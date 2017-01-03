Megyn Kelly Leaving Fox News to Host Daytime and Sunday Shows on NBC

Fox News’ Megyn Kelly is leaving the cable network that made her a star and taking a gig at NBC, the Peacock Net announced Tuesday, confirming a report from The New York Times.

Per the official press release, Kelly “will become anchor of a new, one-hour daytime program that she will develop closely with NBC News colleagues.” That broadcast will air Monday through Friday.

Kelly also will helm a Sunday evening news magazine, as well as participate in NBC’s coverage of politics and other major news events. The compensation she will receive for the new position is undisclosed.

In a post on her Facebook page Tuesday, Kelly said that working at Fox had changed her life. “While I will greatly miss my colleagues at Fox,” she continued, “I am delighted to be joining the NBC News family and taking on a new challenge. I remain deeply grateful to Fox News, to Rupert, Lachlan and James Murdoch, and especially to all of the FNC viewers, who have taught me so much about what really matters. More to come soon. Happy New Year, and God bless.”

“Megyn is an exceptional journalist and news anchor, who has had an extraordinary career,” NBC News chairman Lack said via statement. “She’s demonstrated tremendous skill and poise, and we’re lucky to have her.”

Kelly’s Fox career began 12 years ago. She rose to become host of The Kelly File, Fox’s 9 pm news-discussion show.

Kelly’s Fox contract is not up until this summer, but CNN’s Brian Stelter reports that her last day at Fox will be Friday, Jan. 6. The Times reports that Fox had offered Kelly more than $20 million a year to stay put, but that Lack won her over by asking her what type of deal would be most attractive to her and would take into account the schedule of her family, which includes three school-age children.

Kelly’s daytime NBC show will likely cover many topics, and will blend interviews and news reports with panel discussions.

Kelly made news herself in 2016, starting with when then-presidential hopeful Donald Trump publicly criticized her performance as moderator of an August Republican debate. She later published a memoir suggesting that she had been poisoned prior to that debate, but later walked back those comments.