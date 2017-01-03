Mariah Carey Responds to New Year's Eve Debacle: Dick Clark 'Would Have Been as Mortified as I Was'

Listen up, lambs: Mariah Carey is breaking her silence about her now-infamous New Year’s Eve performance.
The pop singer says she was “mortified” by what her team says were technical failures that impeded her appearance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on Saturday.
“All I can say is, Dick Clark was an incredible person and I was lucky enough to work with him when I first started in the music business,” Carey tells EW.com. “I’m of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that, and he would have been as mortified as I was in real time.”
The multi-platinum recording artist headlined the 11:30 pm half-hour of ABC’s annual year-ending broadcast. But not long after a medley of her greatest hits began, the backing vocal track quit, leaving the singer trying to vamp her way around the stage.
“I’m trying to be a good sport here,” she said at one point, also noting that there had been no sound check for her hit tune “Emotions.”
In the days that followed, Carey’s team blamed Dick Clark Productions for subpar equipment, while the production company fired back that it had “no involvement in the challenges associated with Ms. Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance.” Jenny McCarthy, who co-hosted the night with Ryan Seacrest, went as far as to say that Carey’s “voice is not there anymore.” Carey’s only comment on the situation came from her Twitter account, where she posted, “S–t happens.”
Carey adds that the brouhaha isn’t “going to stop me from doing a live event in the future,” but that she’d be less quick to trust an outside production team.
IDK, it seems to me that she should have been able to compensate for the malfunction. At least somewhat.
It’s almost as if there wasn’t a Plan B…like taking out her earpiece or something.
I get that these kind of things happen but she needs to just take some of the heat instead of constantly passing the blame off on someone else. That just makes her look more guilty imo. Apologize for the technical difficulty, say again that you couldn’t hear your monitors (or whatever) and let it go. Honestly, I’ve always thought of Mariah as a pro (a diva but a pro) but the way she acted when on stage said otherwise. She basically huffed around like a 2 year old. I find it hard to believe she couldn’t sing anything. Worst case scenario, have them stop the music and sing something (anything) acapella.
She’s not trying to blame anyone. If anything, her management team tried to put the blame elsewhere or that story was generated to keep this going. She has tried to shrug it off. It’s easy to say that she should’ve done this, she should’ve done that, but put yourself in her place. Even if you’re a seasoned performer, how would you like to be on live TV on New Year’s Eve in that huge crowd with a malfunctioning earpiece? She did try to sing, get the crowd to sing and dance with her backup dancers. It’s not like she said, “Eff this.” and stormed off the stage.
No but she should have because walking around on stage not even pretending to lip sync was way worst. Well a true professional would of either stop and have them correct the problem or I don’t know take the ear piece out and sing. I have seen many of performers do just that. The truth is she cannot sign live period. Her voice isn’t what it use to be, which is okay, but don’t keep making excuses. This isn’t the first mishap.
“sing”
And who do you think directs the management team? Mariah. Again, if she had been doing this for a couple of years, I could understand it for a bit more but as Ms. Carey likes to point out, she’s been in the game for decades. She’s not new to this and she handled it poorly while on stage and she’s not handling it the best now. She’s just letting her management due her dirty work for her.
Girl bye. Her superstar status has been dim for quite some time except in her own mind. She doesn’t have it anymore but she’s too busy being a diva to notice.
Well, she is just coming off a sold out world tour, sold out Christmas concerts in NY, still has a successful Las Vegas residency, a series on E! and just announced a tour with Lionel Richie. Not to mention, her MAC holiday collection keeps selling out. You’re probably right, though. No one considers her a superstar anymore. Let’s just forget the fact that she’s had more #1 hits than any other solo artist and that only The Beatles surpass her in #1’s.
You forgot to mention Glitter, Carrie. You’re welcome.
Even the most professional productions have technical issues sometimes, but Mariahs been in this business long enough to have covered it up better than she did. She basically gave up. Either way who cares? She’s been in the media more in the past few days than she has in years. Sounds like an a win win to me.
