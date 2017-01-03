Ratings: Apprentice Returns Way Down — Trumped by Rose Bowl or Bad Vibes?

NBC’s “new,” Arnold Schwarzenegger-hosted edition of The Celebrity Apprentice debuted on Monday night to 4.9 million total viewers and a 1.3 demo rating, down 22 and 46 percent from the series’ most recent premiere, which aired on a Sunday two years ago with no Rose Bowl or Sugar Bowl competition.
TVLine readers gave the two-hour opener (as well as the Governor-as-host) an average grade of “C+.”
Leading out of that, The Wall aka Plinko! on Steroids did 4.5 mil and a 1.2.
Among Monday’s other fresh fare….
ABC | The Bachelor opened Season 21 with 6.6 million viewers and a 2.2 rating, down 13 percent in audience but steady in the demo versus its previous premiere. Jimmy Kimmel’s after-show retained 3.6 mil/1.1.
CBS | Kevin Can Wait (7.3 mil/1.4), Odd Couple (5.3 mil/1.0) and Scorpion (7.2 mil/1.2) all matched their most recent fresh episodes, while Man With a Plan (6.5 mil/1.2) and 2 Broke Girls (5.8 mil/1.3) ticked up.
FOX | MasterChef Celebrity Showdown did 2.9 mil/0.9.
I avoided the Donald’s produced show like the plague. Even with the new host. Of course he’ll blame the bad ratings on the fact that he is not on the show. I just refuse to support anything he involved with.
AND Nick as a Bachelor. Also avoided that like the plague. I am surprised it did decent ratings. I thought they would have dropped sharply with him being in charge.
Scorpion is the only show I watch on Monday’s and even though it has not been as good recently as it was before, I still rather enjoy it.
Supergirl, Lucifer, and Timeless for me. Gotham if Supergirl isn’t on.
Exactly my Monday schedule, Rex!!
Cool.
Definitely not watching something that literally lines the PEOTUS’ pockets—no matter who it is. Ridiculous.
Boycotting everything Trump administration related. Get the app.
I’m with you. Boycott, yes plus I can’t understand a word Swart. says
Looks like The Bachelor is going to topped The New Celebrity Apprentice with Arnold Schwarzenegger on Mondays. Feel really bad about Arnold’s new role as the boss and it doesn’t bode well for NBC.
Nick is gonna rock this season of The Bachelor. I just hate what they are doing with the chic he had a one night stand with.
Rose Bowl killed it. Fantastic game, even though I had no rooting interest in either team. The next Bowl, the Sugar, started off well before Auburn’s injuries ended whatever chance they had.
Agreed. After the dismal semi-final games, it was great to see an entertaining game for once. I love the history and pagentry of the Rose Bowl.
NBC shouldn’t have sat on The Apprentice for 2+ years. The latest season was filmed and in the can in 2014. Serves them right.
I wonder how many people are going to blame its low ratings on Trump? Sorry but it’s not his fault. People assume because celebrities and the media talk negatively about him that everyone in the US agrees with their stance. Truthfully Arnold is not as popular as he once was. The last Terminator flopped, plus the housekeeper scandal did not help his popularity.
Haz. But many many more people voted against him than for him. And will not have anything to do with what he promotes. Also, considering all the scandal attached to Trump, I hardly think a very old housekeeper scandal is relevant.
The only one who will truly blame it on Trump, is the man himself. He will see it as the show isn’t worth watching because he is no longer on it. I don’t think the ratings were that high the last couple of years and personally it wasn’t worth my time to watch.
When Apprentice 1st began, it was interesting. None of the celebrity editions have been of interest at all. I think the idea is past it’s prime. Also, not a lot of star power either. I do think some people boycotted because Trump is an executive producer – if the ratings aren’t there, there won’t be another season. As Mary says, the problem is that Trump will blame his lack of participation on screen as the reason for it’s demise, instead of admitting that the idea is just’tired’
It’s people boycotting Trump. I don;t know a soul that would *ever* consume or buy anything Trump related ever again.
My guess is bad vibes. I for one don’t want to touch anything that could potentially personally enrich the duche in charge, and he is still an exec producer, no?
He’s not a successful CEO, so who would watch? Not me.
That’s for sure.
Well, I stopped watching anything Trump-related when he first made his disgusting birther comments. The show wasn’t exactly lighting the world on fire during its last run, the most likely explanation is simple viewer disinterest across the board.
Won’t watch anything that man has anything to do with. Easy decision for me!
I’m NOT gonna watch a show produced by Donald Trump.
I’m not watching a show with ugly people. People who have had a ton of surgery done to their faces.
I won’t watch any television or movie that Arnold has anything to do with. I was a state employee when he was California governor and he was horrible to all of us. I have no respect for the man and don’t want to contribute to his income.
Rock on and may it continue to sink
Boycotting all Trump-related businesses and ventures. Boycotting the same for all his cabinet members.