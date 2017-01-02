New Girl Sneak Peek: Jess and Reagan's Girls' Night Takes a Mysterious Turn

Reagan’s back — and she’s already stirring up drama in the loft.
New Girl returns from its holiday break on Tuesday in a new time slot (8/7c) and with a fresh mystery: What exactly went down between Reagan (Megan Fox) and Jess (Zooey Deschanel) during their sauced-up girls’ night?
“A lot of secrets came out last night, didn’t they?” Reagan cryptically reminds a memory-addled Jess, to which she worriedly responds, “Secrets?”
Jess, of course, fears that in her drunken stupor she confessed to Nick’s main squeeze that she still harbors feelings for her ex. But did she?
Check out the video below and then hit the comments with answers to these questions: Are you happy Reagan’s part of the gang again? And would you like to see New Girl put a formal series-regular stamp on her recurring contract?
A lot people dislike her becasue of Megan Fox or they’re Jessxnick shippers but I really liked the character Reagan. She’s been a good addition to the show
It has nothing to do wih shipling Nick and Jess. It has to do with Reagan being weak and boring.
I dislike her because she’s not good and doesn’t bring anything to the show.
She’s only going to be in for eight episodes, so let’s cover our noses and try to make it though it.
I love Megan fox in the show, I was ready to give up on it but the episode last year when nick turns the loft into a B and B and all the subsequent Reagan episodes got me hooked again. I was hoping she was in every episode this year.
Damn you, Megan Fox. I want Jess & Nick to be endgame, but Im loving her as Reagan. What’s a girl to do?
Yes because she’s the best thing about this boring cast, and please can we not have this Megan can’t act crap because I don’t know what your watching but she’s as good as any of them. If you retards are crying like babies at her return then get lost.
Why are you watching then? That boring cast has more talent than Boring Fox could ever have.
Stop watching then. Go watch Megan butcher the Ninja Turtles or something.
No, no, no. A thousand times no. She needs to go. The main cast is perfect as it is. She can help Nick realise he loves Jess then her purpose is served and she can go. Bring back Aly instead. She’s actually funny unlike Megan. Comedy is not her strong point.
Aly! Aly is so perfect, yes!
I won’t be watching until she’s gone. Worst guest star ever, no comedic skills whatsoever.
I heard she’s in for eight episodes, that’s eight episodes I won’t be watching.
I really really don’t like her.
Nope. She’s not a good fit for this show. Quit messing with us and give us Nick and Jess.
I don’t want her in the show. She’s boring.
Not a Reagan fan, I would be very sad if she became a regular on my favorite show
She’s a bad actress, has 0 chemistry with the cast, especially with Nick, and brings nothing good to the show. When she’s there Nick acts like a dumb boy most of the time, and the writers focus too much on her when she’s just a guest star. They should focus more on Cece and Winston, they’re so underused and a million times funnier than Reagan! By the way, where’s Winston’s girlfriend, Aly? If they want a new series regular it should be her! She’s hilarious and I love her and Winston!