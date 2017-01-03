Mariah Carey to Blame for New Year's Eve Fiasco, Insists Jenny McCarthy: 'Her Voice Is Not There Anymore'

Never one to shy away from a celebrity feud, Jenny McCarthy says Mariah Carey has no one to blame but herself for the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve disaster heard (or not!) ’round the world.
McCarthy, who co-hosted Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on ABC with Ryan Seacrest, said on her Sirius XM show Tuesday that it’s “completely unfair and bulls–t” for Carey “to blame Dick Clark Productions for the debacle. “I think Mariah was nervous as hell. I think she chose really tough songs to try to sing along with… I mean her voice is not there anymore. I don’t think there is a problem with her inner ears. I just don’t. I think she used it as an excuse.”
Carey’s camp maintained that Dick Clark Productions set the singer up to fail with faulty technical equipment, a claim a company rep called “absurd,” adding that any suggestion “[we] would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd.”
Carey’s manager Stella Bulochnikov, meanwhile, provided to EW.com a blow-by-blow account of what went down before and after the Grammy winner took the stage, insisting that producers should’ve “cut to commercial” when it became clear that Carey’s earpiece had malfunctioned. “That says to me they wanted a viral moment at any expense,” she told the site. “And that’s not a company with integrity for 50-something years. That’s not who Dick Clark was. He loved artists.”
Honesty, I don’t blame Mariah at all. I blame the crew working for Dick Clark Productions that night; they did a horrid job with setting up that performance, ear pieces included.
Also, screw you Jenny, you shouldn’t put another woman down, that’s messed up. I want to see you trying to HEAR anything let alone sing in Times Square on New Years Eve if the ear pieces don’t work! Not Mariah’s fault.
I’m sorry but yes this is Mariahs fault as much as DCP they both should take a little responsibility. Let’s be real she’s not on the top of her game anymore, everyone knows that. However she made some amazing accomplishments in her career and should be treated with respect. I think now she needs to show some respect as well, she can’t pull the diva card the way she used too. Her team is also trying to say she did this for free, I mean come on, no singer no matter how much or little succes they’ve had would perform on NYE for free. I agree that McCarthy should stay out of it. No matter if you agree with Carey or DCP, everyone can agree Jenny should just keep her mouth shut. I’ll be honest I would rather watch paint dry than watch Seacrest, so I didn’t see the entire thing but I do not think either side will admit fault. Both sides needs to just cease fire and let it go.
She probably performed for “free.” But NYE is a high profile gig, trailing only the superbowl and some awards shows wrt media exposure. MC is promoting a reality show and probably a future residency somewhere. She wasn’t paid much, if any, hard currency for this gig. But she was getting tremendous value for her time. She doesn’t have the voice anymore, but she’s just ignoring a fact everyone knows.
Totes agree!
You clearly have zero knowledge of entertainment and how it works. Keep praising Mariah..she needs it
Maybe she should have turned up for the rehearsal and sound-check like every other decent performer in existence.
Oh well, I mean if Jenny McCarthy says so! And while we’re listening to her, let’s all skip vaccines too!
Mariah’s voice probably isn’t there anymore, but I don’t want to hear this idiot’s opinion on anything.
Lmao right? Why would anyone care what Jenny McCarthy has to say about this? I literally clicked on this article because I was wondering why it even existed…
Don’t get how someone that has been around a long time like Mariah can even be part of a fiasco like this. She should fire her whole team after this embarrassment.
You really should not give this insane antivaxxer any mediatime/space what so ever. let everyone forget she existed.
Jenny McCarthy’s face isn’t there anymore either!
* faints *
Vaccines are a terrible thing y’all with them there chemicals and bigpharmacals and it’s poison, it’s killing the children … Also, how do you like the gallon of actual poison I just pumped into my lips and face! Sweet right!
Thank you. It’s never been. She needs to shut up
Ah man you stole my line!! LOL. I think it’s funny how she’s so anti-vaccine but she injects herself with poison (botox and fillers).
I agree that I don’t think her voice is the same. But I also blame Dick Clark productions because yes they should have cut commercial when things started going downhill. Mariah is a superstar who deserves the respect not not makes her look like a fool.
