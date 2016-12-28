Carrie Fisher Set to Appear in 2 New Family Guy Episodes in 2017

Carrie Fisher, who died on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack, is set to reprise her role as Angela in two new Family Guy episodes.

According to Variety, the actress had completed work on the episodes, both of which are expected to air sometime in 2017. Fisher’s character, who is the brewery supervisor to series creator Seth MacFarlane’s Peter Griffin, has appeared in 20 episodes since originating the the role in 2005.

Fisher’s death at the age of 60 came four days after she suffered a massive heart attack during a flight from London to Los Angeles.

“Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around,” MacFarlane shared Tuesday on Twitter. “Family Guy will miss her immensely.”

Fisher is also set to reprise her role mother-from-hell Mia on Amazon’s UK comedy Catastrophe.