Supergirl Scoop: Livewire, Metallo and More Villains Returning in 2017

Some of Supergirl‘s fiercest foes are itching for a rematch in the new year.

Livewire (played by Brit Morgan) and Metallo (Frederick Schmidt) are among the villains returning to the CW drama in 2017, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Metallo (aka John Corben) appeared in the first two episodes of Season 2; originally an assassin ordered to kill Lena Luthor, he was later turned into a cyborg by the not-so-good people of Cadmus.

Supergirl viewers first met Livewire (formerly known as Leslie Willis) in a self-titled Season 1 episode, which chronicled the villain’s shocking — for lack of a better term — transformation from a CatCo employee to a vengeful maniac. She re-emerged in 2016, this time teaming up with Silver Banshee to fight Supergirl and The Flash.

Executive producer Ali Adler tells TVLine that other “fan-favorite” villains will reappear this season, but it’s too early to make any additional announcements.

We’ll have more Supergirl scoop in the coming days. For now, drop a comment with your thoughts on Livewire and Metallo’s returns below.