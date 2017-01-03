Mariah Carey Responds to New Year's Eve Debacle: Dick Clark 'Would Have Been as Mortified as I Was'

Listen up, lambs: Mariah Carey is breaking her silence about her now-infamous New Year’s Eve performance.

The pop singer says she was “mortified” by what her team says were technical failures that impeded her appearance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on Saturday.

“All I can say is, Dick Clark was an incredible person and I was lucky enough to work with him when I first started in the music business,” Carey tells EW.com. “I’m of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that, and he would have been as mortified as I was in real time.”

The multi-platinum recording artist headlined the 11:30 pm half-hour of ABC’s annual year-ending broadcast. But not long after a medley of her greatest hits began, the backing vocal track quit, leaving the singer trying to vamp her way around the stage.

“I’m trying to be a good sport here,” she said at one point, also noting that there had been no sound check for her hit tune “Emotions.”

In the days that followed, Carey’s team blamed Dick Clark Productions for subpar equipment, while the production company fired back that it had “no involvement in the challenges associated with Ms. Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance.” Jenny McCarthy, who co-hosted the night with Ryan Seacrest, went as far as to say that Carey’s “voice is not there anymore.” Carey’s only comment on the situation came from her Twitter account, where she posted, “S–t happens.”

Carey adds that the brouhaha isn’t “going to stop me from doing a live event in the future,” but that she’d be less quick to trust an outside production team.