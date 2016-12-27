The Good Wife Spinoff: Trump Victory Forced 11th Hour Script Rewrite

Good Wife creators Robert and Michelle King were so certain Hillary Clinton would be elected President that they crafted the premiere of spinoff series The Good Fight around her seemingly inevitable triumph. So Donald Trump’s upset win — which occurred more than a week into production on the first episode — forced the pair to tweak the script literally at the last minute.

“Like most pollsters, we thought Hillary would win the Presidency, so we wrote scenes about Diane retiring from the law because she ‘broke every glass ceiling,'” the Kings told Entertainment Weekly. “Obviously, we needed to rewrite — on the eighth day of shooting.”

Now, the premiere — which will simultaneously bow Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8/7c on CBS the network and the Eye’s streaming service CBS All Access — will open with Diane watching Trump’s inauguration at home on her television (and — spoiler alert! — she’s not happy). “The show tends to be a satire of the liberal mindset,” the Kings explain, “so it felt funny to play off Diane’s stunned reaction to the inauguration.” (Perhaps it will trigger her first F-bomb?)

The Good Fight picks up one year after the events of last May’s Good Wife finale and finds Diane forced to start over at one of Chicago’s pre-eminent law firms (where Cush Jumbo’s Lucca also works) after a huge financial scam has wiped out her entire savings and destroyed the reputation of her goddaughter Maia (played by Game of Thrones actress Rose Leslie).

After the offshoot’s Feb. 19 launch, subsequent Season 1 episodes will be available every Sunday exclusively on CBS All Access.