The Originals: Hayley and Elijah's Romance Comes at a 'Cost' in Season 4

Fans of Hayley and Elijah’s star-crossed romance will have plenty of drama to sink their teeth into when The Originals returns for its fourth season.

“They have one of the most dynamic journeys that we’re going to have dramatized this season,” executive producer Michael Narducci tells TVLine. Though Hayley and Elijah are currently existing on different planes — just another one of their relatable relationship obstacles — Narducci promises that “right away, you’re going to see what Hayley is willing to do to get the final pieces of the puzzle to get Elijah and his siblings back.”

And lest there be any confusion about where the couple stands at this point, allow Narducci to sum up Hayley and Elijah’s status in his own words:

These are two people who clearly love each other, even though they have a very complicated situation. Elijah is a thousand-year-old vampire with a sense of honor and dignity, yet he’s capable of doing unspeakable things. Hayley, despite being a hybrid, has only lived a mortal lifetime, and she has values and ethics that approximate those of a human being. When their family is put in jeopardy, these two people are going to do whatever they have to do to protect each other.

Sounds promising, right? Well, there’s also this: “We’ll explore what the cost of that love and that association is.” (Of course, there’s always a catch!)

We’ll have more scoop on The Originals‘ fourth season as the March 17 premiere approaches. In the meantime, drop a comment with your hopes for the show’s future below.