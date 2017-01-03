TVLine Items: Supernatural Vet Visits Timeless, Bigger Fuller House and More

It was only a matter of time: Supernatural alum Jim Beaver will reunite with his former boss on Eric Kripke’s NBC drama Timeless — and his character has a secret!

RELATEDTimeless Bosses on What Rittenhouse Really Wants, Where Flynn Is Headed

Beaver will appear in the final three episodes of the time-traveling series’ freshman season as NSA Agent Neville, who comes to Mason Industries to lock horns with Sakina Jaffrey’s Agent Christopher, TVLine has learned. (Kripke first announced the casting via Twitter.)

Neville is “harboring a dark secret,” Kripke teases, adding, “I refuse to make a TV show that doesn’t have Jim Beaver in it. He vastly improves everything I write.”

RELATEDSupernatural‘s Jim Beaver, Kim Rhodes Visit Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders

In addition to his role as Bobby Singer on Supernatural, Beaver previously worked with Kripke on Revolution.

Timeless returns with new installments Monday, Jan. 16, at 10/9c on NBC.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Season 3 of Fuller House will consist of 18 (versus 13) episodes, executive producer Jeff Franklin revealed on Twitter:

Happy New Year! Looking forward to season 3 — 18 episodes — Back to work on Monday! https://t.co/cFMQ8Lxj0o — jeff franklin (@fullhouseguy) December 31, 2016

* James Kyson (Heroes) will guest-star on CBS’ Elementary as Joey, the fast-talking CEO of a game gear company and owner of an eSports franchise, TVLine has learned. He will appear in Episode 14.

#WorkWednesday – heading to #NYC next week for the show #Elementary… the place where i grew up. It's been a while #BigApple #ComingHome — James Kyson (@JamesKyson) December 28, 2016

* BBC America has pushed the premiere of Planet Earth II back several weeks, to Saturday, Feb. 18, at 9/8c.

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?