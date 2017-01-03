Ratings: Apprentice Returns Way Down — Trumped by Rose Bowl or Bad Vibes?

NBC’s “new,” Arnold Schwarzenegger-hosted edition of The Celebrity Apprentice debuted on Monday night to 4.9 million total viewers and a 1.3 demo rating, down 22 and 46 percent from the series’ most recent premiere, which aired on a Sunday two years ago with no Rose Bowl or Sugar Bowl competition.

TVLine readers gave the two-hour opener (as well as the Governor-as-host) an average grade of “C+.”

Leading out of that, The Wall aka Plinko! on Steroids did 4.5 mil and a 1.2.

Among Monday’s other fresh fare….

ABC | The Bachelor opened Season 21 with 6.6 million viewers and a 2.2 rating, down 13 percent in audience but steady in the demo versus its previous premiere. Jimmy Kimmel’s after-show retained 3.6 mil/1.1.

CBS | Kevin Can Wait (7.3 mil/1.4), Odd Couple (5.3 mil/1.0) and Scorpion (7.2 mil/1.2) all matched their most recent fresh episodes, while Man With a Plan (6.5 mil/1.2) and 2 Broke Girls (5.8 mil/1.3) ticked up.

FOX | MasterChef Celebrity Showdown did 2.9 mil/0.9.