It seems like she… can’t let go.
Maybe she will…one sweet day.
I truly hope she can… make it happen.
As a longtime Mariah fan, I’m hoping this performance humbles her and brings her back down to earth from whatever Glamazon planet she thinks she’s queen of (idk if it will, but I really hope so). There have been plenty of technical difficulties during live performances (especially during the Super Bowl) and those performers always powered through it. She could’ve just pretended like her mic wasn’t working and mimed it.
But no, she just pretty much gave up and is now trying to blame everyone else. Dumb.
It’s sad to say, but there have been 2 Mariah Carey’s….
Mariah Carey B.C. and
Mariah Carey A.C.
(Before Crazy and After Crazy)
and sadly she’s never come back from Crazy!!!
I have watched Celine Dion lose her inner ears and mike live on the Grammys, with Richard Marx playing on the piano. She told them about it in a classy, calm way, they couldn’t fix it at first, so she took the ear piece out and sang without it, until they fixed it.
Very true. This is common place for performers. A constant professional deals and pushes forth to the best of their ability. The singing talent shines through and fans are genuinely grateful and impressed with said artist. This issue or whatever it was has haooened to every singer at least once in their career and you don’t see them making excuses for two days. Yes crap happens but don’t drop gasoline into the fire. That’s exactly what Mariah and her people are doing with this blame game.
Yes, I have no singing talent whatsoever, so I can’t speak to what she should or shouldn’t have been able to do. However, I keep thinking of the wardrobe malfunction with Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson. It was a big deal, but the two of them didn’t go after one another or anyone else. It was something unfortunate, but the situation eventually died down. By throwing around allegations of sabotage, she’s fanning the flames with no proof. To what end? I think where she’s looking bad is not in the performance. It was bad, but as many have said, performers can have stuff happen when it’s live. Where Mariah is making herself look bad is what she’s saying afterwards.
Is the Grammy audience as deafeningly loud as the crowds on NYE at Times Square though? That’s probably why the earpiece is so vital – for the stars to hear the music through it!
The difference is that Mariah can’t sing any more. It wasn’t an in-ear monitor problem (at least not solely); it was an Ashley Simpson style “my vocal track isn’t playing and I can’t actually sing this song” problem. Mariah lip synced to the opening and closing tracks (with varying degrees of success) but Emotions had no vocal track and she literally couldn’t do anything besides prance around. I’ve seen her “live” in concert & that’s what she does– lip syncs and prances around. There may have been technical difficulties on NYE but the main problem is that Mariah couldn’t recover because She. Can’t. Sing.
Jenny McCarthy has some nerve commenting on Mariah’ s voice. Aside from posing nude for Playboy and making a C list career of lame guest appearances (and stupidly trying to convince parents not to get their kids vaccinated), what has she ever done. I know kids who were on my kid’s high school choir and cheerleading squads with more talent than McCarthy. Sit down Jenny and collect your paycheck. Keep the faith Mariah.
I am not a fan of Jenny but she speaks the truth on this one. Mariah needs to face reality and come back down to earth. Maybe she should adjust to the fact that her voice isn’t the same and stop pretending it is. Personally I wouldn’t pay to see her live because it is cheaper to sit home and listen to the records because that is exactly what happens with her.
Jenny McCarthy has some nerve commenting on Mariah’s voice. Mariah has more talent in her pinky finger than McCarthy could dream of. Keep up the faith Mariah.
Methinks the lady doth protest too much
Yes, it´s a horrible situation for every performer when your lipsync track has been replaced with the pure music backtrack.
Somebody seems to bear a grudge against that lady.
But it´s a good laugh for the viewers, so thanks Mimi for the comedy minutes.
Many years ago, the technical crew of a german Nr. 1 Act did that during a live playback show for 16000 in the Arena, they opened the mikes for the fake guitars and leadvocals, it was hilarious.
Everyone talking about this and I am like “do people teally wear leotards?” Like is that an outfit?