Chicago P.D. Preview: Can Intelligence Trust Nick Wechsler's Newbie?

Revenge alum Nick Wechsler is moving up the ranks with a recurring gig on Chicago P.D., where his gang-unit member Kenny Rixton won’t get the warmest of receptions.

When Voight brings his former protégé Kenny into Intelligence during next Wednesday’s episode (NBC, 10/9c), it doesn’t sit well with some of the squad.

“They want to know the story: Who am I working with? Who am I trusting my life to?” executive producer Matt Olmstead previews.

Voight, however, “isn’t in a big hurry to over-explain himself to the rest of the people who are under him in the unit,” the EP says. “He doesn’t really mind them being a little destabilized, and he’s not falling over himself to say, ‘Hey, guys, accept him.’ He’s still coming from a point of view of, ‘I run the unit. I brought him in. I say he’s going to work out, [then] he’s going to work out. So do your job.'”

Chicago PD SpoilersBut that non-answer “may not be good enough for some people, like Halstead and Atwater, who want to know more about this guy,” Olmstead continues.

Kenny’s arrival stirs “different reactions from the characters in the unit, in terms of their willingness to look past certain things,” the EP adds.

Having turned his own life around to a degree, Voight “believes in” Kenny’s future potential – and that could lead to heartache for the typically stoic Sergeant.

“We’re going to explore the circumstances of why [Kenny] wants to leave the gang unit,” Olmstead teases. “The question becomes: Can [Kenny] make a transition into legitimate detective work when he came from the murky Wild West of the gang unit? That’s this character’s journey, which isn’t entirely successful, at least at the outset. Do old habits die hard? And does that kind of break Voight’s heart, in terms of wanting this kid to move forward like he, himself, did?”

8 Comments
  1. Kirsten says:
    December 29, 2016 at 4:35 PM

    So glad to have Nick back on my TV and on one of my favorite shows too!

  2. Cobra says:
    December 29, 2016 at 7:05 PM

    If you can’t trust Kyle Valenti, who can you trust?

  3. Lily says:
    December 29, 2016 at 9:10 PM

    Bring back Antonio Dawson, please! He is such a good cop; the voice of reason and a good balance to Voight when he boils over. . . .

  4. Antonio Love says:
    December 30, 2016 at 3:35 AM

    Give me all the comments,that will b up coming.

  5. Kenny says:
    December 30, 2016 at 6:06 AM

    I know this is way out there, but I wish Nick Amaro from SVU could’ve joined CPD, and been the new member of the squad.

  6. Cas says:
    December 30, 2016 at 6:37 AM

    Love this guy. I wonder if they will make his character terrible so we all hate him (Jimmy on CF). They will probably make us like him then do something terrible to his character so we hate him. Sounds about right.

  7. CatInTheHat says:
    December 31, 2016 at 8:52 AM

    I love this! He would be such a great addition to the unit, hope they don’t make him a bad guy. He’s got the look, vibe and talent to fit in seamlessly with the other characters.

