanting to do other projects or wanting a truck load of money to continue the show.

        Reply
      • Coby Forrest Preimesberger says:
        January 5, 2017 at 1:57 PM

        again doubt it as there doing a spinoff of that’s so raven with with raven symone coming back

        Reply
    • A fan of TV says:
      January 5, 2017 at 9:28 AM

      Great first comment. “Are you devastated?”
      “I’m highly upset.”
      Stop being so civilized, don’t you know this is the Internet? ;)

      Reply
  2. Sarah says:
    January 4, 2017 at 7:20 PM

    I really wish they would have moved it to freeform. 😞

    Reply
    • Ari says:
      January 5, 2017 at 4:54 AM

      Yes, it would have been a better match on Freeform. It wouldn’t have had to be so hokey to fit the Disney style.

      Reply
      • Holly says:
        January 5, 2017 at 10:40 PM

        And it actually had better ratings than any other original show currently airing on Freeform, except for, I believe, Pretty Little Liars. It’s definitely higher than Shadowhunters, which is probably the biggest “hit” the network has launched in several years and is about the same as Switched at Birth.

        Reply
  3. Heidi68 says:
    January 4, 2017 at 7:21 PM

    I’m pissed. They keep other stupid shows or get new ones that are stupid. Can’t believe this maybe Netflix or Freeform will pickup.

    Reply
  4. Tori Coop says:
    January 4, 2017 at 7:24 PM

    I’m 33 years old and am actually quite sad about this. Idk why I loved it, blame it on Boy Meets World, I guess, but this was my show.

    Reply
    • Jamie says:
      January 4, 2017 at 7:35 PM

      Same here. Same age and same feelings. It’s a big bummer.

      Reply
    • cassie982003 says:
      January 4, 2017 at 7:38 PM

      I’m 45 years old and loved this show! I will miss it but am looking forward to the last 3 episodes.

      Reply
    • Platy D (@sy5starplaty) says:
      January 4, 2017 at 7:48 PM

      I’m a little older than you, and I’m upset about this. It was my show too. Started watching it for the BMW connection and then ended up loving it (and the characters) so much more.

      Reply
    • Allison says:
      January 4, 2017 at 7:49 PM

      I agree. I’m 34 and watched loyally. It was cheesy, forced “lessons” on the audience, and was not half as good as Boy Meets World…..yet, I wanted see this through…I wanted to see the kids grow up!

      Reply
    • otterpuff says:
      January 4, 2017 at 7:51 PM

      I’m of the 33 yo, club. And I adored the show – I wandered in because of having grown up with BMW, but stuck around because it got so good once it found it’s pace. I’m going to miss it.

      Reply
    • Marianne says:
      January 4, 2017 at 8:02 PM

      I’m in the same age group too. I liked this show because I did like Boy Meets World. But, I found the kids actually interesting and not obnoxious like on other programs. Thinking about some of the other shows that Disney allowed 4 seasons, this cancellation hurts a lot.

      Reply
    • Priyam says:
      January 4, 2017 at 10:26 PM

      I agree. I grew up watching Boy meets world and was so happy when this show happened. I am so sad right now.

      Reply
    • Amit says:
      January 5, 2017 at 6:48 AM

      33 and right there with you.

      Reply
    • AtlLady says:
      January 5, 2017 at 12:17 PM

      I’m 61 and I loved this show. The biggest problem was trying to pair off the kids too early. A Cory and Topanga type of love story only comes along very rarely. Riley and Lucas had no chemistry as a couple other than a first crush. Farkle feels very protective of Isadora but his heart has always belonged to Riley much more so than Maya. Some of these kids will bounce back with new projects because they are very talented.

      Reply
  5. Sarah says:
    January 4, 2017 at 7:31 PM

    What are the chances another channel or Netflix picks it up?

    Reply
  6. Jasonbres says:
    January 4, 2017 at 7:32 PM

    This is shucking fit! Of all the shows still airing on Disney Channel, this was pretty much the only non-animated show that I could actually tolerate because I grew up on BMW!

    Reply
  7. Beckers05 says:
    January 4, 2017 at 7:37 PM

    Did I miss what the reason was for it being canceled? Ratings?

