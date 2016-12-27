Suits First Look: Katrina Is Back — With Good or Bad News for Louis?

Even the Army of the 12 Monkeys can’t keep Amanda Schull away from Suits.

TVLine has your exclusive first look at the 12 Monkeys actress’ return to the USA Network drama as her character, Katrina, shares a tense moment with her former mentor Louis.

The lawyer’s reappearance in Season 6’s winter premiere is “pretty directly connected to the loss of Jessica,” executive producer Aaron Korsh teases.

Considering Katrina is an ex-employee of Pearson Specter who now works for Robert Zane, could her meeting with Louis have something to do with Robert’s offer to Jessica, before her departure, to merge their two firms? Is Katrina holding the papers needed to make it a reality — or an official rejection?

When the series returns on Jan. 25 (at 10/9c), Harvey & Co. will be dealing with the aftermath of Jessica’s exit. Thus, the first two installments of the season “are a little bit more personal in nature, and they’re a little outlier-ish episodes,” Korsh says.

“We had a major event happen with Jessica leaving, [which was] a big shock to the firm, and also Mike getting out of prison,” the EP explains. “We sort of didn’t get a chance to deal with what’s he going to do after getting out of prison in [the fall finale] because we were so focused on the Leonard Bailey case. So the first couple of episodes are different.”

Check out the photo above for a preview of Katrina’s return, then hit the comments with your thoughts on Suits‘ new season.

