Exclusive
New Girls Season 6
Courtesy of Fox

New Girl Sneak Peek: Jess and Reagan's Girls' Night Takes a Mysterious Turn

By /

Reagan’s back — and she’s already stirring up drama in the loft.

New Girl returns from its holiday break on Tuesday in a new time slot (8/7c) and with a fresh mystery: What exactly went down between Reagan (Megan Fox) and Jess (Zooey Deschanel) during their sauced-up girls’ night?

RELATED2017 Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Getting Cancelled? What’s on the Bubble?

“A lot of secrets came out last night, didn’t they?” Reagan cryptically reminds a memory-addled Jess, to which she worriedly responds, “Secrets?”

Jess, of course, fears that in her drunken stupor she confessed to Nick’s main squeeze that she still harbors feelings for her ex. But did she?

Check out the video below and then hit the comments with answers to these questions: Are you happy Reagan’s part of the gang again? And would you like to see New Girl put a formal series-regular stamp on her recurring contract?

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

19 Comments
  1. Jason says:
    January 2, 2017 at 10:11 AM

    A lot people dislike her becasue of Megan Fox or they’re Jessxnick shippers but I really liked the character Reagan. She’s been a good addition to the show

    Reply
    • Caroline says:
      January 2, 2017 at 11:31 AM

      It has nothing to do wih shipling Nick and Jess. It has to do with Reagan being weak and boring.

      Reply
    • Helen says:
      January 2, 2017 at 12:05 PM

      I dislike her because she’s not good and doesn’t bring anything to the show.

      Reply
      • Aly says:
        January 2, 2017 at 12:07 PM

        She’s only going to be in for eight episodes, so let’s cover our noses and try to make it though it.

        Reply
        • Matt Webb Mitovich says:
          January 2, 2017 at 12:22 PM

          One (1) user name per IP address, not four eight — thank you! —Mgmt.

          Reply
        • Chris says:
          January 2, 2017 at 2:25 PM

          I love Megan fox in the show, I was ready to give up on it but the episode last year when nick turns the loft into a B and B and all the subsequent Reagan episodes got me hooked again. I was hoping she was in every episode this year.

          Reply
  2. Gina says:
    January 2, 2017 at 10:12 AM

    Damn you, Megan Fox. I want Jess & Nick to be endgame, but Im loving her as Reagan. What’s a girl to do?

    Reply
  3. paul says:
    January 2, 2017 at 10:44 AM

    Yes because she’s the best thing about this boring cast, and please can we not have this Megan can’t act crap because I don’t know what your watching but she’s as good as any of them. If you retards are crying like babies at her return then get lost.

    Reply
  4. Siobhan. says:
    January 2, 2017 at 11:07 AM

    No, no, no. A thousand times no. She needs to go. The main cast is perfect as it is. She can help Nick realise he loves Jess then her purpose is served and she can go. Bring back Aly instead. She’s actually funny unlike Megan. Comedy is not her strong point.

    Reply
  5. Jan says:
    January 2, 2017 at 11:17 AM

    I won’t be watching until she’s gone. Worst guest star ever, no comedic skills whatsoever.

    Reply
  6. Caroline says:
    January 2, 2017 at 11:30 AM

    I heard she’s in for eight episodes, that’s eight episodes I won’t be watching.

    Reply
  7. Phoebe Sanders (@phoebesanderss) says:
    January 2, 2017 at 11:42 AM

    I really really don’t like her.

    Reply
  8. Riley Slater (@riley_slater) says:
    January 2, 2017 at 11:50 AM

    Nope. She’s not a good fit for this show. Quit messing with us and give us Nick and Jess.

    Reply
  9. Jan says:
    January 2, 2017 at 12:03 PM

    I don’t want her in the show. She’s boring.

    Reply
  10. Kasey says:
    January 2, 2017 at 3:10 PM

    Not a Reagan fan, I would be very sad if she became a regular on my favorite show

    Reply
  11. metropolize says:
    January 2, 2017 at 6:23 PM

    She’s a bad actress, has 0 chemistry with the cast, especially with Nick, and brings nothing good to the show. When she’s there Nick acts like a dumb boy most of the time, and the writers focus too much on her when she’s just a guest star. They should focus more on Cece and Winston, they’re so underused and a million times funnier than Reagan! By the way, where’s Winston’s girlfriend, Aly? If they want a new series regular it should be her! She’s hilarious and I love her and Winston!

    Reply
See More Comments
 