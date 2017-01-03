Man in the High Castle Renewed
Courtesy of Amazon Studios

The Man in the High Castle Renewed for Season 3, Names New Showrunner

Amazon announced on Tuesday that it has renewed The Man in the High Castle for a third season — and with a showrunner at the helm, to boot.

After Frank Spotnitz abruptly stepped down as showrunner midway through production of Season 2, the dystopian thriller proceeded without a singular boss, operating instead like “a republic,” it was explained at the summer TCA press tour. “We have a system that is working as good as we can make it,” said EP David Zucker.

For Season 3, however, Bosch executive producer Eric Overmyer will assume the top post. He previously co-created HBO’s Peabody Award-winning Treme, as well as served as an EP on Showtime’s The Affair.

“As timely as ever, the exploration of characters at a dark point for humanity has provided incredible stories for two seasons,” Amazon Studios comedy and drama chief Joe Lewis said in announcing the renewal. “Eric and his team are doing an incredible job crafting stories about the inner lives of those who struggle to do good in a world that is not. We couldn’t be more excited to bring Season 3 to customers in 2017.”

Though “ratings” for streaming services are famously never released, Amazon claims Season 2 of High Castle had the best debut weekend of any of its scripted original series ever.

Ecstatic about High Castle‘s renewal? Choice of new showrunner? And what were your overall thoughts on Season 2? (Watch the Season 3 announcement above.)

19 Comments
  1. Kay says:
    January 3, 2017 at 7:34 AM

    YES!!!! Love this show- hopefully the new showrunner will help with the pacing issues, though.

    Reply
    • Katherine215 says:
      January 3, 2017 at 11:16 AM

      +1 on the pacing issues. I know the show is supposed to move slowly but my word, I thought this season was intolerably slow. And whoever thought it was a good idea to keep Joe and Juliana apart the whole season was mistaken. I’m annoyed by both of them a lot of the time and their chemistry and storylines together make them tolerable for me.

      Reply
  2. DebG says:
    January 3, 2017 at 7:41 AM

    Great news! It’s nice to see someone is willing to produce such a brave series. Hopefully we’ll get more than 10 episodes next year.

    Reply
  3. Walkie says:
    January 3, 2017 at 8:13 AM

    Phenomenal show. Very pleased.

    Reply
  4. romeoalphakilosierra (@romeoalphakilo) says:
    January 3, 2017 at 10:27 AM

    I actually enjoyed Season 2 better than Season 1. Really enjoying this series.

    Reply
  5. Liz says:
    January 3, 2017 at 10:27 AM

    This makes me very happy! Such an amazing show

    Reply
  6. A fan of TV says:
    January 3, 2017 at 11:18 AM

    Except for the duche on my Facebook page who gave it half an actual day before he blew who was the man in the high castle (seriously, not even the weekend!), I am very much looking forward to getting into s2 now I know the tepid reviews etc have not prevented the story from being cut short too soon.

    Reply
  7. kirads09 says:
    January 3, 2017 at 11:30 AM

    yes!

    Reply
  8. N says:
    January 3, 2017 at 11:44 AM

    Yay

    Reply
  9. The Beach says:
    January 3, 2017 at 11:53 AM

    I like the show. I wish they had handled the Japanese Trade Minister’s flashbacks/delusions/dreams/alternate reality/whatever that was, a bit more clearly. Maybe I’m just a little slow.

    Reply
    • Bright Bart says:
      January 3, 2017 at 3:49 PM

      Perhaps they could have explained it better, but Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa is amazing in this show. He deserves an Emmy. Such a powerful and affecting performance.

      Reply
  10. Jj says:
    January 3, 2017 at 1:22 PM

    It’s sad to realize that when season 3 premieres, America actually will be a fascist state.

    Reply
    • Emiliano says:
      January 3, 2017 at 3:04 PM

      What is really sad is that you are so ignorant about what a fascist state actually is, that you dare to compare it to the US, no matter who the president is. Fascism/tyranny are farther away from PRESiDENT Trumps’s proposed agendas than Obama’s actual ones (not to mention -TG no longer an issue- Hillary’s).

      Reply
  11. militantgod says:
    January 3, 2017 at 3:52 PM

    So what’s going on with Bosch? Season 3 the last season? A new showrunner? Will Connelly take over?

    Reply
  12. Stwaz says:
    January 4, 2017 at 9:42 AM

    Wooo!! Loved Season 2! I hope they keep Sarah for more seasons. I want to know more about her and how she works within the story.

    Reply
See More Comments
 