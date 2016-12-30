TCM Sets Debbie Reynolds Marathon: Molly Brown, Singin' and More

Debbie Reynolds as 'The Unsinkable Molly Brown' (Courtesy of MGM Studios)

As hoped, TCM (Turner Classic Movies) will pay tribute to the late, great Debbie Reynolds with a marathon of her finest performances, including her Oscar-nominated turn as The Unsinkable Molly Brown.

Previously, Logo put together a two-day marathon of Reynolds-centric fare (starting today and including her entire Will & Grace run), while HBO has fast-tracked Bright Lights, a docu about Reynolds and daughter Carrie Fisher, to premiere this Sunday.

Reynolds passed away on Dec. 28, after suffering a stroke in the wake of Fisher’s own death the day prior.

“TCM Remembers Debbie Reynolds,” airing Friday, Jan. 27, features:

6 am | It Started With A Kiss (1959): After a whirlwind courtship, an Army officer and his wacky wife try to make their marriage work

7:45 am | Bundle Of Joy (1956): A shop girl is mistaken for the mother of a foundling

9:30 am | How The West Was Won (1963): Three generations of pioneers take part in the forging of the American West

12:30 pm | The Tender Trap (1955): A swinging bachelor finds love when he meets a girl immune to his line

2:30 pm | Hit The Deck (1955): Sailors on leave in San Francisco get mixed up in love and show business

4:30 pm | I Love Melvin (1953): A photographer’s assistant promises to turn a chorus girl into a cover girl

6 pm | Singin’ In The Rain (1952): A silent-screen swashbuckler finds love while trying to adjust to the coming of sound

8 pm | The Unsinkable Molly Brown (1964, pictured above): A musical biography of the backwoods girl who struck it rich in Colorado and survived the Titanic

10:30 pm | The Mating Game (1959): A tax agent falls for a farm girl whose father he’s investigating

12:30 am | The Catered Affair (1956): A working-class mother fights to give her daughter a big wedding whether the girl wants it or not

2:15 am | The Singing Nun (1965): Fanciful biography of the Belgian nun who briefly made the hit parade

4 am | How Sweet It Is! (1968): A married couple’s working vacation in Paris turns into a battle to stay faithful