Maybe Mariah only knows how to lypsync? She had a live mic so why not actually sing! She was only prancing around in her underwear, not dancing like her dancers (who never missed a beat!) so she should have no excuse for not singing, unless she forgot the words!
This is what I don’t understand. Her dancers heard the music &, as you said, never missed a beat. So why couldn’t she hear it and why didn’t she sing along with it instead of standing there or prancing around mumbling or asking the audience to sing it instead?
Because she can’t sing at all anymore!! She should have never tried to perform. She lost her voice a long time ago from addiction. Terrible but true. Mariah i love and remember from the 90’s. Should have kept it that way.
Mariah skips rehearsals and then blames producers. The fact that the first 4 commenters attack Jenny McCarthy for stating the facts is absurd to me. Mariah did this herself and should take full responsibility for this disaster. It’s always everyone else’s fault except for the person whose fault it actually is. I’ve seen artists in the past pull out their malfunctioning ear pieces and continue to sing, it’s called doing their job. She needs to stop trying to live in the 90’s and start learning how to sing her songs in a lower octave or stop performing all together.
Exactly. If she can’t sing her songs any more in the original octave and with the original power, it is time to do some new arrangements of the songs. They will still be great. Lots of artists do this. If you can’t sing your songs without a vocal track, it is time to rethink how you do your live performances. But either way, if you are going to perform at a live event, you show up for rehearsals and you make sure you know all the words to the songs you are singing.
Jenny McCarthy needs to have a little class and not be so nasty
Amen. Can you imagine Bruce Springsteen or the Rolling Stones acting like this ? Mariah is so incompetent she can’t even lipsync (never mind SING) the lyrics to her own songs, or even try to perform. It makes me sick. I hope this is her last performance or that she gets constantly booed on stage in the future. She didn’t try, she blamed others, she is a big baby.
I agree…SHE NEED GROW UP AND CHERISH THE VOICE GOD BLESS HER WITH. .. HELL ARETHA FRANKLIN AND WHITNEY HOUSTON SING WITHOUT MUSIC..WTF!!!GET A GRIP AND THROW THE CHILDISH ACT ASID… SHE NEED TO HUBLE HERSELF…
Mariah isn’t solely to blame. But she and her team do need to own a good amount of the blame. But Jenny can just shut her face. Is Mariah’s voice like it was in the 90s? No, and I don’t think many people would argue with that. But to say her voice isn’t there anymore is not true and kinda insane. Sometimes the extreme cold weather can have a negative impact on one’s voice, so maybe that’s why she chose not to sing live? I don’t know, maybe it was something else (honestly, she did seem a bit drunk or something). But she still has a pretty dang good voice. She did a Christmas performance (indoors) about a month ago, it was obvious she was singing live, and she did an amazing job–good control of her low register, some really good high notes, and a super solid whistle note. Sure, she only got one whistle not in because, like I said, we’re not talking about 90s Mariah. And she did seem to be running out of breath a little easier. But her voice is still there, even if it isn’t quite as good as it use does to be, and to say otherwise is a little crazy.
I agree she seemed pretty drunk…she couldn’t even do a simple twirl n dip let alone sing. I heard her TRY to sing a couple times and it wasn’t good..probably cause she was drunk (I know my drunk singing voice is terrible…I’m sure it’s the same for real singers). And that’s probably y she is blaming DCP…she don’t want people to know she was wasted…
Now I fully believe that Mariah should just say “I messed up…but it’s not the end of the world.” N if DCP had it do with it…they should apologize to Mariah. And then EVERYONE should let it go. Yes Diva’s like Mariah are human also n make mistakes! Yes the world sees it…but it’s what they do after that says who they really are.
Oh and DCP really shoulda cut to commercial and if for no other reason…THAT alone should b what they apologize for!! I mean sure it woulda made it to media anyways…but it’s the thought u know!?
Her “whistles” are pre-recorded, as we could see.