    Reply
    • Bahdjdjs says:
      January 4, 2017 at 8:15 PM

      It’s typical of Disney and Nick to only do about three seasons with 60-70 episodes. Think about it—when I was a kid I constantly would rewatch episodes I had seen days before and not really care that much. They can still run reruns with decent ratings minus the production cost of new episodes. Only a few certified hits like Hannah Montana and iCarly have escaped this trend.

      Reply
  8. Jimmy says:
    January 4, 2017 at 7:45 PM

    Now I want to know WHY. It seemed to be doing well! This is the only show my 11 year old niece cares about on Disney anymore.

    Reply
  9. andrew hass says:
    January 4, 2017 at 7:48 PM

    I’m sad by this news but i’m not surprised either.However i’m wondering if the show knew this was coming and that’s why they brought back so many actors from the original series for the final episode to give the viewers a parting gift.Plus maybe we are also going to see clips from the original series too.

    Reply
  10. Alex Matias says:
    January 4, 2017 at 7:49 PM

    This makes me sad. This was a genuinely good show and that they chose to cut loose this story is annoying, and awful and sucky.

    The shows they are keeping are no where near in quality or content. Disney Channel failed over and over with the branding and promotion (not to mention the international handling of this show – like seriously, they just finished airing Season 2 in Latin America, when it was been available in Netflix for almost six months).

    DC failed the show completely and even so, GMW continued to be the top rated show in their network. It’s the kind of decision that’s just them shooting themselves in their own feet.

    Hopefully Netflix will pick it up so we can have a proper ending.

    Reply
    • lakawak says:
      January 5, 2017 at 1:15 AM

      Are you JOKING? This show got WAYYYYYYYYY more marketing than 99.999999% of shows that ever make it to TV at all. The internet was talking about it for over a YEAR before it even stared filming its pilot. And it still failed to bring in viewers.

      Reply
  11. Byron says:
    January 4, 2017 at 7:53 PM

    That’s pretty lousy news. This was a very sweet show, the two mains are great together, and I can’t not smile when that theme song plays. This saddens me.

    Reply
  12. Amber says:
    January 4, 2017 at 8:02 PM

    With this and Liv and Maddie ending, it may finally be time for me to cut Disney channel out of my tv viewing schedule.

    Reply
    • Bethanie says:
      January 4, 2017 at 8:37 PM

      I totally agree. I am 45 and love GIRL MEETS WORLD and LIV AND MADDIE. Why do they have to cut the best shows. Disney Channel has really messed up. :(

      Reply
      • aeromel78 says:
        January 4, 2017 at 9:24 PM

        I’m 38 and I also love Liv and Maddie. It reminds me of the reruns of the Patty Duke Show I used to watch in reruns when I was a kid. I geeked out over the episode where Patty Duke played the grandma/aunt of the kids.

        Reply
    • John Fara, Jr. says:
      January 4, 2017 at 11:03 PM

      And Best Friends Whenever may have ended too since they just finished season 2 and no word on the season 3 renewal for that show either.

      Reply
  13. Jaclyn says:
    January 4, 2017 at 8:07 PM

    I’m too old to be so upset about a Disney Channel show being cancelled but I don’t care. 😩 So so so upset. Maybe I can keep my hopes that someone else will pick it up for a while.

    Reply
  14. Girl Meets Sad World Today says:
    January 4, 2017 at 8:08 PM

    Although I’m stunned, deep down, I knew that as soon as Rowan tweeted that she identified herself as “queer” the show would be done with. You just do not do that at Disney.

    Reply
    • padraicjacob says:
      January 4, 2017 at 9:53 PM

      When I read that last year I was like uh oh. Then with some of the other comments and things she’s written, I had a feeling this might be coming. Good for her to speak her mind, but unfortunately sometimes that could cost you (assuming it had anything to do with the cancellation).

      Reply
      • Megan says:
        January 4, 2017 at 10:14 PM

        I doubt it does since Disney is going forward with a sequel series to That’s So Raven, and it’s widely known that Raven is homosexual.

        That does mean though that the cancellation hurts any less. Disney usually gives their shows a fourth “farewell” season unless the show was getting highly negative reviews or ratings, but I highly doubt that is the case here. Girl Meets World is one of the only Disney shows that directly related to problems, pressures, and happenings in society today into their episodes. We can only hope another channel or streaming service will pick it up.

