Bates Motel's Final Season Gets (Early) Premiere Date at A&E

Bates Motel is reopening a few weeks early.

A&E’s sublime Psycho prequel will kick off its fifth and final season on Monday, Feb. 20 at 10/9c, a rep for the cable net confirms to TVLine. The series has traditionally premiered in mid-March.

The 10-episode swan song “is, in a way, the funniest” season yet, “[with] the most dark comedy,” showrunner Kerry Ehrin revealed to Yahoo TV, adding, “I would say it still somehow manages to be weirdly life affirming.”

As previously reported, pop star/actress Rihanna will recur in Season 5 as Marion Crane, the iconic, ill-fated character that Janet Leigh played in Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho. “She was an incredibly sweet and hard working person, and we couldn’t be more thrilled,” Ehrin told Yahoo. “The episodes that she’s in were very much designed to be like a collision between Psycho and Bates Motel, and, really, it’s the first and only time we’ve ever truly stepped into Psycho.”

Bates Motel‘s farewell season will also give fans a front row seat to the “Mother” in Norman’s head (since the one outside his head is, you know, dead). “We’re gonna get to spend more time with her now,” Ehrin told TVLine over the summer at Comic-Con.