I may not agree with Jenny McCarthy on much; but she’s right about this. If you look at the footage from that night you’ll see that when she was singing her voice as in a lower octave; then it used to be when she started in 1993. (Also, take a look at the Carpool Karaoke footage and you’ll see again that she starts in a lower key) My problem with Mariah is that she has a diva attitude. Her voice isn’t as high and young as it used to be. She’s getting older….which is fine. That’s life. But the attitude has go to stop. Instead she needs to create a label. Find some young artists and mentor them. Instead of being a nuisance and causing drama. She should be trying to make a difference so that younger artists don’t fall into the same traps that she did.
Omg who even cares anymore. Tired of hearing about this
agreed!
So is she making up for the fact that since she’s not with Jim Carrey anymore someone still needs to talk out of their butt?
Why are you giving McCarthy more attention?
She may not have a voice, but at least she has a soul. Shut up, Jenny.
As someone who works in entertainment ive seen it all. Sound disasters, technical difficulties, tantrums backstage, egos etc. The problem here stemmed from soundcheck. Mariah never did a soundcheck. She did do a run through as far as staging goes with her and her dancers as well as camera blocking. When you send in a “stand in” to do soundcheck you really can’t complain about anything that happens during a live telecast. Audio issues and ear monitor issues can be fixed during that time. Mariah just didn’t care enough because she knew she would be lip synching the performance. That’s the truth. Jenny is totally right. Blaming production and saying they sabotaged her performance is really uncalled for and untrue.
Hi Jenny. Thanks for your honesty. I love you. The professional singer, not entertainer, was Mariah Carey. That was not the case that evening. That was probably one of last, and most viewed, performances for her career. BFD. She can focus on more important life events as a “Mom” should. Happy New Year America.
Well I don’t blame Mariah Carey if u reherse something that’s what your gonna do, they lucky she’s being calm about it cause I would have made them look they job for being unprofessional, Jenny saying she doesn’t have it no more *coughing* Jenny sweetie have u seen the “Sweet Sweet Fantasy Tour” of recently and current, apparently you haven’t u need to.
I’m curious–just what “talent” does McCarthy have to give comments about someone else? Is she so desperate to rank favor with that twit Seacrest, she jumps into this regardless? Once Seacrest took over I stopped watching this mess. Dick Clark had class, Seacrest and his suck up “co-host” have none. Maybe Mariah isn’t as good as she once was–but, who the Hell is? I can’t believe McCarthy has any talent worth viewing or listening to, yet she still gets jobs–go figure……
Bravo!!!!
Who does Jenny McCarthy think she is? She has a lot of nerve commenting on Mariah’s voice, as if she has any talent of her own. She’s known for being loud and goofy and for posing for Playboy. Give me a break. That’s quite presumptuous to accuse her of all of those things. Maybe she should take a look at herself in the mirror before she starts calling out someone whose career has been a million times more successful than her own.
I maybe would be able to understand why some people would blame Mariah Carey’s “Troubled” Performance on The Production Staff. If this was the 1st, or 2nd incident. How many times have We seen similar incidents like this occur with Mariah Carey!
Her Diva Ass didn’t even attempt to help the situation.
Take responsibility for something…..Geez
Mariah won’t let Jenny shoot her mouth of without saying something. Jenny the music professional(lol)
No-one knows for sure whom is truly to blame. Jenny is so wrong to take it upon herself (Wth is her talent anyhow) to make such an expert call?!
Hey Jenny, instead of worrying about the Queen and weather she still has it …worry about your back up plan cuz honey, Mariah is a multi millionaire and you…ypu are justl thirsty!
1 last thing Jenny…remove that chin implant cuz you are starting to look more and more like the Joker as you age!
Yeh Mariah go home now act your age you need to be assessed did you forget your medication honey!!!
Jenny your looks aren’t ‘there anymore’. Mariah is killing it in Vagas and she’s a real artist. Who are you ?
Santa baby, I forgot that won a oscar. Sorry
Now you know why Melissa McCarthy has nothing to do with knife face Jenny McCarthy and they are cousins. Jenny is so two faced and phony and no talent to speak of.
No one else had technical difficulties, suck it up Mariah, even if it’s true the show must go on, sing acapella,
Mariah you are washed up. Get over yourself.
Her voice hasn’t been there for many many years. Why they keep booking her is beyond me. It is like they enjoy seeing a train wreck.
I think Jenny’s original face is not there anymore…