Chicago Fire/P.D. Crossover Digs Up Severide and Lindsay's Romantic Past

Well, this is awkward: During this Tuesday’s crossover between Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. (starting at 9/8c on NBC), Severide will find himself on the wrong side of the law… and his ex-girlfriend.
“We thought a perfect character-based crossover would be Severide looking like he had committed vehicular homicide, and Lindsay being the one that has to come and arrest him, and all the ramifications of that,” Fire executive producer Derek Haas previews.
The idea for the special event originally started out as an episode of P.D. “We had this really great script about… high-end car-theft rings,” P.D. EP Matt Olmstead shares. “It was right there; it was all good. We were just looking for that personal connection.”
And they found it in the rescue squad lieutenant. “When we read that [script], we thought, ‘Oh, what if we had Severide drinking because of the complications to Anna, the girl lying in the hospital bed?” Haas describes. Combine intoxication with a somewhat checkered past, and Severide is looking awfully guilty of driving under the influence.
The firefighter was also an ideal crossover candidate because “we knew that we hadn’t overused that character too much on P.D.” Olmstead says. “He hadn’t really been around since that romance with Lindsay” several seasons ago.
Plus, the exes’ relationship history “actually gave even more momentum” to the storyline “because [Lindsay] would have an emotional investment to seeing him,” Olmstead continues. “It really helped us out, because not only is Voight kind of keeping an eye on her, and aware of the fact they used to date, but he’s also smartly bringing her into it and letting her use that, because it’s keeping Severide talking.”
Then there’s Lindsay’s current boyfriend, Halstead, who is “a little quick to think that Severide is guilty [because of] the fact that this guy used to sleep with his girlfriend, and he isn’t really realizing he’s doing it till down the road,” Olmstead previews. “So it really destabilizes everyone, but not Voight, who is using all of these emotions and relationships to get to the bottom of what happened, essentially.”
Considering all the complex dynamics at play, Haas sums up the Severide-focused arc as “fraught with drama” and “juicy” in its exploration of whether Lindsay is “giving favorable treatment to [someone] who could be a murderer simply because she used to go out with him.”
I am so tired of a growing Lindsay focus, and now more of her backstory. The husband says, “Why are they dragging up her romantic past? She’s a police officer doing her job, and that’s what I tune in for, not a soap opera.” He doesn’t want this comment to be viewed as negative, btw. He loves the show, especially Voight, and he just wants to see his police show. I say if they want to drum up more female time, give us some stories about Voight’s mother. Now, that would be of interest to me.
I’m not going to lie that’s pretty much why I’ve stopped watching. This show started off as a gritty police show and I get all these characters have baggage and personal lives, but it’s went a little too far with it. The same reason I haven’t watched L&O:SVU in a few seasons, it become too Benson centric. I liked the way shows such Southland incorporated the characters personal lives with their work lives.
I guess, to each their own. I like interesting characters and I like when they put effort into developing characters. And if you look at the characters as they started out then they have given Lindsay, Voight and Halstead the most complex backgrounds from the beginning, so there’s the most to explore.
Of course, they could have made an effort to develop the other characters more, no idea why they didn’t. But since Voight, Lindsay and Halstead are the most developed, I now get kind of bored when they do a once-a-season-episode focusing on someone else. It always comes across as forced, in my opinion.
So far, I think PD has done a good job of handling back-stories. I think contrary to some other shows, those stories still happen in the background and the cases are in the foreground.
Curious to see how they handle it. So far, I haven’t been disappointed (and, knock on wood, they’ve actually handled the actual relationship of Lindsay and Halstead better than Castle handled some aspects of the Castle-Beckett relationship), and logic says that Lindsay and Halstead should work it out (since they moved in together and Halstead mentioned that he still sees him with Lindsay at least 20 years from now and they have confessed their love for each other) still, I’m always a bit wary when it comes to TV.
So apparently, Antonio, Olinsky, Burgess, platt, ruzek do not matter, Just erin, voight and Jay. when Antonio was given his episodes, they were just “forced” cause he wasn’t your precious Jay and erin right? Comments like yours is exactly why people hate Linstead.
Really looking forward to this!!