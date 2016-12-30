The Originals: Hayley and Elijah's Romance Comes at a 'Cost' in Season 4

Fans of Hayley and Elijah’s star-crossed romance will have plenty of drama to sink their teeth into when The Originals returns for its fourth season.
“They have one of the most dynamic journeys that we’re going to have dramatized this season,” executive producer Michael Narducci tells TVLine. Though Hayley and Elijah are currently existing on different planes — just another one of their relatable relationship obstacles — Narducci promises that “right away, you’re going to see what Hayley is willing to do to get the final pieces of the puzzle to get Elijah and his siblings back.”
And lest there be any confusion about where the couple stands at this point, allow Narducci to sum up Hayley and Elijah’s status in his own words:
These are two people who clearly love each other, even though they have a very complicated situation. Elijah is a thousand-year-old vampire with a sense of honor and dignity, yet he’s capable of doing unspeakable things. Hayley, despite being a hybrid, has only lived a mortal lifetime, and she has values and ethics that approximate those of a human being. When their family is put in jeopardy, these two people are going to do whatever they have to do to protect each other.
Sounds promising, right? Well, there’s also this: “We’ll explore what the cost of that love and that association is.” (Of course, there’s always a catch!)
We’ll have more scoop on The Originals‘ fourth season as the March 17 premiere approaches. In the meantime, drop a comment with your hopes for the show’s future below.
That sounds good Andy, now about my hopes for the The Originals’ future below, oh well I hope they start to give hints about Caroline and prepare her arrival for Season 5 ;)
You’ve got huge dreams my friend
Oh well Dream big and make it happen!
Thanks for posting. Looking forward to Hayley and Elijah finally getting focus.
What a treat, thanks Andy:). I wasn’t expecting to get anything on TO until at least February!!! I am stoked to watch this play out.
I love these two characters but I hate that they had to kill Jack to have them be together…he was a good person and this show needs more goodness. Please TO can TVD just die with its characters….Caroline is the worst part of TVD anyway and bringing her over would just ruin everything.
Please don’t cancel this show,it’s the best show on tv.
Thanks for posting Andy! I always get really excited to hear spoilers about Haylijah and I cannot wait for season 4 of my favorite show.
The originals IMO is even better than the vampire diaries..Why only have it end after only 4 seasons, well actually 3and ahalf seasons cuz they cut season 4 only to a half a season which was wrong..Please don’t end the originals..It has still alot of story that could be told..Also u could always have new characters in the show too..
I think the show has at least season or two left in them. The actors in TO were older than the cast in TVD when they started, so they might start to feel too old to play Vampires.
I really hope they don’t introduce a love triangle with Klaus, Hayley and Elijah. It would just be a repeat of Tatia and the Delena/Stelena love triangle. Plus I prefer Hayley and Klaus co-parenting. I think Hope would only want her parents together depending on her upbringing, was she home schooled or did she have a relatively normal life with friends and people her age, because if she does then seeing other children’s families may make her want the same but if she was home schooled and constantly travel she wouldn’t know except that she wants her dad back.
I get that drama creates good TV, but sometimes too much drama especially between a couple that has just gotten their act together can sometimes ruin the couple then fans get tired of it.
haylijah is a serious waste of time…come on you can do better!
The one person that will stand between Hayley and Elijah = Klaus. Hope is going to want her parents together, point blank. There’s been several articles saying that Hope has indeed inherited her father’s ways. I’m going out on a limb here, and as much as I love Elijah, he won’t survive this season. He’ll sacrifice himself to save Hayley or Hope.
Sounds like the previous seasons with regards to these two. The cost of their love has pretty much been the focus since s1. Nothing new here imo. Putting them front and centre is always exciting though. I’m a huge fan of this pairing. So I guess its the usual buckle in and prepare for pain.
Oh jeez, they need to stop with their Haylijah and Phoebe Tonkin/Hayley obsession. Haylijah is like an albatross on this show and on both characters. They don’t bring out anything good or new in each other. Hayley just walks around like a dumber, more self-righteous version of Klaus and Elijah enables her terrible behavior and worships her like a deity. Now, Elijah’s sole defining characteristic is his obsession with Hayley. There is nothing epic about this romance. It’s two attractive actors staring at each other with looks of angst. They have the most boring dynamic I’ve ever seen. It’s 4 years later and I still have no idea why they are so in love aside from Hayley manipulating Elijah and Elijah’s White Knight Complex. This crap has never come to an end, so talking about this relationship like it’s just beginning – is absurd. And, the “Saint Hayley” thing they have going is definitely ridiculous at this point when she left them all to die by Dahlia in S02. The second she realized she couldn’t cut Klaus out of his own daughter’s life and run off to live some werewolf fantasy, is when she became a Mikaelson all the way. There is nothing genuine about this new change – especially when she hasn’t admitted to doing anything wrong and accepted full responsibility since – ever. She’s a self-serving douche bag that should have died in S01.
I don’t want to see romantic Klayley or Klaroline either. They need to start writing these female characters better and stop dumping them into ships and calling it development. Hayley is a royally screwed up person and if they stopped with having her worshipped by every male character, putting her in nonsensinsical fight scenes, having her use Hope as an excuse to do whatever she wants wants, caring for nothing and no one except her own wants and needs, and have her make decisions that make sense, instead of doing dumb things and having it miraculously work out because, they can’t bear to part with this awful character and piss poor actress – maybe she would be a watchable character. Although, Phoebe’s acting would still leave something to be desired. I want TVD Elijah back, not the simpering puppy Hayley-worshipping cult member they have turned him into.
Hi I really love this show better the vampire diaries.. vampire diaries is really dumb. Original have more action and is really interesting to to watch. I love watching Harley, and the rest of cast.. I hope Rebekah sis still there too she is amazing 😉 Please never end this show I love this show