        Reply
        • padraicjacob says:
          January 5, 2017 at 5:37 AM

          I didn’t mean specifically because of being LGBTQ. But Rowan has been speaking out about issues she feels strongly about throughout the year and Disney might have seen that as a liability.

          Reply
  15. Johnny Bobby (@OhJohnnyBobby) says:
    January 4, 2017 at 8:09 PM

    I’m 29 and I’m devastated. Hopefully there’ll be some good new of someone picking it up.

    Reply
  16. Eric says:
    January 4, 2017 at 8:11 PM

    Geez, what a shame. A bright spot on the children’s TV landscape, extinguished before its time. I was really hoping (though I knew chances weren’t high) that the show could move to somewhere like Freeform so that the show and the themes it explored could grow, like BMW did. As a big fan of BMW from childhood, I loved having it “back” for a few additional seasons. I really enjoyed meeting Cory and Topanga’s children and their friends. I’m glad we’ll get the big reunion in the finale, but I can’t say I’ll be satisfied with only three more episodes

    Reply
  17. Ross says:
    January 4, 2017 at 8:11 PM

    Disney Channel sucks.

    Reply
  18. Tell Me It's All a Bad Dream says:
    January 4, 2017 at 8:13 PM

    And yet “Bizaardvark” was renewed for Season 2 on December 15th.

    Reply
    • Dee says:
      January 5, 2017 at 4:00 AM

      THIS! It’s the main reason why I don’t watch Disney Channel anymore. Their DCOMS and sitcoms used to actually contain substance now they just don’t!

      Reply
  19. lrdslvrhnd says:
    January 4, 2017 at 8:15 PM

    Nooooooo! GDI, Disney!
    .
    OK, what’s gonna be the mail-in item of choice? Unicorns because of Riley’s love of them, peaches because of Maya’s nickname, something else entirely?

    Reply
  20. mamabear1980 says:
    January 4, 2017 at 8:28 PM

    Please Netflix pick this up. Of all the crappy stupid shows they keep😢

    Reply
  21. Daphne says:
    January 4, 2017 at 8:30 PM

    I’m really sad about this cancellation. I hope Michael Jacobs and the other showrunners have a way to make it a satisfying ending with just 2 weeks before the (now) series finale airs… Can’t believe Disney Channel is cancelling a lovely show like GMW (that would have been the perfect companion to the That’s So Raven reboot that’s in the works) but they’re putting money into developing a show where a guy talks to his hand that has a life/mind of its own (or whatever that weird show is going to be)… Because that makes sense Disney Channel! Ugh. Is there any way/hope that Netflix would pick it up and do what they’re doing with Fuller House? It’s pretty much the same target audience!

    Reply
  22. A. D. says:
    January 4, 2017 at 8:34 PM

    This is such crap! Can someone please pick thi!s show up. Screw Disney!

    Reply
  23. Tomkil says:
    January 4, 2017 at 8:54 PM

    Why is it that this website was the only one who like this show?!

    Reply
  24. tomkil says:
    January 4, 2017 at 8:55 PM

    Why is it that this website only care about Gilmore Girls & Girls Meet World?!

    Reply
  25. Avinash says:
    January 4, 2017 at 8:58 PM

    I am upset by this, but at the same time, it’s understandable. They should have allowed the characters to grow and develop more as they moved from grade to grade, gradually dealing with more complicated issues as they went on.

    Reply
  26. Nira Cruz says:
    January 4, 2017 at 8:59 PM

    Why is it cancelled..love the show. U dont see a show like this anymore.. well that sucks!!

    Reply
  27. Mark says:
    January 4, 2017 at 9:02 PM

    Not surprised but disappointed.

    Reply
  28. brightnessinthoseblues says:
    January 4, 2017 at 9:07 PM

    Wtf Disney! Another network needs to pick this up!

    Reply
  29. Nena says:
    January 4, 2017 at 9:10 PM

    My daughter is going to be sad & angry that this wonderful show is cancelled! Finally a really good show for kids to watch without cuss words, half naked people, drinking, & etc & you cancel it!! It was also a show that I enjoyed watching with her & we hoped that it would last at least until they graduated. So funny, cheerful, & actually taught some life lessons. Come on Disney why take away the really good shows?! We could care less about the cast of Boy Meets World being on, we loved Girl Meets!!!

