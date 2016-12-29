Girl Meets World Cancelled? The Show Has 'Ended,' Says Rider Strong

Mum’s the word on any official Girl Meets World cancellation, but Boy Meets World‘s Rider Strong isn’t easing fans’ concerns, suggesting on his podcast that the Disney Channel spinoff has come to an end.

PHOTOSCancelled or Not? Girl Meets World, SYTYCD, Hit the Floor, Notorious and 9 More Series on the Bubble

In the latest episode of “Literary Disco”, Strong — who reprised his role as Cory’s best friend Shawn Hunter in the TGIF follow-up — says the series has “ended” following production on Season 3.

“We finished the third season of Girl Meets World — my brother and I were directing a lot of episodes and I acted in a couple — and the show ended,” Strong said.

RELATEDGirl Meets World Season 3 Finale Gets January Airdate on Disney Channel

GMW returns with new episodes on Jan. 6, beginning with the hour-long “World Meets Girl.” The installment, airing at a special time (6/5c), promises to give fans a “peek behind the scenes” of the sitcom.

The Jan. 20 season finale, ominously titled “Girl Meets Goodbye,” features the show’s biggest Boy Meets World reunion yet, welcoming back legacy cast members Strong (Shawn), William Daniels (Mr. Feeny), Will Friedle (Eric), Anthony Tyler Quinn (Mr. Turner), William Russ (Alan), Betsy Randle (Amy), Lee Norris (Minkus), Danny McNulty (Harley), Lily Nicksay (Morgan No. 1) and Lindsay Ridgeway (Morgan No. 2).

Disney Channel has no comment about the future of the series.

UPDATE: The GMW writers room has dismissed Strong’s statement, clarifying that there’s “no official word” on cancellation — yet.