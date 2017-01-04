Exclusive

Criminal Minds Sneak Peek: Rossi's Birthday Ends on a Not-So-Happy Note

David Rossi gets a birthday gift he certainly didn’t ask for in this exclusive clip from tonight’s Criminal Minds (CBS, 9/8c).

In the Season 12 episode titled “Profiling 202,” Rossi (played by Joe Mantegna) is at home winding down his special day when he gets a phone call from serial killer Tommy Yates (played by Adam Nelson), a longtime nemesis who in the Season 7 episode “Profiling 101” negotiated away a death sentence in trade for annually disclosing the location of one of his many victims.

Typically, that intel comes via a prison visit from Rossi. Except now Yates is on the loose — and he has a second surprise to spring on his old foe, after delivering a few haunting, discordant bars of “Happy Birthday to You.” Press play above to find out what that twist is.

  1. Cas says:
    January 4, 2017 at 7:54 AM

    Still don’t understand why they needed to add another face. Guess you can’t have more women than men on a show?

    Reply
 