    Reply
  30. Theondra Robinson says:
    January 4, 2017 at 9:14 PM

    How in the world does Disney keep all of those stupid shows and drop one that actually has value. Shame on you Disney. We’re done with you

    Reply
  31. Christopher F Cheney says:
    January 4, 2017 at 9:17 PM

    someone at disney should be fired this was good show for kids and teens… disney likes to runied good stuff anyone who takes this off and have show like barkza or whatever however its spell shouldnt be doing tv shows

    Reply
  32. Rob says:
    January 4, 2017 at 9:21 PM

    This show was a consistent performer for Disney. It helped bridge the gap between the younger audience and the older audience. They never overplayed the nostalgia. Could this show have been better? Absolutely. It deserved to be better. It never quite found its voice outside of a few great runs of episodes. Having said that, I find it hard to believe that they didn’t cancel this show because Rowan came out as queer. She was too vocal about her sexual orientation (which, if you read the article where she “came out” she simply said that she doesn’t really know what she is yet because she’s still young and figuring it out). She was also very vocal about feminism and serious socio-political issues facing the world. She’s wise beyond her years and I think the potential for controversy was there because of that and Disney wasn’t willing to take that risk.

    Reply
  33. MissMel says:
    January 4, 2017 at 9:21 PM

    Disney really blew it with this show. It never should have been on Disney Channel in the first place. BMW has been loved for what? Three or four generations now? I’m 38 and I watched it first run when I was a teen. My now 25-year-old cousin watched it in reruns growing up. And my 11 and 13-year-old cousins watch the reruns now. We were all excited about GMW. They had a built in fan base but having it on Disney Channel tied the writers hands. They couldn’t develop the characters in an honest way, couldn’t touch on any genuinely important issues the kids would have gone through in high school, it was a joke. This was a show that belonged on Freeform from day one. Or even Netflix. I don’t know if Disney does any Netflix original shows but I think the success of Fuller House shows what can happen with these sequel series if they’re done right.

    Reply
    • lakawak says:
      January 5, 2017 at 1:23 AM

      That is just it…you are EXTREMELY overestimating the amount of love for Boys Meets World. As was the producers of Girl Meets World. The very low ratings of GMW showed tha no one was waiting for a new version of BMW. IT was a show very much stuck in the cheesiness of the 90s. Like Saved By the Bell. And no one would watch a new SBTB series either. Some things are best left in the 90s. Like pretty much everything.

      Reply
  34. chadcronin says:
    January 4, 2017 at 9:23 PM

    Wow, complete crap. They had a good thing going. Cancelling shows too soon isn’t going to help networks. I already have been gone from Cable since the end of last march but anytime i had access this was the only show I was still checking out. I don’t regret cutting the cord at all. I watch over 60 hours of TV a week, and I am making due with local channels. I got tired of giving out all my money to executives who keep getting rid of what I like and replacing it with stuff I have no interest in. Also these new shows often are trying to be too much to too many different audiences. This show should have been on for 6 or 7 seasons, 3, not enough. This should be a show that moves to Netflix. Right now I watch Fuller House and Gilmore Girls on there and not a whole lot else except Chelsea.

    Reply
  35. Kate G (@kgal1298) says:
    January 4, 2017 at 9:24 PM

    Disney was never right place for this and they should be upset with themselves for thinking they could pass it off on their kids network full of bubble gum pop. They should have sold the rights and let Netflix do something it would have last there.

    Reply
  36. stormravyn says:
    January 4, 2017 at 9:26 PM

    Disney cxl GMW AND KEEP BIZARDVARK? THIS IS CRAPPY. GMW is such a better family show. GMW is very wholesome ups and downs about life about a girl getting to know her world as she grows up in it. The story was just beginning and some knucklehead in Disney says it needs to go. So wrong in so many ways. Liv and maddie cancelled as well. BIZARDVARK is CRAPPY not even a family show.. bunk’d is not all that family oriented…it seems the same knucklehead in Disney does not like family shows that are orientated around family values. THANK YOU DISNEY KNUCKLEHEAD THAT CANCELED GMW.

    Reply
  37. stormravyn says:
    January 4, 2017 at 9:37 PM

    Disney I don’t hope that you get flooded with emails and phone calls but the knucklehead decision….KC undercover is not all that good either. It used b to be and that went to crap. Disney you m3ed to renew girl meets world you can reverse the decision. But you won’t be cute that knucklehead doesn’t think it is a family value show.

