TCM Sets Debbie Reynolds Marathon: Molly Brown, Singin' and More

As hoped, TCM (Turner Classic Movies) will pay tribute to the late, great Debbie Reynolds with a marathon of her finest performances, including her Oscar-nominated turn as The Unsinkable Molly Brown.
Previously, Logo put together a two-day marathon of Reynolds-centric fare (starting today and including her entire Will & Grace run), while HBO has fast-tracked Bright Lights, a docu about Reynolds and daughter Carrie Fisher, to premiere this Sunday.
Reynolds passed away on Dec. 28, after suffering a stroke in the wake of Fisher’s own death the day prior.
“TCM Remembers Debbie Reynolds,” airing Friday, Jan. 27, features:
6 am | It Started With A Kiss (1959): After a whirlwind courtship, an Army officer and his wacky wife try to make their marriage work
7:45 am | Bundle Of Joy (1956): A shop girl is mistaken for the mother of a foundling
9:30 am | How The West Was Won (1963): Three generations of pioneers take part in the forging of the American West
12:30 pm | The Tender Trap (1955): A swinging bachelor finds love when he meets a girl immune to his line
2:30 pm | Hit The Deck (1955): Sailors on leave in San Francisco get mixed up in love and show business
4:30 pm | I Love Melvin (1953): A photographer’s assistant promises to turn a chorus girl into a cover girl
6 pm | Singin’ In The Rain (1952): A silent-screen swashbuckler finds love while trying to adjust to the coming of sound
8 pm | The Unsinkable Molly Brown (1964, pictured above): A musical biography of the backwoods girl who struck it rich in Colorado and survived the Titanic
10:30 pm | The Mating Game (1959): A tax agent falls for a farm girl whose father he’s investigating
12:30 am | The Catered Affair (1956): A working-class mother fights to give her daughter a big wedding whether the girl wants it or not
2:15 am | The Singing Nun (1965): Fanciful biography of the Belgian nun who briefly made the hit parade
4 am | How Sweet It Is! (1968): A married couple’s working vacation in Paris turns into a battle to stay faithful
Which of the above will you be sure to tune in for?
Charlotte’s Web is missing from this list. :-(
Yes, unfortunately Charlotte’s Web is a Paramount product so unless Nick decides to show it or PMT allows a one-time exception, they don’t have a network to show it on. 😒
ugh must Viacom ruin everything?
Another goodie left off the list is Tammy & the Bachelor
Tammy & the Bachelor is owned by Universal. Unless TCM has an agreement to show film, they can’t. Films being shown are all owned by Warner Bros which has common ownership with TCM. Tammy & the Bachelor has been shown recently on TCM. Their license may have expired or they are limited as to how many times they can show it.
TCM like Netflix, Hulu, etc does not have access to every movie ever made. They can only show what they have the rights too.
I will definitely be watching Singin’ in the Rain, one of the best musicals ever made.
I will make a point of watching Singin’ in the Rain. I just discovered that Mother with Debbie & Albert Brooks is on Netflix. My husband & I always watch When Harry Met Sally on New Year’s Ever…think we’ll make it a double feature this year.
Of course SINGING IN THE RAIN,THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN,,TAMMY,THE MATING GAME AND SO MANY OTHERS AS WELL .THANK YOU DEBBIE FOR GREAT MEMORIES !YOULL NEVER BE FORGOTTEN .RIP CARRIE TO.
The three “That’s Entertainment” films are being shown on New Year’s Eve beginning at 8 PM on TCM. They feature many clips of Ms. Reynolds. She is also a host in the first and third films.
What about the Tammy movie she was in
Please, please screen “Goodbye Charlie” & “Mother”.
Abba Dabba Honeymoon on a constant loop would suit me fine. Watched Postcards from the Edge on StarzEncore last night–Really harsh POV by Carrie of her “alcoholic, narcissistic” mother, and their complicated relationship. Meryl Streep was amazing with her singing, and Shirley McLaine was awesome as usual, but it is hard to believe that Debbie would not have been offended by the character assassination within the movie.