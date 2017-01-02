New Girl Sneak Peek: Jess and Reagan's Girls' Night Takes a Mysterious Turn

Reagan’s back — and she’s already stirring up drama in the loft.

New Girl returns from its holiday break on Tuesday in a new time slot (8/7c) and with a fresh mystery: What exactly went down between Reagan (Megan Fox) and Jess (Zooey Deschanel) during their sauced-up girls’ night?

“A lot of secrets came out last night, didn’t they?” Reagan cryptically reminds a memory-addled Jess, to which she worriedly responds, “Secrets?”

Jess, of course, fears that in her drunken stupor she confessed to Nick’s main squeeze that she still harbors feelings for her ex. But did she?

Are you happy Reagan's part of the gang again? And would you like to see New Girl put a formal series-regular stamp on her recurring contract?