    Reply
  38. Kate Nardone says:
    January 4, 2017 at 9:49 PM

    So sad to hear the show is ending. I can’t understand what the reason would be? My husband and I enjoy it for the BMW nostalgia, and our 4 kids love it for the wonderful series it is. So bummed it’s over :(

    Reply
    • lakawak says:
      January 5, 2017 at 1:17 AM

      Ummm…low ratings. You can’t understand that reason?

      Reply
      • ScottJ says:
        January 5, 2017 at 2:11 AM

        But the ratings aren’t low. Overall its the highest rating show Disney channel has. The numbers have been trending downwards but all their shows have been.

        Reply
        • Nicolas Mailloux says:
          January 5, 2017 at 6:07 AM

          The ratings were to low in the target demographic of actual children. surprisingly, ad dollars on the the Disney Channel aren’t targeted at the 25-35 year old demographic.

          Reply
          • ScottJ says:
            January 5, 2017 at 10:02 AM

            Problem with that is children don’t actually have much in the way of money, and marketing directly to them tends to be frowned upon. But I guess Disney still doesn’t want the older audience that they would have got with this one. Which is a shame since their shows tend to be much funnier and more respectful than network comedies.

  39. Amarq says:
    January 4, 2017 at 10:11 PM

    How sad, only show my daughter watched on Disney Channel

    Reply
  40. LAC says:
    January 4, 2017 at 10:17 PM

    Why?! It was the best show ever I literally cried,laughed and made me think about life and the decisions I will take on the future. I will miss the combination of good (Riley) and (Rebel) Maya. This Sucks!!!!!!

    Reply
  41. cuius says:
    January 4, 2017 at 10:31 PM

    Probably the only hope now is to get the President-elect to tweet that he doesn’t want it cancelled!

    Reply
  42. Olive says:
    January 4, 2017 at 10:35 PM

    WHY??? This show has only gotten better with time and had so much room to grow! This is heartbreaking :'(

    Reply
  43. A says:
    January 4, 2017 at 10:38 PM

    I will never understand this. What a disappointment. It was great to get my childhood back for a few seasons but I think it’s time for this 30 year old to stop watching Disney Channel and grow up.

    Reply
  44. John Fara, Jr. says:
    January 4, 2017 at 11:01 PM

    My heart has sunk. It’s a shame after all that hoping.

    Reply
  45. Angel says:
    January 4, 2017 at 11:12 PM

    I am sad n angry bout this. Please reconsider

    Reply
  46. Mike says:
    January 5, 2017 at 12:08 AM

    Disney owes everyone a real explanation. You take a show that’s obviously this popular off the air and there has to be a real reason. Too expensive? One of the main characters didn’t want to come back? Ratings? Give us something to at least disagree with. But no reason. It’s cowardly. Good job Disney. :(

    Reply
  47. Lou says:
    January 5, 2017 at 12:28 AM

    The writers ruined it with that horribly written love triangle. It was dragged out for almost a year and there was no payoff. Now it’s like it never happened.What was the point?

    Reply
  48. Hussein M. says:
    January 5, 2017 at 12:40 AM

    Tell me about any other show that represents the people of teenagers and kids as a whole. Tell me any other show that teaches us about friendship, love, trust, changes, broken dreams and hearts, world issues. Tell me about any other show that has captured audiences of all ages. I have undergone several hardships which I relate with characters with the show. I hope you realize how cancelling this show is a mistake. I hope you know and understand of all the people who depended on this show. Sometimes shows are created for people to rely on and relate to; and I get it sometimes shows get cancelled. Nevertheless, it’s really damn upsetting.

    Reply
  49. flutiefan says:
    January 5, 2017 at 2:20 AM

    no Rachel.
    fail.

    Reply
  50. Maja says:
    January 5, 2017 at 2:27 AM

    There must be an issue behind the scenes. This last season from the start seemed like a struggle. You can totally see storywise the show to take upon a more mature perspective so I can understand the show needing to change plattforms but it is sad if this truly is the end. BMW was such a wonderful journey from a kid to young adulthood. Like ending it here, just makes it remembered as another disney show.

    Reply
See More Comments
 