Supergirl Scoop: Livewire, Metallo and More Villains Returning in 2017

Some of Supergirl‘s fiercest foes are itching for a rematch in the new year.

Livewire (played by Brit Morgan) and Metallo (Frederick Schmidt) are among the villains returning to the CW drama in 2017, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Metallo (aka John Corben) appeared in the first two episodes of Season 2; originally an assassin ordered to kill Lena Luthor, he was later turned into a cyborg by the not-so-good people of Cadmus.

Supergirl viewers first met Livewire (formerly known as Leslie Willis) in a self-titled Season 1 episode, which chronicled the villain’s shocking — for lack of a better term — transformation from a CatCo employee to a vengeful maniac. She re-emerged in 2016, this time teaming up with Silver Banshee to fight Supergirl and The Flash.

Executive producer Ali Adler tells TVLine that other “fan-favorite” villains will reappear this season, but it’s too early to make any additional announcements.

We’ll have more Supergirl scoop in the coming days. For now, drop a comment with your thoughts on Livewire and Metallo’s returns below.

15 Comments
  1. ackeros says:
    December 27, 2016 at 2:15 PM

    Astra is the only villain I’d like to see back. And Maxwell Lord, if only so Alex can smash his head against a table again.

    Reply
    • Jenn says:
      December 27, 2016 at 2:46 PM

      !!! Yes I wish Astra could come back. Here’s hoping that after Laura Benanti has her baby she can magically be found floating around in space. She deserves a redemption arc.

      Reply
  2. romeoalphakilosierra (@romeoalphakilo) says:
    December 27, 2016 at 2:18 PM

    Metallo never gelled with me. As a comic book reader of John Byrnes Superman reboot Metallo or me always had a terminator type feel. This guy was just a dude with a glowing green rock in his chest.Livewire as well seems a one-dimensional character.

    Whatever happened to Max Lord, Red Tornado, Bizzaro Supergirl? Despite her ridiculous outfit Banshee has been the only real memorable foe so far,

    Reply
  3. graham12davis says:
    December 27, 2016 at 3:17 PM

    Honestly I’m really hoping Bizaaro girl comes back at some point, that episode is one of my favs, but I’m almost certain Laura Vandervoots character will be one of the ones to return

    Reply
  4. Phun says:
    December 27, 2016 at 3:21 PM

    Awesome news! Looking forward to seeing what other villains will be returning in the second 1/2 of the season.

    Reply
  5. Brian says:
    December 27, 2016 at 4:49 PM

    Is Livewire anyone’s favorite villain? She seems pretty generic to me.

    Reply
  6. Charles says:
    December 27, 2016 at 6:01 PM

    This Middleman shout-out is too specific, but, I hope Livewire attacks a character called Dr. Barbara Thornfield, MD, PHD.

    Reply
  7. Nathan Everett says:
    December 27, 2016 at 7:10 PM

    Damn no work on Banshee

    Reply
  8. Olivia says:
    December 28, 2016 at 2:15 AM

    Meh. Livewire, maybe… But Metallo is boring. I’d like to see Siobhan instead. I miss Astra.

    Reply
  9. Cate says:
    December 28, 2016 at 6:35 AM

    Not especially excited about these returns. I’m not a comic book reader and don’t follow the show for the villain, I watch for Kara, Alex, J’onn, Winn and the gang. I want to see exciting stories with good character stuff and neither of these villains were that great IMO.

    After seeing Kara get beaten a few times this season, I want to see her kicking more ass!

    Reply
