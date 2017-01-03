TVLine Items: Supernatural Vet Visits Timeless, Bigger Fuller House and More

It was only a matter of time: Supernatural alum Jim Beaver will reunite with his former boss on Eric Kripke’s NBC drama Timeless — and his character has a secret!
Beaver will appear in the final three episodes of the time-traveling series’ freshman season as NSA Agent Neville, who comes to Mason Industries to lock horns with Sakina Jaffrey’s Agent Christopher, TVLine has learned. (Kripke first announced the casting via Twitter.)
Neville is “harboring a dark secret,” Kripke teases, adding, “I refuse to make a TV show that doesn’t have Jim Beaver in it. He vastly improves everything I write.”
In addition to his role as Bobby Singer on Supernatural, Beaver previously worked with Kripke on Revolution.
Timeless returns with new installments Monday, Jan. 16, at 10/9c on NBC.
Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…
* Season 3 of Fuller House will consist of 18 (versus 13) episodes, executive producer Jeff Franklin revealed on Twitter:
* James Kyson (Heroes) will guest-star on CBS’ Elementary as Joey, the fast-talking CEO of a game gear company and owner of an eSports franchise, TVLine has learned. He will appear in Episode 14.
* BBC America has pushed the premiere of Planet Earth II back several weeks, to Saturday, Feb. 18, at 9/8c.
Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?
So excited about Jim Beaver on his guest starring stint in Timeless and reuniting with Eric Kripke who worked with him on Supernatural and Revolution. Still hoping for the series to get renewed for a second season.
Completely adore Jim Beaver – could watch him everyday ! Thanks Mr. Kripke for having him on Timeless, which I am thoroughly loving this season !
He is right ,everything with Jim Beaver is amazing. Also great to hear more episodes of Fuller House. For the past two seasons, after I binge and reach the 13 episode, I always wanted more. Nice to have a few more to binge on.
Love Jim Beaver. I’ll watch anything he’s in – but it’s extra cool when I also enjoy the show. Is there any way Jim’s character could work the word ‘Balls!’ into his dialogue? *g*
Ward, don’t you think you were a little hard on the Beaver, last night?!
18 episodes is a lot for FH. Hopefully we don’t suffer filler episodes
The original series had 22-26 episodes per season, so 18 isn’t too lofty of a number. I think they should steer away from the more “serialized” storylines of season 2 and have more standalone episodes to keep things fresh, however. I also wish they would do a few episodes focusing only on the main 3 ladies and have less of a focus on the kids and their (kinda boring) kid issues.
7 degrees of Supernatural is probably a viable game at this point.
Tony Winner: Leslie Odom Jr
Golden Globe Nominee: Jeffery Dean Morgan
Now add just about every single actor employable in Vancouver.
Multiply that by well-known TV actors like Jim Beaver, Kim Rhodes, Tim Omundson
And finally add in the writers, directors, cast and crew…
I’d have to say that Supernatural is approaching Law & Order weight class for number of people who have a connection within 7 degrees to the series.
You forgot Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown.
Why would BBCA move PE2 that much?!
Can’t wait love this show