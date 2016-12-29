Grimm Season 6: Cast, EPs Talk 'Great Sorrow and Great Hope' in Final Run

You may be sad that Grimm‘s final season is half as long as its previous ones… but the supernatural series’ showrunners sure aren’t.
“There was a chance that we would have gotten 22 [episodes], and we were going, ‘Oh my God,'” James Kouf says, laughing. He and his fellow showrunner, David Greenwalt, are sitting on folding chairs just outside one of Grimm‘s main stages in Portland., Ore., taking advantage of a break in filming the NBC drama’s penultimate episode to chat with visiting reporters. “That’s a long trek,” Greenwalt adds. “We did that for five years.”
“You know,” adds Kouf, “123 times through the fairy-tale world, and you start getting a little slim.”
Later, inside the set that serves as Nick’s Spartan loft, David Giuntoli sits near the kitchen and fields questions from those gathered around Burkhardt’s dinner table. The series’ lead — who makes his directorial debut with this season’s third hour — points out how grateful the cast is that Grimm‘s end came with plenty of notice.
“First of all, it was very lovely to be able to get a final anything in life where you know it’s the final anything. It doesn’t just get pulled out from under you, so that was nice,” he says, chuckling. “I like to call it the Oregon, death-with-dignity, kind-of-our-hospice run.”
Gallows humor aside, Kouf and Greenwalt say they had just enough “energy and the clarity and the creativity to push us through 13 great episodes” (premiering Friday, Jan. 6) and tease that the final three are “one giant movie.”
Silas Weir Mitchell swears that longtime viewers will be happy with the farewell tour. “I think [the writers are] trying to answer questions for the people that have stuck with us, man,” he says. “The fans have stuck with us from this night to that night and this time to that time. They deserve answers. They deserve the satisfaction of an ending.”
But what’ll happen before that ending arrives? Here are a bunch of teases gleaned from our visit to the set:
♦ As teased in TVLine’s Winter Preview, a new enemy will show up about halfway through the season.
♦ The final season is full of the show’s hallmark nighttime scenes in the great outdoors. “It’s lot of that feeling of the great, black forest/Portland look that we always loved and the fairy tale aspect of that,” Greenwalt says.
♦ Among the season’s call-backs to previous episodes: “I’ll say this: There will be a Hummel figurine,” Greenwalt teases.
♦ A cagey Bree Turner addresses our curiosity about Rosalee’s pregnancy by saying: “There’s been a few incidences where, yeah, some fake bellies have come out. But also, but we’ve been real time, you know, from the finale of last season. So in these 13 episodes, it’s only technically 6 weeks. But they have done a couple creative choices, through storytelling, that are really fun.”
♦ Perhaps related to the previous bullet, perhaps not, Greenwalt previews, “There’s a very interesting time jump at the very end. There is some playing with time.”
♦ Nick shows an unnatural attachment to the magic stick at the beginning of the season, and the feeling may be mutual. So, is it his preciousssssss? “Not entirely so much as you might begin to suspect from the beginning, but yeah, because this is too powerful for human hands to hold,” Greenwalt says. The EPs also promise that “the stick definitely figures through the whole thing” and that any questions raised “will be answered.”
Lastly, how about an early tease for the series finale? “We’re leaving it in a good place,” Greenwalt says. “Great sorrow and great hope, you know?” Claire Coffee adds, “Everything’s tied up. There are great reminders of why everybody liked the show to begin with and what really endeared the show to people. All of that comes back, tenfold.”
Grimm returns for its final season on Friday, Jan. 6, at 8/7c.
We need for the industry to continue series via TV movies, as before. The husband and I just can’t let go of Grimm.
Really? I like the show, but it's more of a very paint by numbers supernatural show. It's always been so average its scary.
All these type of shows including Buffy and The X-Files have many similarities. The difference for me is Buffy and The X-Files I was able to stay until the end, even though without David on X-Files and season 7 of Buffy were hard to get through, Grimm I dropped about a year and a half ago. I think the last episode I watched as a regular viewer was the Christmas episode of 2014. I will probably watch the last season though. I think between the female Grimm and everyone knowing that Nick is a Grimm, something just felt different, and off. Either way I’m glad NBC is giving it a proper send off between it starting so late, and then the holidays, half the time I would never know when it was new or not, and Hulu would only have the last 5 at a time. That being said Grimm showed it had a very loyal and dedicated fan base.
Egad…after a year like this one, so average is so soothing and so enjoyable. Just pass me the Grimm bubbly, and I’m cruising in happy land. The husband’s one 2017 TVLand wish was for Grimm to continue. In its heart, the show has a cleverness, perhaps a reflection of the original Grimm brothers.
Grimm needs to evolve into a new series called “Grimms & Wiesens”.
Two Thumbs Up!
I hope Hank finally gets a love interest that does not try to kill him and the show gets back to its lighter roots. it was too dark last season
It has always been dark even back in season 1.
I’m going to miss watching Grimm on TV! I really don’t know why that show is officially going off the air in January!
Am I missing something? I thought there were going to be 13 more episodes throughout the January-May run.
Don’t put the spoilers in the title line, you a-holes. I googled to see whether there would be a season 6, and the first thing I saw was a spoiler I didn’t want to see. Thanks for ruining it for me.
This ain’t cool man. I am gonna miss this show so much. It was one of the highlights of my Friday night’s. My only question is will they be able to wrap up all of the storylines, Nick’s zombie powers among others.
I can’t wait for it to return.
I still want a Monroe/Rosalee spinoff.
This has been such an entertaining series with a fascinating premise, wonderful cast, action, comedy, & drama. I’m going to enjoy every episode of season 6 very happy that the ending will not be abrupt, but planned by producers & writers who appreciated their fans.
OK, first, I want Juliette back by the time this is wrapped up, second, i want to see Monroe and Rosalee’s baby woge one time and, finally, can we just get Hank a woman who doesn’t try to kill him?
I am going to miss this show when it goes. The time has gone by so quickly. I’ve even got my mom watching this program and she is not usually into shows of this nature.
I personally prefer Juliet as the ass-kicker she was last season, it made her much more palatable to watch as a character, and made her not a victim.
I also hope that they get Nick & Adalind back together, they were a total surprise who I never expected to like as a couple, but they were really great together.
Please do not make the captain a bad guy again, he is so hot, I sure will miss seeing him every week.
Let Monroe & Rosalee have a happy life, it almost brings me to tears to realize I’m not going to be seeing them for much longer anymore, I already miss my weekly dose of the couple. They are so much fun!
And last, but not least, give Hank a real love-life, he deserves a real, live woman. And get rid of Woo’s curse, pulleasssse…
Agree with you completely I liked eve a lot more than Juliet she was bad ass also Nick and adline was great I loved them one of the best love stories I’ve seen in a long time really hope there the end game and them and Kelly an Diana can be a family
Love you guys but devastated to hear the end has came! Plze say there’s a chance at a later date for a possible series at a much later date?? I will b lost!Ha! Looking forward to watching series 6 and some final answers!! Well done u lot going to miss you all (BIG STYLE) xxx