Bates Motel's Final Season Gets (Early) Premiere Date at A&E

Bates Motel is reopening a few weeks early.
A&E’s sublime Psycho prequel will kick off its fifth and final season on Monday, Feb. 20 at 10/9c, a rep for the cable net confirms to TVLine. The series has traditionally premiered in mid-March.
The 10-episode swan song “is, in a way, the funniest” season yet, “[with] the most dark comedy,” showrunner Kerry Ehrin revealed to Yahoo TV, adding, “I would say it still somehow manages to be weirdly life affirming.”
As previously reported, pop star/actress Rihanna will recur in Season 5 as Marion Crane, the iconic, ill-fated character that Janet Leigh played in Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho. “She was an incredibly sweet and hard working person, and we couldn’t be more thrilled,” Ehrin told Yahoo. “The episodes that she’s in were very much designed to be like a collision between Psycho and Bates Motel, and, really, it’s the first and only time we’ve ever truly stepped into Psycho.”
Bates Motel‘s farewell season will also give fans a front row seat to the “Mother” in Norman’s head (since the one outside his head is, you know, dead). “We’re gonna get to spend more time with her now,” Ehrin told TVLine over the summer at Comic-Con.
Can’t wait, but will miss Norma being alive.
I’m glad they are ending the series in part, because of Norma’s death. I’m sure we’ll see the actress but it will not be the same.
Well, it’s not really supposed to be. The creators had always intended for this show to go five seasons so in killing her off in season four, they’re setting up for the final act of the series, ramping up the stakes and setting up for Norman’s final transformation.
Happy news the final new season will premiere a few weeks earlier! Can’t wait to see the new season next month!
I think this final season is going to be brilliant! I can’t wait for it to start, and I’m grateful that I won’t have to wait as long as thought I would!
I trust this show completely but “nice and hard working” don’t get me thinking Rihanna will be getting Emmy buzz for her performance. ..
Well, having seen her “act” in other things, I’m expecting a performance in-line with Lady Gaga’s on American Horror Story where she’s really just playing herself.
I can’t wait. My only hope is that Dylan & Emma get a somewhat happy ending.
Yes! Every time they’re on screen I’m afraid for them! I like Dylan and Emma but I don’t want them to be on the show at all this season because it means that they’re safe up in Washington.
I feel the same way. Emma is my favorite character on the show and I know the writers are going to have me worried right up to the very end.
I can’t believe we’re at the final season already! Sigh.
.
But I’m looking very forward to seeing how the show wraps things up, and I’m happy that it’s coming back a little sooner this time around, too! Can’t wait for February, then!
Bates has been my favorite show on TV since its very first season. It’s one of the few shows that I’ve actually watched live since day 1, so I’m very sad to see it go, but I know this final season is going to be fantastic! I’m so glad they got to carry out their original 5-season plan for the series.