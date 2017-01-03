Mariah Carey to Blame for New Year's Eve Fiasco, Insists Jenny McCarthy: 'Her Voice Is Not There Anymore'

Never one to shy away from a celebrity feud, Jenny McCarthy says Mariah Carey has no one to blame but herself for the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve disaster heard (or not!) ’round the world.

McCarthy, who co-hosted Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on ABC with Ryan Seacrest, said on her Sirius XM show Tuesday that it’s “completely unfair and bulls–t” for Carey “to blame Dick Clark Productions for the debacle. “I think Mariah was nervous as hell. I think she chose really tough songs to try to sing along with… I mean her voice is not there anymore. I don’t think there is a problem with her inner ears. I just don’t. I think she used it as an excuse.”

Carey’s camp maintained that Dick Clark Productions set the singer up to fail with faulty technical equipment, a claim a company rep called “absurd,” adding that any suggestion “[we] would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd.”

Carey’s manager Stella Bulochnikov, meanwhile, provided to EW.com a blow-by-blow account of what went down before and after the Grammy winner took the stage, insisting that producers should’ve “cut to commercial” when it became clear that Carey’s earpiece had malfunctioned. “That says to me they wanted a viral moment at any expense,” she told the site. “And that’s not a company with integrity for 50-something years. That’s not who Dick Clark was. He loved artists.”